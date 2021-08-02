openbase logo
react-optimize

by Hudo Assenco
2.4.0 (see all)

ReactJS A/B testing with Google Optimize

Documentation
10.7K

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-optimize

All Contributors

Build Status Greenkeeper badge

Integration with Google Optimize.

Docs:

Installation

yarn add react-optimize

You first need to add the gtag snippet with the optimize container id in it. If you are using create-react-app you can add the following to public/index.html

<script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=%REACT_APP_GA_ID%"></script>
<script>
  window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || [];
  gtag = function () { dataLayer.push(arguments); }
  gtag('js', new Date());

  gtag('config', '%REACT_APP_GA_ID%', { 'optimize_id': '%REACT_APP_OPTIMIZE_ID%'});
</script>

and define them in your .env

REACT_APP_GA_ID=UA-xyz
REACT_APP_OPTIMIZE_ID=GTM-abc

How to use

A/B Test

If the experience is a A/B testing you can use the lib like the following:

import React from 'react';
import { Experiment, Variant } from "react-optimize";

class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return(
      <Experiment id="<experiment-id>">
        <Variant id="0">
          Original
        </Variant>
        <Variant id="1">
          Variant 1
        </Variant>
        <Variant id="2">
          Variant 2
        </Variant>
      </Experiment>
    )
  }
}

Multivariate Test

If the experience is a multivariate testing to test variants with two or more different sections. You can use the lib like the following applying the props asMtvExperiment (confirm that is multivariate) and the indexSectionPosition on google optimize like the image below:

google optimize multivariate test

import React from 'react';
import { Experiment, Variant } from "react-optimize";

class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return(
      <Experiment 
        id="<experiment-id>"
        asMtvExperiment
        indexSectionPosition="0"
      >
        <Variant id="0">
          Original
        </Variant>
        <Variant id="1">
          Variant 1
        </Variant>
      </Experiment>

      <Experiment 
        id="<experiment-id>"
        asMtvExperiment
        indexSectionPosition="1"
      >
        <Variant id="0">
          Original
        </Variant>
        <Variant id="1">
          Variant 1
        </Variant>
        <Variant id="2">
          Variant 2
        </Variant>
      </Experiment>

      <Experiment 
        id="<experiment-id>"
        asMtvExperiment
        indexSectionPosition="2"
      >
        <Variant id="0">
          Original
        </Variant>
        <Variant id="1">
          Variant 1
        </Variant>
      </Experiment>
    )
  }
}

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Hudo Assenco
💻 📖
Dobes Vandermeer
💻 📖
Timo Laak
👀
Kelvin Maues
💻 📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

