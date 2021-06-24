A fully customizable, one-time password input component for the web built with React.
npm install --save react-otp-input
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import OtpInput from 'react-otp-input';
export default class App extends Component {
state = { otp: '' };
handleChange = (otp) => this.setState({ otp });
render() {
return (
<OtpInput
value={this.state.otp}
onChange={this.handleChange}
numInputs={6}
separator={<span>-</span>}
/>
);
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|numInputs
|number
|true
|4
|Number of OTP inputs to be rendered.
|onChange
|function
|true
|console.log
|Returns OTP code typed in inputs.
|value
|string / number
|true
|''
|The value of the OTP passed into the component.
|placeholder
|string
|false
|none
|Specify an expected value of each input. The length of this string should be equal to
numInputs.
|separator
|component
|false
|none
|Provide a custom separator between inputs by passing a component. For instance,
<span>-</span> would add
- between each input.
|containerStyle
|style (object) / className (string)
|false
|none
|Style applied or class passed to container of inputs.
|inputStyle
|style (object) / className (string)
|false
|none
|Style applied or class passed to each input.
|focusStyle
|style (object) / className (string)
|false
|none
|Style applied or class passed to inputs on focus.
|isDisabled
|boolean
|false
|false
|Disables all the inputs.
|disabledStyle
|style (object) / className (string)
|false
|none
|Style applied or class passed to each input when disabled.
|hasErrored
|boolean
|false
|false
|Indicates there is an error in the inputs.
|errorStyle
|style (object) / className (string)
|false
|none
|Style applied or class passed to each input when errored.
|shouldAutoFocus
|boolean
|false
|false
|Auto focuses input on initial page load.
|isInputNum
|boolean
|false
|false
|Restrict input to only numbers.
|isInputSecure
|boolean
|false
|false
|Masks input characters.
|data-cy
|string
|false
|-
|Test attribute passed to the inputs.
|data-testid
|string
|false
|-
|Test attribute passed to the inputs.
react-otp-input is now a controlled component to facilitate functionalities that weren't possible before from the application using it, such as clearing or pre-assigning values. For
v1.0.0 and above, a
value prop needs to be passed in the component for it to function as expected.
npm run dev
Feel free to open issues and pull requests!
