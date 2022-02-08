Showing web push notifications from Chrome, Safari, and Firefox
This is a JavaScript module that can be used to easily include OneSignal code in a website or app that uses React for its front-end codebase.
You can find more information on OneSignal here.
Version 2.0 was recently released. Read the Migration Guide here if you're coming from a version 1 release of the SDK.
You can use
yarn or
npm.
yarn add react-onesignal
npm install --save react-onesignal
Initialize OneSignal with your
appId via the
options parameter:
import OneSignal from 'react-onesignal';
OneSignal.init({ appId: 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' });
The
init function returns a promise that resolves when OneSignal is loaded.
Examples
await OneSignal.init({ appId: 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' });
// do other stuff
const [initialized, setInitialized] = useState(false);
OneSignal.init({ appId: 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' }).then(() => {
setInitialized(true);
OneSignal.showSlidedownPrompt().then(() => {
// do other stuff
});
})
You can pass other options to the
init function. Use these options to configure personalized prompt options, auto-resubscribe, and more.
Service Worker Params You can customize the location and filenames of service worker assets. You are also able to specify the specific scope that your service worker should control. You can read more here.
In this distribution, you can specify the parameters via the following:
|Field
|Details
serviceWorkerParam
|Use to specify the scope, or the path the service worker has control of. Example:
{ scope: "/js/push/onesignal/" }
serviceWorkerPath
|The path to the service worker file.
If you haven't done so already, you will need to add the OneSignal Service Worker file to your site (learn more).
The OneSignal SDK file must be publicly accessible. You can put them in your top-level root or a subdirectory. However, if you are placing the file not on top-level root make sure to specify the path via the service worker params in the init options (see section above).
Tip:
Visit
https://yoursite.com/OneSignalSDKWorker.js in the address bar to make sure the files are being served successfully.
This package includes Typescript support.
interface OneSignal {
init(options?: any): Promise<void>
on(event: string, listener: Function): void
off(event: string, listener: Function): void
once(event: string, listener: Function): void
isPushNotificationsEnabled(callback?: Action<boolean>): Promise<boolean>
showHttpPrompt(options?: AutoPromptOptions): void
registerForPushNotifications(options?: RegisterOptions): Promise<void>
setDefaultNotificationUrl(url: string): void
setDefaultTitle(title: string): void
getTags(callback?: Action<any>): void
sendTag(key: string, value: any, callback?: Action<Object>): Promise<Object | null>
sendTags(tags: TagsObject<any>, callback?: Action<Object>): Promise<Object | null>
deleteTag(tag: string): Promise<Array<string>>
deleteTags(tags: Array<string>, callback?: Action<Array<string>>): Promise<Array<string>>
addListenerForNotificationOpened(callback?: Action<Notification>): void
setSubscription(newSubscription: boolean): Promise<void>
showHttpPermissionRequest(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise<any>
showNativePrompt(): Promise<void>
showSlidedownPrompt(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise<void>
showCategorySlidedown(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise<void>
showSmsSlidedown(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise<void>
showEmailSlidedown(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise<void>
showSmsAndEmailSlidedown(options?: AutoPromptOptions): Promise<void>
getNotificationPermission(onComplete?: Function): Promise<NotificationPermission>
getUserId(callback?: Action<string | undefined | null>): Promise<string | undefined | null>
getSubscription(callback?: Action<boolean>): Promise<boolean>
setEmail(email: string, options?: SetEmailOptions): Promise<string|null>
setSMSNumber(smsNumber: string, options?: SetSMSOptions): Promise<string | null>
logoutEmail(): void
logoutSMS(): void
setExternalUserId(externalUserId: string | undefined | null, authHash?: string): Promise<void>
removeExternalUserId(): Promise<void>
getExternalUserId(): Promise<string | undefined | null>
provideUserConsent(consent: boolean): Promise<void>
getEmailId(callback?: Action<string | undefined>): Promise<string | null | undefined>
getSMSId(callback?: Action<string | undefined>): Promise<string | null | undefined>
sendOutcome(outcomeName: string, outcomeWeight?: number | undefined): Promise<void>
}
See the official OneSignal WebSDK reference for information on all available SDK functions.
You can also listen for native OneSignal events like
subscriptionChange.
Example
OneSignal.on('subscriptionChange', function(isSubscribed) {
console.log("The user's subscription state is now:", isSubscribed);
});
See the OneSignal WebSDK Reference for all available event listeners.
Special thanks to pedro-lb and others for work on the project this package is based on.