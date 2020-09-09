openbase logo
react-orgchart

by Nate Turner
1.0.5

A simple org chart for React.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Simple Org Chart for React

screen shot 2017-10-26 at 8 50 24 am

See the example project for demonstration of creating org chart data structure and using the OrgChart component.

This project focuses on the simplicity of its api.

Installation: Import Javascript and CSS

import OrgChart from 'react-orgchart';
import 'react-orgchart/index.css';

Step 1: Create the org chart tree as an object literal.

The children property of each node are rendered as children nodes.

const initechOrg = {
  name: "Bill Lumbergh",
  actor: "Gary Cole",
  children: [
    {
      name: "Peter Gibbons",
      actor: "Ron Livingston",
      children: [
        {
          name: "And More!!",
          actor: "This is just to show how to build a complex tree with multiple levels of children. Enjoy!"
        }
      ]
    },
    {
      name: "Milton Waddams",
      actor: "Stephen Root"
    },
    {
      name: "Bob Slydell",
      actor: "John C. McGi..."
    },
  ]
};

Step 2: Define a React Component for the nodes which receives each node object literal as a prop.

You can easily add functionality as you see fit to this node component. Pass down necessary data through the tree structure outlined above.

const MyNodeComponent = ({node}) => {
  return (
    <div className="initechNode" onClick={() => alert("Hi my real name is: " + node.actor)}>{ node.name }</div>
  );
};

Final Step: Add the OrgChart component to your app.

<OrgChart tree={initechOrg} NodeComponent={MyNodeComponent} />

Additionally, you may want to style your org chart.

See Example project stylesheet for ideas.

Customizing Styles

Simple wrap your org chart in a div with an id and define styles like this:

.initechNode {
    border: solid 3px red;
    border-radius: 3px;
    padding: 5px;
    width: 150px;
    display: inline-block;
}

#initechOrgChart .orgNodeChildGroup .nodeGroupLineVerticalMiddle {
    border-right: solid 3px red
}

#initechOrgChart .nodeLineBorderTop {
    border-top: solid 3px red;
}

