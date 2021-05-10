Atomic CSS-in-JS with a featherweight runtime
Design systems embrace a component-oriented mindset. Inspired by Tailwind CSS, utility classes provide reusable styles with no unwanted side-effects. However, they have to be generated upfront.
Atomicity generalizes the former concept by instantiating style rules on demand. Serving as a solid foundation for constraint-based layouts, atomic CSS-in-JS has come to fluorish at scale.
Install the library with a package manager of choice, e.g.:
npm install otion
Additionally, configure frameworks as shown below:
The following demo covers a wide range of use-cases.
As a core function,
css returns a space-separated string of unique class names. Each property–value pair is only injected once to the library-managed style sheet.
Please refer to the core package manual for further information.
import { css, keyframes } from "otion";
// Animation keyframes are lazily initialized
const pulse = keyframes({
from: { opacity: 1 },
to: { opacity: 0 }
});
// Use of JSX is optional, as the solution is framework-agnostic
function Component() {
return (
<>
<p className={css({ color: "blue" })}>I am blue</p>
<p
className={css({
color: "blue",
":hover": {
animation: `${pulse} 3s infinite alternate`
}
})}
>
I am also blue, reusing the CSS class injected by my sibling
</p>
<p
className={css({
color: "blue",
"@media": {
"(min-width: 768px)": {
color: "orange"
}
}
})}
>
I am orange if your viewport is wider than 768px
</p>
</>
);
}
The project is marked with a '0.Y.Z' version until thorough automatic tests are written for it. However, existing functionality should be safe to use.
If you decide to give otion a try, module aliasing may help migrating between CSS-in-JS libraries:
/* package.json */
{
"devDependencies": {
"emotion": "npm:otion@^X.Y.Z" // Could also be done in reverse
}
}
Please bear in mind that while the APIs of otion and Emotion are similar, they're not totally interchangeable. For example, custom selectors and conditional group rules have no type-safe syntax in Emotion.
The project's name is an ode to Emotion, an extensive CSS-in-JS runtime. Similar libraries had great impact on the initial development process, including but not limited to:
The logo's ocean emoji is courtesy of Twemoji.