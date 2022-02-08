React bindings for Orbit.

This package attempts to make it easier to work with Orbit.js in a React environment. In a nutshell it's a transform listener, updating a component props with records as they are changed. If you're familiar with redux in combination with react-redux, you already know how to use this package.

A big thank you to the author and contributers of the popular react-redux package, as react-orbitjs is largely based on their code.

Installation

react-orbitjs requires Orbit 0.16.x or 0.17.x.

npm

npm install --save react-orbitjs

yarn

yarn add react-orbitjs

API

const store = new MemorySource({schema}) ReactDOM.render( < DataProvider dataStore = {store} > < App /> </ DataProvider > , rootElement )

const mapRecordsToProps = ( ownProps ) => { return { planets : q => q.findRecords( "planet" ).sort(ownProps.sortBy), } } const mapRecordsToProps = { planets : q => q.findRecords( "planet" ), } export default PlanetariumWithData = withData(mapRecordsToProps)(Planetarium)

License

MIT