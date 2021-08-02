Integration with Google Optimize.

Docs:

Optimize Deploy with GTAG: https://support.google.com/optimize/answer/7513085

Optimize JS API: https://support.google.com/optimize/answer/9059383

Installation

yarn add react-optimize

You first need to add the gtag snippet with the optimize container id in it. If you are using create-react-app you can add the following to public/index.html

< script async src = "https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=%REACT_APP_GA_ID%" > </ script > < script > window .dataLayer = window .dataLayer || []; gtag = function ( ) { dataLayer.push( arguments ); } gtag( 'js' , new Date ()); gtag( 'config' , '%REACT_APP_GA_ID%' , { 'optimize_id' : '%REACT_APP_OPTIMIZE_ID%' }); </ script >

and define them in your .env

REACT_APP_GA_ID =UA-xyz REACT_APP_OPTIMIZE_ID =GTM-abc

How to use

A/B Test

If the experience is a A/B testing you can use the lib like the following:

import React from 'react' ; import { Experiment, Variant } from "react-optimize" ; class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Experiment id = "<experiment-id>" > < Variant id = "0" > Original </ Variant > < Variant id = "1" > Variant 1 </ Variant > < Variant id = "2" > Variant 2 </ Variant > </ Experiment > ) } }

Multivariate Test

If the experience is a multivariate testing to test variants with two or more different sections. You can use the lib like the following applying the props asMtvExperiment (confirm that is multivariate) and the indexSectionPosition on google optimize like the image below:

import React from 'react'; import { Experiment, Variant } from "react-optimize"; class App extends React.Component { render() { return( < Experiment id = "<experiment-id>" asMtvExperiment indexSectionPosition = "0" > < Variant id = "0" > Original </ Variant > < Variant id = "1" > Variant 1 </ Variant > </ Experiment > < Experiment id = "<experiment-id>" asMtvExperiment indexSectionPosition = "1" > < Variant id = "0" > Original </ Variant > < Variant id = "1" > Variant 1 </ Variant > < Variant id = "2" > Variant 2 </ Variant > </ Experiment > < Experiment id = "<experiment-id>" asMtvExperiment indexSectionPosition = "2" > < Variant id = "0" > Original </ Variant > < Variant id = "1" > Variant 1 </ Variant > </ Experiment > ) } }

