openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
row

react-open-weather

by Ahmed Farahat
1.1.6 (see all)

React open weather is a React Component loading forecast data from Various weather providers (currently only OpenWeather and WeatherBit)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

828

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Open Weather

Build Status

Coverage Status

Code Climate

React open weather is a React Component loading forecast data from OpenWeather API and WeatherBit.

Without Forecast

With Forecast

Version 1

The component has been fully refactored and now the UI presenation is completely decoupled from the weather provider to allow using any data sources for weather, the component currently comes with 2 weather providers (WeatherBit and OpenWeather), you can create your own provider easily and provide data to the component, the two provider are built as a custom react hooks

  • WeatherBit provider (useWeatherBit)
  • OpenWeather provider (userOpenWeather)
  • Removed the dependency on the weather icon library in favor of SVG icons
  • Removed the dependency on momentjs
  • Allow custom themeing to style the component with your colors
  • Fixed some major issues from version 0.6

More providers to be added in the future, feel free to open a pull request with any weather providers that allow a free plan.

For verion 0.6 please find the old read me here v0.6 readme

Dependencies

  • React 16+

Installation

First you will need to register and account on OpenWeather or WeatherBit to obtain an API key

Next, in your project directory run:

$ npm install react-open-weather

Usage with OpenWeather

import ReactWeather, { useOpenWeather } from 'react-open-weather';

const App = () => {
  const { data, isLoading, errorMessage } = useOpenWeather({
    key: 'YOUR-API-KEY',
    lat: '48.137154',
    lon: '11.576124',
    lang: 'en',
    unit: 'metric', // values are (metric, standard, imperial)
  });
  return (
    <ReactWeather
      isLoading={isLoading}
      errorMessage={errorMessage}
      data={data}
      lang="en"
      locationLabel="Munich"
      unitsLabels={{ temperature: 'C', windSpeed: 'Km/h' }}
      showForecast
    />
  );
};

Usage with WeatherBit

import ReactWeather, { useWeatherBit } from 'react-open-weather';

const { data, isLoading, errorMessage } = useWeatherBit({
  key: 'YOUR-API-KEY',
  lat: '48.137154',
  lon: '11.576124',
  lang: 'en',
  unit: 'M', // values are (M,S,I)
});

Custom styling

const customStyles = {
    fontFamily:  'Helvetica, sans-serif',
    gradientStart:  '#0181C2',
    gradientMid:  '#04A7F9',
    gradientEnd:  '#4BC4F7',
    locationFontColor:  '#FFF',
    todayTempFontColor:  '#FFF',
    todayDateFontColor:  '#B5DEF4',
    todayRangeFontColor:  '#B5DEF4',
    todayDescFontColor:  '#B5DEF4',
    todayInfoFontColor:  '#B5DEF4',
    todayIconColor:  '#FFF',
    forecastBackgroundColor:  '#FFF',
    forecastSeparatorColor:  '#DDD',
    forecastDateColor:  '#777',
    forecastDescColor:  '#777',
    forecastRangeColor:  '#777',
    forecastIconColor:  '#4BC4F7',
};

        <ReactWeather
            theme={customStyles}
            ...
        />

useOpenWeather and useWeatherBit options

OptionDescription
keyyour api key from the openweather or weatherbit websites
lonlongitude of the location
latlatitude of the location
unitthe unit will be passed to the openweather or weatherbit "units" property, please check their documentation for more info

UI Component Props

PropsOptionsDefaultDescription
data--the data object provided from the provider hooks or your custom data provider (check the customization section below to provide your own data)
isLoadingtrue, falsefalseboolean to determine if the component shows a loader untill data is ready
errorMessage--error message string
lang"en", "de", "es""en"the language to show "humidity" and "wind speed", feel free to open a PR to lang.js to add more languages
locationLabel--The name of the location or city to show in the component
unitsLabels-{ temperature: 'C', windSpeed: 'Km/h' }the labels to be used for temprature and windspeed
showForecasttrue, falsetruewhether or not to show the forecast bottom part of the component

Customizations

You can always create your own data provider, it can be a react hook or any other implementation as long as it follows the schema the component is expecting like below

    const data = {
      forecast: [
          {
            date: 'Fri 27 November',
            description: 'Clear',
            icon:'SVG PATH',
            temperature: { min: '-0', max: '6' },
            wind: '2',
            humidity: 60,
          },
          {
            date: 'Sat 28 November',
            description: 'Clouds',
            icon:'SVG PATH',
            temperature: { min: '-1', max: '6' },
            wind: '3',
            humidity: 67,
          },
          .....
      ],
      current: {
          date: 'Fri 27 November',
          description: 'Clear',
          icon:'SVG PATH',
          temperature: { current: '-2', min: -3, max: 1 },
          wind: '2',
          humidity: 90,
        },
    };

Translate Wind and Humidity

In lang.js you can implement the necessary translation, to correctly translate Wind and Humidity into other languages, if you want to implement another language, this is where you can do it. Remember to make a Pull request to share it with everyone


langText: {

en: { Wind: 'Wind', Humidity: 'Humidity',},

es: { Wind: 'Viento', Humidity: 'Humedad',}

}

now in order to format the dates according to your locale you will need to import the local from dayjs and in your code before rendering the component you will need to set the locale as follow

import 'dayjs/locale/de';
import dayjs from 'dayjs';

// then before using the hooks you will need to set the local
dayjs.locale('de');

Contribution

If you want to contribute to the project and make it better, your help is very welcome, create a pull request with your suggested feature/bug fix/ enhancements.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial