Components that track offline and online state. Render certain content only when online (or only when offline).
import { Offline, Online } from "react-detect-offline";
const App = () => (
<div>
<Online>Only shown when you're online</Online>
<Offline>Only shown offline (surprise!)</Offline>
</div>
);
Check out chris.bolin.co/offline for a simple example (source code).
<Online/> and
<Offline/> - Components that render their children only when the browser is online/offline.
<Offline>You're offline right now. Check your connection.</Offline>
<Detector render={({ online }) => ...}/> - Component that calls its
render prop every time the connection state changes. The
render prop is supplied with an object with an
online boolean value. Recommended for more complex cases, e.g. when styles need to be changed with connection status.
<Detector
render={({ online }) => (
<div className={online ? "normal" : "warning"}>
You are currently {online ? "online" : "offline"}
</div>
)}
/>
<Online/>,
<Offline/>, and
<Detector/> accept the following props:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
polling
|Obj or Bool
|Config for polling fallback [1]
|[see below]
polling.enabled
|Boolean
|Force polling on or off
|Depends on the browser [1]
polling.url
|String
|URL to pool for connection status
"https://ipv4.icanhazip.com"
polling.interval
|Number
|How often (in ms) to poll
5000
polling.timeout
|Number
|How long (in ms) before timeout
5000
onChange
|Function
|Called when connection changes
|none
children [2]
|Element(s)
|Children not Detector
|none
render [3]
|Func
|Render function Detector only
|none
[1] Polling is only used as a fallback for browsers that don't support the
"online" event. Currently these are Chrome on Windows, Firefox on Windows, and Chrome on Linux.
[2]
<Online/> and
<Offline/> only.
<Detector/> will not render
children.
[3]
<Detector/> only
The web spec we rely on is supported by IE 9+, Chrome 14+, Firefox 41+, and Safari 5+ - that's 94% of worldwide (98% of US) browser traffic. A polling fallback is used for browsers that don't implement the spec in a useful way (see note [1] in the above Props section).
This package is maintained by cwise89 (and was initially created by chrisbolin).
PRs are welcome!
yarn test
yarn build. Make sure you commit the build file (
dist/index.js)