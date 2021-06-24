openbase logo
Readme

react-otp-input

npm version npm npm All Contributors

A fully customizable, one-time password input component for the web built with React.

see here

Live Demo

CodeSandbox

Installation

NPM

To install the latest stable version:

npm install --save react-otp-input

Basic usage:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import OtpInput from 'react-otp-input';

export default class App extends Component {
  state = { otp: '' };

  handleChange = (otp) => this.setState({ otp });

  render() {
    return (
      <OtpInput
        value={this.state.otp}
        onChange={this.handleChange}
        numInputs={6}
        separator={<span>-</span>}
      />
    );
  }
}

API

Name
 Type Required Default Description
numInputs number true 4 Number of OTP inputs to be rendered.
onChange function true console.log Returns OTP code typed in inputs.
value string / number true '' The value of the OTP passed into the component.
placeholder string false none Specify an expected value of each input. The length of this string should be equal to numInputs.
separator component
 false none Provide a custom separator between inputs by passing a component. For instance, <span>-</span> would add - between each input.
containerStyle style (object) / className (string) false none Style applied or class passed to container of inputs.
inputStyle style (object) / className (string) false none Style applied or class passed to each input.
focusStyle style (object) / className (string) false none Style applied or class passed to inputs on focus.
isDisabled boolean false false Disables all the inputs.
disabledStyle style (object) / className (string) false none Style applied or class passed to each input when disabled.
hasErrored boolean false false Indicates there is an error in the inputs.
errorStyle style (object) / className (string) false none Style applied or class passed to each input when errored.
shouldAutoFocus boolean false false Auto focuses input on initial page load.
isInputNum boolean false false Restrict input to only numbers.
isInputSecure boolean false false Masks input characters.
data-cy string false - Test attribute passed to the inputs.
data-testid string false - Test attribute passed to the inputs.

Breaking changes when porting to v1.0.0

react-otp-input is now a controlled component to facilitate functionalities that weren't possible before from the application using it, such as clearing or pre-assigning values. For v1.0.0 and above, a value prop needs to be passed in the component for it to function as expected.

Development

To run the development server:

npm run dev

Checklist

PRs Welcome Open Source Love

  • Add flowtypes
  • Add ESLint, Prettier for code quality
  • Add styling support for states including focus/disabled
  • Write tests

Contributing

GitHub issues GitHub pull requests

Feel free to open issues and pull requests!

License

NPM

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Abhishek Warokar
💻 🎨 🚧 🤔 👀
Aj
💻 🎨 🤔
Aromal Anil
💻 🔧
Gabriele Corti
💻 ️️️️♿️
Anoop
💻
Dewansh Rawat
🐛
Ishan Chhabra
💻

yaojie
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

100
Wahyu Fatur RizkiMedan, Indonesia17 Ratings1 Review
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/wahyu-fatur-rizky/
October 27, 2020

I’ve used this library both professionally and in my side projects. It’s easy to use, however it’s a bit lacking in terms of customizability, and I would appreciate a more flexible API. One killer feature is the built-in responsive design, and in addition, this library also has several plugins available. In comparison to space-slider, I found this library to be more performant and less buggy, so I have switched and I’m not looking back...

0

