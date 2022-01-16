Simple react hierarchy tree - any React children accepted for nodes

Install

npm install --save react-organizational-chart

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { Tree, TreeNode } from 'react-organizational-chart' ; const ExampleTree = () => ( < Tree label = { < div > Root </ div > }> < TreeNode label = { < div > Child 1 </ div > }> < TreeNode label = { < div > Grand Child </ div > } /> </ TreeNode > </ Tree > );

Examples

Styled tree

const StyledNode = styled.div ` padding: 5px; border-radius: 8px; display: inline-block; border: 1px solid red; ` ; const StyledTreeExample = () => ( <Tree lineWidth={'2px'} lineColor={'green'} lineBorderRadius={'10px'} label={<StyledNode>Root</StyledNode>} > <TreeNode label={<StyledNode>Child 1</StyledNode>}> <TreeNode label={<StyledNode>Grand Child</StyledNode>} /> </TreeNode> <TreeNode label={<StyledNode>Child 2</StyledNode>}> <TreeNode label={<StyledNode>Grand Child</StyledNode>}> <TreeNode label={<StyledNode>Great Grand Child 1</StyledNode>} /> <TreeNode label={<StyledNode>Great Grand Child 2</StyledNode>} /> </TreeNode> </TreeNode> <TreeNode label={<StyledNode>Child 3</StyledNode>}> <TreeNode label={<StyledNode>Grand Child 1</StyledNode>} /> <TreeNode label={<StyledNode>Grand Child 2</StyledNode>} /> </TreeNode> </Tree> );

Interactive examples can be found here

Components

Tree - The root of the tree

Accepts the following props:

label: (required) Any react Node

Any react children: (required) Any number of <TreeNode>

Any number of lineHeight: (default 20px) The height of the Path as a css length

(default 20px) The height of the Path as a css length lineWidth: (default 1px) The width of the Path as a css length

(default 1px) The width of the Path as a css length lineColor: (default black) The color of the Path as a css color

(default black) The color of the Path as a css color lineBorderRadius: (default 5px) The color of the Path as a css border-radius

(default 5px) The color of the Path as a css border-radius nodePadding: (default 5px) The left and right padding of every <TreeNode> as a css length

TreeNode - A node in the tree

label: (required) Any react Node

Any react children: (required) Any number of <TreeNode>

Motivation

I created react-organizational-chart because i could not find any other react organizational chart that supports react components as nodes.

Alternatives

org-chart is highly customizable but can't render React components as nodes.

License

MIT © daniel-hauser