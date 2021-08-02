Integration with Google Optimize.
yarn add react-optimize
You first need to add the gtag snippet with the optimize container id in it. If you are using create-react-app
you can add the following to
public/index.html
<script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=%REACT_APP_GA_ID%"></script>
<script>
window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || [];
gtag = function () { dataLayer.push(arguments); }
gtag('js', new Date());
gtag('config', '%REACT_APP_GA_ID%', { 'optimize_id': '%REACT_APP_OPTIMIZE_ID%'});
</script>
and define them in your
.env
REACT_APP_GA_ID=UA-xyz
REACT_APP_OPTIMIZE_ID=GTM-abc
If the experience is a A/B testing you can use the lib like the following:
import React from 'react';
import { Experiment, Variant } from "react-optimize";
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return(
<Experiment id="<experiment-id>">
<Variant id="0">
Original
</Variant>
<Variant id="1">
Variant 1
</Variant>
<Variant id="2">
Variant 2
</Variant>
</Experiment>
)
}
}
If the experience is a multivariate testing to test variants with two or more different sections. You can use the lib like the following applying the props asMtvExperiment (confirm that is multivariate) and the indexSectionPosition on google optimize like the image below:
import React from 'react';
import { Experiment, Variant } from "react-optimize";
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return(
<Experiment
id="<experiment-id>"
asMtvExperiment
indexSectionPosition="0"
>
<Variant id="0">
Original
</Variant>
<Variant id="1">
Variant 1
</Variant>
</Experiment>
<Experiment
id="<experiment-id>"
asMtvExperiment
indexSectionPosition="1"
>
<Variant id="0">
Original
</Variant>
<Variant id="1">
Variant 1
</Variant>
<Variant id="2">
Variant 2
</Variant>
</Experiment>
<Experiment
id="<experiment-id>"
asMtvExperiment
indexSectionPosition="2"
>
<Variant id="0">
Original
</Variant>
<Variant id="1">
Variant 1
</Variant>
</Experiment>
)
}
}
