This is a React Higher Order Component (HOC) that you can use with your own React components if you want to have them listen for clicks that occur somewhere in the document, outside of the element itself (for instance, if you need to hide a menu when people click anywhere else on your page).
Note that this HOC relies on the
.classList property, which is supported by
all modern browsers, but not by deprecated and obsolete browsers like IE (noting
that Microsoft Edge is not Microsoft Internet Explorer. Edge does not have any
problems with the
classList property for SVG elements). If your code relies on
classList in any way, you want to use a polyfill like
dom4.
This HOC supports stateless components as of v5.7.0, and switched to using
transpiled es6 classes rather than
createClass as of v6.
evt.preventDefault() and
evt.stopPropagation()
Use
npm:
$> npm install react-onclickoutside --save
(or
--save-dev depending on your needs). You then use it in your components
as:
import React, { Component } from "react";
import onClickOutside from "react-onclickoutside";
class MyComponent extends Component {
handleClickOutside = evt => {
// ..handling code goes here...
};
}
export default onClickOutside(MyComponent);
This HoC does not support functional components, as it relies on class properties and component instances. However, you almost certainly don't need this HoC in modern (React 16+) functional component code, as a simple function will do the trick just fine. E.g.:
function listenForOutsideClicks(listening, setListening, menuRef, setIsOpen) {
return () => {
if (listening) return;
if (!menuRef.current) return;
setListening(true);
[`click`, `touchstart`].forEach((type) => {
document.addEventListener(`click`, (evt) => {
if (menuRef.current.contains(evt.target)) return;
setIsOpen(false);
});
});
}
}
Used in a functional component as:
import React, { useEffect, useState, useRef } from "react";
import listenForOutsideClicks from "./somewhere";
const Menu = () => {
const menuRef = useRef(null);
const [listening, setListening] = useState(false);
const [isOpen, setIsOpen] = useState(false);
const toggle = () => setIsOpen(!isOpen);
useEffect(listenForOutsideClick(
listening,
setListening,
menuRef,
setIsOpen,
));
return (
<div ref={menuRef} className={isOpen ? "open" : "hidden"}>
<h1 onClick={toggle}>...</h1>
<ul>...</ul>
</div>
);
};
export default Menu;
Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/trusting-dubinsky-k3mve
// .default is needed because library is bundled as ES6 module
var onClickOutside = require("react-onclickoutside").default;
var createReactClass = require("create-react-class");
// create a new component, wrapped by this onclickoutside HOC:
var MyComponent = onClickOutside(
createReactClass({
// ...,
handleClickOutside: function(evt) {
// ...handling code goes here...
}
// ...
})
);
Note that if you try to wrap a React component class without a
handleClickOutside(evt) handler like this, the HOC will throw an error. In
order to use a custom event handler, you can specify the function to be used by
the HOC as second parameter (this can be useful in environments like TypeScript,
where the fact that the wrapped component does not implement the handler can be
flagged at compile-time):
// load the HOC:
import React, { Component } from "react";
import onClickOutside from "react-onclickoutside";
// create a new component, wrapped below by onClickOutside HOC:
class MyComponent extends Component {
// ...
myClickOutsideHandler(evt) {
// ...handling code goes here...
}
// ...
}
var clickOutsideConfig = {
handleClickOutside: function(instance) {
return instance.myClickOutsideHandler;
}
};
var EnhancedComponent = onClickOutside(MyComponent, clickOutsideConfig);
Note that if you try to wrap a React component with a custom handler that the component does not implement, the HOC will throw an error at run-time.
By default, "outside clicks" are based on both
mousedown and
touchstart
events; if that is what you need, then you do not need to specify anything
special. However, if you need different events, you can specify these using the
eventTypes property. If you just need one event, you can pass in the event
name as plain string:
<MyComponent eventTypes="click" ... />
For multiple events, you can pass in the array of event names you need to listen for:
<MyComponent eventTypes={["click", "touchend"]} ... />
Wrapped components have two functions that can be used to explicitly listen for, or do nothing with, outside clicks
enableOnClickOutside() - Enables outside click listening by setting up the
event listening bindings.
disableOnClickOutside() - Disables outside click listening by explicitly
removing the event listening bindings.
In addition, you can create a component that uses this HOC such that it has the
code set up and ready to go, but not listening for outside click events until
you explicitly issue its
enableOnClickOutside(), by passing in a properly
called
disableOnClickOutside:
import React, { Component } from "react";
import onClickOutside from "react-onclickoutside";
class MyComponent extends Component {
// ...
handleClickOutside(evt) {
// ...
}
// ...
}
var EnhancedComponent = onClickOutside(MyComponent);
class Container extends Component {
render(evt) {
return <EnhancedComponent disableOnClickOutside={true} />;
}
}
Using
disableOnClickOutside() or
enableOnClickOutside() within
componentDidMount or
componentWillMount is considered an anti-pattern, and
does not have consistent behaviour when using the mixin and HOC/ES7 Decorator.
Favour setting the
disableOnClickOutside property on the component.
By default this HOC will listen for "clicks inside the document", which may
include clicks that occur on the scrollbar. Quite often clicking on the
scrollbar should close whatever is open but in case your project invalidates
that assumption you can use the
excludeScrollbar property to explicitly tell
the HOC that clicks on the scrollbar should be ignored:
import React, { Component } from "react";
import onClickOutside from "react-onclickoutside";
class MyComponent extends Component {
// ...
}
var EnhancedComponent = onClickOutside(MyComponent);
class Container extends Component {
render(evt) {
return <EnhancedComponent excludeScrollbar={true} />;
}
}
Alternatively, you can specify this behavior as default for all instances of your component passing a configuration object as second parameter:
import React, { Component } from "react";
import onClickOutside from "react-onclickoutside";
class MyComponent extends Component {
// ...
}
var clickOutsideConfig = {
excludeScrollbar: true
};
var EnhancedComponent = onClickOutside(MyComponent, clickOutsideConfig);
evt.preventDefault() and
evt.stopPropagation()
Technically this HOC lets you pass in
preventDefault={true/false} and
stopPropagation={true/false} to regulate what happens to the event when it
hits your
handleClickOutside(evt) function, but beware:
stopPropagation may
not do what you expect it to do.
Each component adds new event listeners to the document, which may or may not
cause as many event triggers as there are event listening bindings. In the test
file found in
./test/browser/index.html, the coded uses
stopPropagation={true} but sibling events still make it to "parents".
If you want the HOC to ignore certain elements, you can tell the HOC which CSS
class name it should use for this purposes. If you want explicit control over
the class name, use
outsideClickIgnoreClass={some string} as component
property, or if you don't, the default string used is
ignore-react-onclickoutside.
Due to ES2015/ES6
class syntax making mixins essentially impossible, and the
fact that HOC wrapping works perfectly fine in ES5 and older versions of React,
as of this package's version 5.0.0 no Mixin is offered anymore.
If you absolutely need a mixin... you really don't.
No, I get that. I constantly have that problem myself, so while there is no
universal agreement on how to do that, this HOC offers a
getInstance()
function that you can call for a reference to the component you wrapped, so that
you can call its API without headaches:
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import onClickOutside from 'react-onclickoutside'
class MyComponent extends Component {
// ...
handleClickOutside(evt) {
// ...
}
...
}
var EnhancedComponent = onClickOutside(MyComponent);
class Container extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.getMyComponentRef = this.getMyComponentRef.bind(this);
}
someFunction() {
var ref = this.myComponentRef;
// 1) Get the wrapped component instance:
var superTrueMyComponent = ref.getInstance();
// and call instance functions defined for it:
superTrueMyComponent.customFunction();
}
getMyComponentRef(ref) {
this.myComponentRef = ref;
}
render(evt) {
return <EnhancedComponent disableOnClickOutside={true} ref={this.getMyComponentRef}/>
}
}
Note that there is also a
getClass() function, to get the original Class that
was passed into the HOC wrapper, but if you find yourself needing this you're
probably doing something wrong: you really want to define your classes as real,
require'able etc. units, and then write wrapped components separately, so that
you can always access the original class's
statics etc. properties without
needing to extract them out of a HOC.
If you use React 0.12 or 0.13, version 2.4 and below will work.
If you use React 0.14, use v2.5 through v4.9, as these specifically use
react-DOM for the necessary DOM event bindings.
If you use React 15, you can use v4.x, which offers both a mixin and HOC, or use v5.x, which is HOC-only.
If you use React 15.5, you can use v5.11.x, which relies on
createClass as supplied by
create-react-class rather than
React.createClass.
If you use React 16 or 15.5 in preparation of 16, use v6.x, which uses pure class notation.
I do not believe in perpetual support for outdated libraries, so if you find one of the older versions is not playing nice with an even older React: you know what to do, and it's not "keep using that old version of React".
This is true, but also an edge-case problem that only exists for IE11 (as all
versions prior to 11 no longer exist), and should be addressed by you, rather
than by thousands of individual libraries that assume browsers have proper
HTML API implementations (IE Edge has proper
classList support even for SVG).
If you need this to work, you can add a shim for
classList to your page(s),
loaded before you load your React code, and you'll have instantly fixed every
library that you might remotely rely on that makes use of the
classList
property. You can find several shims quite easily, a good one to start with is
the dom4 shim, which adds all manner of
good DOM4 properties to "not quite at DOM4 yet" browser implementations.
Eventually this problem will stop being one, but in the mean time you are responsible for making your site work by shimming everything that needs shimming for IE. As such, if you file a PR to fix classList-and-SVG issues specifically for this library, your PR will be closed and I will politely point you to this README.md section. I will not accept PRs to fix this issue. You already have the power to fix it, and I expect you to take responsibility as a fellow developer to shim what you need instead of getting obsolete quirks supported by libraries whose job isn't to support obsolete quirks.
To work around the issue you can use this simple shim:
if (!("classList" in SVGElement.prototype)) {
Object.defineProperty(SVGElement.prototype, "classList", {
get() {
return {
contains: className => {
return this.className.baseVal.split(" ").indexOf(className) !== -1;
}
};
}
});
}
If you've read the whole thing and you still can't find what you were looking for, then the README is missing important information that should be added in. Please file an issue with a request for additional documentation, describing what you were hoping to find in enough detail that it can be used to write up the information you needed.
