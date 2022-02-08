



React OneSignal

This is a JavaScript module that can be used to easily include OneSignal code in a website or app that uses React for its front-end codebase.

OneSignal is the world's leader for Mobile Push Notifications, Web Push, and In-App Messaging. It is trusted by 800k businesses to send 5 billion Push Notifications per day.

You can find more information on OneSignal here.

Migration Guide

Version 2.0 was recently released. Read the Migration Guide here if you're coming from a version 1 release of the SDK.

Contents

Install

You can use yarn or npm .

Yarn

yarn add react-onesignal

npm

npm install --save react-onesignal

Usage

Initialize OneSignal with your appId via the options parameter:

import OneSignal from 'react-onesignal' ; OneSignal.init({ appId : 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' });

The init function returns a promise that resolves when OneSignal is loaded.

Examples

await OneSignal.init({ appId : 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' });

const [initialized, setInitialized] = useState( false ); OneSignal.init({ appId : 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' }).then( () => { setInitialized( true ); OneSignal.showSlidedownPrompt().then( () => { }); })

Init Options

You can pass other options to the init function. Use these options to configure personalized prompt options, auto-resubscribe, and more.

Service Worker Params You can customize the location and filenames of service worker assets. You are also able to specify the specific scope that your service worker should control. You can read more here.

In this distribution, you can specify the parameters via the following:

Field Details serviceWorkerParam Use to specify the scope, or the path the service worker has control of. Example: { scope: "/js/push/onesignal/" } serviceWorkerPath The path to the service worker file.

Service Worker File

If you haven't done so already, you will need to add the OneSignal Service Worker file to your site (learn more).

The OneSignal SDK file must be publicly accessible. You can put them in your top-level root or a subdirectory. However, if you are placing the file not on top-level root make sure to specify the path via the service worker params in the init options (see section above).

Tip: Visit https://yoursite.com/OneSignalSDKWorker.js in the address bar to make sure the files are being served successfully.

OneSignal API

Typescript

This package includes Typescript support.

interface OneSignal { init(options?: any ): Promise < void > on(event: string , listener: Function ): void off(event: string , listener: Function ): void once(event: string , listener: Function ): void isPushNotificationsEnabled(callback?: Action< boolean >): Promise < boolean > showHttpPrompt(options?: AutoPromptOptions): void registerForPushNotifications(options?: RegisterOptions): Promise < void > setDefaultNotificationUrl(url: string ): void setDefaultTitle(title: string ): void getTags(callback?: Action< any >): void sendTag(key: string , value: any , callback?: Action< Object >): Promise < Object | null > sendTags(tags: TagsObject< any >, callback?: Action< Object >): Promise < Object | null > deleteTag(tag: string ): Promise < Array < string >> deleteTags(tags: Array < string >, callback?: Action< Array < string >>): Promise < Array < string >> addListenerForNotificationOpened(callback?: Action<Notification>): void setSubscription(newSubscription: boolean ): Promise < void > showHttpPermissionRequest(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise < any > showNativePrompt(): Promise < void > showSlidedownPrompt(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise < void > showCategorySlidedown(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise < void > showSmsSlidedown(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise < void > showEmailSlidedown(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise < void > showSmsAndEmailSlidedown(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise < void > getNotificationPermission(onComplete?: Function ): Promise <NotificationPermission> getUserId(callback?: Action< string | undefined | null >): Promise < string | undefined | null > getSubscription(callback?: Action< boolean >): Promise < boolean > setEmail(email: string , options?: SetEmailOptions): Promise < string | null > setSMSNumber(smsNumber: string , options?: SetSMSOptions): Promise < string | null > logoutEmail(): void logoutSMS(): void setExternalUserId(externalUserId: string | undefined | null , authHash?: string ): Promise < void > removeExternalUserId(): Promise < void > getExternalUserId(): Promise < string | undefined | null > provideUserConsent(consent: boolean ): Promise < void > getEmailId(callback?: Action< string | undefined >): Promise < string | null | undefined > getSMSId(callback?: Action< string | undefined >): Promise < string | null | undefined > sendOutcome(outcomeName: string , outcomeWeight?: number | undefined ): Promise < void > }

OneSignal API

See the official OneSignal WebSDK reference for information on all available SDK functions.

Advanced Usage

Events and Event Listeners

You can also listen for native OneSignal events like subscriptionChange .

Example

OneSignal.on( 'subscriptionChange' , function ( isSubscribed ) { console .log( "The user's subscription state is now:" , isSubscribed); });

See the OneSignal WebSDK Reference for all available event listeners.

Thanks

Special thanks to pedro-lb and others for work on the project this package is based on.