Features:
This image components requires optimized-images-loader to already be installed and configured.
If you are using Next.js, you can use the next-optimized-images plugin instead for easier configuration.
npm install react-optimized-image
Add the
react-optimized-image/plugin babel plugin to your
.babelrc file.
If you don't yet have a
.babelrc file, create one with the following content:
{
"plugins": ["react-optimized-image/plugin"]
}
You can now import or require your images directly in your react components:
import React from 'react';
import Img from 'react-optimized-image';
import Header from './images/header.jpg';
export default () => (
<div>
{/* with import statement ..*/}
<Img src={Header} />
{/* ..or an inline require */}
<Img src={require('./images/my-small-image.png')} />
</div>
);
/**
* Results in:
*
* <div>
* <img src="/_next/static/chunks/images/my-image-5216de428a8e8bd01a4aa3673d2d1391.jpg" />
* <img src="data:image/png;base64,..." />
* </div>
*/
For easier use and full typescript support, this plugin provides some image components.
The
Img component can be used to include a normal image. Additionally, it can create a WebP fallback and provide different sizes for different viewports.
import Img from 'react-optimized-image';
import MyImage from './images/my-image.jpg';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Normal optimized image</h1>
<Img src={MyImage} />
<h1>Image will be resized to 400px width</h1>
<Img src={MyImage} sizes={[400]} />
<h1>A WebP image will be served in two sizes: 400px and 800px</h1>
<h2>As a fallback, a jpeg image will be provided (also in both sizes)</h2>
<Img src={MyImage} webp sizes={[400, 800]} />
</>
);
/**
* Results in:
*
* <h1>Normal optimized image</h1>
* <img src="/_next/static/chunks/images/my-image-5216de428a8e8bd01a4aa3673d2d1391.jpg" />
*
* <h1>Image will be resized to 400px width</h1>
* <img src="/_next/static/chunks/images/my-image-572812a2b04ed76f93f05bf57563c35d.jpg" />
*
* <h1>A WebP image will be served in two sizes: 400px and 800px</h1>
* <h2>As a fallback, a jpeg image will be provided (also in both sizes)</h2>
* <picture>
* <source type="image/webp" srcset="/_next/static/chunks/images/image-0cc3dc9faff2e36867d4db3de15a7b32.webp" media="(max-width: 400px)">
* <source type="image/webp" srcset="/_next/static/chunks/images/image-08ce4cc7914a4d75ca48e9ba0d5c65da.webp" media="(min-width: 401px)">
* <source type="image/jpeg" srcset="/_next/static/chunks/images/image-132d7f8860bcb758e97e54686fa0e240.jpg" media="(max-width: 400px)">
* <source type="image/jpeg" srcset="/_next/static/chunks/images/image-9df4a476716a33461114a459e64301df.jpg" media="(min-width: 401px)">
* <img src="/_next/static/chunks/images/image-0f5726efb3915365a877921f93f004cd.jpg"></picture>
* </picture>
*/
|Prop
|Required
|Type
|Description
|src
|yes
string
|Source image.
|webp
boolean
|If true, the image will get converted to WebP. For browsers which don't support WebP, an image in the original format will be served.
|sizes
number[]
|Resize the image to the given width. If only one size is present, an
<img> tag will get generated, otherwise a
<picture> tag for multiple sizes.
|densities
number[]
|Default:
[1]
Specifies the supported pixel densities. For example, to generate images for retina displays, set this value to
[1, 2].
|breakpoints
number[]
|Specifies the breakpoints used to decide which image size to use (when the
size property is present). If no breakpoints are specified, they will automatically be set to match the image sizes which is good for full-width images but result in too big images in other cases.
The breakpoints should have the same order as the image sizes.
Example for this query:
sizes={[400, 800, 1200]} breakpoints={[600, 1000]}
For widths 0px-600px the 400px image will be used, for 601px-1000px the 800px image will be used and for everything larger than 1001px, the 1200px image will be used.
|inline
boolean
|If true, the image will get forced to an inline data-uri (e.g.
data:image/png;base64,...).
|url
boolean
|If true, the image will get forced to be referenced with an url, even if it is a small image and would get inlined by default.
|original
boolean
|If true, the image will not get optimized (but still resized if the
sizes property is present).
|type
string
|So you don't have to repeat yourself by setting the same sizes or other properties on many images, specify the image type which equals to one in your global image config.
|anything else
ImgHTMLAttributes
|All other properties will be directly passed to the
<img> tag. So it would for example be possible to use native lazy-loading with
loading="lazy".
The
Svg includes an svg file directly into the HTML so it can be styled by CSS. If you don't want to include them directly in the HTML, you can also use svg images together with the
Img component which will reference it by the URL.
import { Svg } from 'react-optimized-image';
import Icon from './icons/my-icon.svg';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>SVG will be directly included in the HTML</h1>
<Svg src={Icon} className="fill-red" />
</>
);
/**
* Results in:
*
* <span><svg class="fill-red" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" width="280" height="330"><g><path>...</path></g></svg></span>
*/
|Prop
|Required
|Type
|Description
|src
|yes
string
|Source image.
|className
string
|Class to apply to the
<svg> tag.
The
images.config.js file contains default image optimization options and is located in the root of your project.
Available options:
| Option | Type | Description |
| :--- | :------: | :---------- |
| default |
ImgProps | Properties specified within the
default key will get applied to all usages of the
Img components.
All properties of the
Img component can be set. For example, to convert all your images to WebP, set
{ webp: true }. |
| types |
Record<string, ImgProps> | Instead of specifying options for all images with the
default key, you can create as many image
types as you want. Those can also contain all properties of the
Img component. The options specified in the
default key will also get applied here if they are not overwritten. |
// images.config.js
module.exports = {
default: {
webp: true,
},
types: {
thumbnail: {
sizes: [200, 400],
breakpoints: [800],
webp: false,
},
},
};
This will convert all images to WebP. The images with the
thumbnail type will be generated in two sizes (200, 400) but not converted to WebP. If
webp: false would not be present, it would get inherited from the
default key.
import React from 'react';
import Img from 'react-optimized-image';
import MyImage from './images/my-image.jpg';
export default () => (
<div>
{/* This will get converted into a WebP image (while still providing a fallback image). */}
<Img src={MyImage} />
{/* This will be provided in to sizes (200, 400) but not get converted to WebP. */}
<Img src={MyImage} type="thumbnail" />
</div>
);
Licensed under the MIT license.
© Copyright Cyril Wanner