React Open Weather

React open weather is a React Component loading forecast data from OpenWeather API and WeatherBit.

Version 1

The component has been fully refactored and now the UI presenation is completely decoupled from the weather provider to allow using any data sources for weather, the component currently comes with 2 weather providers (WeatherBit and OpenWeather), you can create your own provider easily and provide data to the component, the two provider are built as a custom react hooks

WeatherBit provider (useWeatherBit)

OpenWeather provider (userOpenWeather)

Removed the dependency on the weather icon library in favor of SVG icons

Removed the dependency on momentjs

Allow custom themeing to style the component with your colors

Fixed some major issues from version 0.6

More providers to be added in the future, feel free to open a pull request with any weather providers that allow a free plan.

For verion 0.6 please find the old read me here v0.6 readme

Dependencies

React 16+

Installation

First you will need to register and account on OpenWeather or WeatherBit to obtain an API key

Next, in your project directory run:

$ npm install react-open-weather

Usage with OpenWeather

import ReactWeather, { useOpenWeather } from 'react-open-weather' ; const App = () => { const { data, isLoading, errorMessage } = useOpenWeather({ key : 'YOUR-API-KEY' , lat : '48.137154' , lon : '11.576124' , lang : 'en' , unit : 'metric' , }); return ( < ReactWeather isLoading = {isLoading} errorMessage = {errorMessage} data = {data} lang = "en" locationLabel = "Munich" unitsLabels = {{ temperature: ' C ', windSpeed: ' Km / h ' }} showForecast /> ); };

Usage with WeatherBit

import ReactWeather, { useWeatherBit } from 'react-open-weather' ; const { data, isLoading, errorMessage } = useWeatherBit({ key : 'YOUR-API-KEY' , lat : '48.137154' , lon : '11.576124' , lang : 'en' , unit : 'M' , });

Custom styling

const customStyles = { fontFamily : 'Helvetica, sans-serif' , gradientStart : '#0181C2' , gradientMid : '#04A7F9' , gradientEnd : '#4BC4F7' , locationFontColor : '#FFF' , todayTempFontColor : '#FFF' , todayDateFontColor : '#B5DEF4' , todayRangeFontColor : '#B5DEF4' , todayDescFontColor : '#B5DEF4' , todayInfoFontColor : '#B5DEF4' , todayIconColor : '#FFF' , forecastBackgroundColor : '#FFF' , forecastSeparatorColor : '#DDD' , forecastDateColor : '#777' , forecastDescColor : '#777' , forecastRangeColor : '#777' , forecastIconColor : '#4BC4F7' , }; < ReactWeather theme = {customStyles} ... />

useOpenWeather and useWeatherBit options

Option Description key your api key from the openweather or weatherbit websites lon longitude of the location lat latitude of the location unit the unit will be passed to the openweather or weatherbit "units" property, please check their documentation for more info

UI Component Props

Props Options Default Description data - - the data object provided from the provider hooks or your custom data provider (check the customization section below to provide your own data) isLoading true, false false boolean to determine if the component shows a loader untill data is ready errorMessage - - error message string lang "en", "de", "es" "en" the language to show "humidity" and "wind speed", feel free to open a PR to lang.js to add more languages locationLabel - - The name of the location or city to show in the component unitsLabels - { temperature: 'C', windSpeed: 'Km/h' } the labels to be used for temprature and windspeed showForecast true, false true whether or not to show the forecast bottom part of the component

Customizations

You can always create your own data provider, it can be a react hook or any other implementation as long as it follows the schema the component is expecting like below

const data = { forecast : [ { date : 'Fri 27 November' , description : 'Clear' , icon : 'SVG PATH' , temperature : { min : '-0' , max : '6' }, wind : '2' , humidity : 60 , }, { date : 'Sat 28 November' , description : 'Clouds' , icon : 'SVG PATH' , temperature : { min : '-1' , max : '6' }, wind : '3' , humidity : 67 , }, ..... ], current : { date : 'Fri 27 November' , description : 'Clear' , icon : 'SVG PATH' , temperature : { current : '-2' , min : -3 , max : 1 }, wind : '2' , humidity : 90 , }, };

Translate Wind and Humidity

In lang.js you can implement the necessary translation, to correctly translate Wind and Humidity into other languages, if you want to implement another language, this is where you can do it. Remember to make a Pull request to share it with everyone

langText : { en : { Wind : 'Wind' , Humidity : 'Humidity' ,}, es : { Wind : 'Viento' , Humidity : 'Humedad' ,} }

now in order to format the dates according to your locale you will need to import the local from dayjs and in your code before rendering the component you will need to set the locale as follow

import 'dayjs/locale/de' ; import dayjs from 'dayjs' ; dayjs.locale( 'de' );

Contribution

If you want to contribute to the project and make it better, your help is very welcome, create a pull request with your suggested feature/bug fix/ enhancements.