react-onclickout

by Bob Lauer
2.0.8 (see all)

An ES6-friendly on-click-outside React component.

Readme

An ES6-friendly on-click-outside React component.

This is a React component that can be used to listen for clicks outside of a given component. As an example, you may need to hide a menu when a user clicks elsewhere on the page.

This component was created specifically to support ES6-style React components. If you want to use a mixin instead, I would recommend the react-onclickoutside mixin.

Installation

npm install react-onclickout --save

React Version Support

For React 0.14 or later, use version 2.x of this package. For React 0.13 or earlier, use version 1.x of this package.

Usage

There are two ways to use this component.

As a wrapper component

const ClickOutHandler = require('react-onclickout');

class ExampleComponent extends React.Component {

  onClickOut(e) {
    alert('user clicked outside of the component!');
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <ClickOutHandler onClickOut={this.onClickOut}>
        <div>Click outside of me!</div>
      </ClickOutHandler>
    );
  }
}

As a base component

const ClickOutComponent = require('react-onclickout');

class ExampleComponent extends ClickOutComponent {

  onClickOut(e) {
    alert('user clicked outside of the component!');
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>Click outside of me!</div>
    );
  }
}

Ignoring Elements

There are times when you may want to ignore certain elements that were clicked outside of the target component. You can handle such a scenario by inspecting the event passed to your onClickOut method handler.

const ClickOutHandler = require('react-onclickout');

class ExampleComponent extends React.Component {

  onClickOut(e) {
    if (hasClass(e.target, 'ignore-me')) return;
    alert('user clicked outside of the component!');
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <ClickOutHandler onClickOut={this.onClickOut}>
        <div>Click outside of me!</div>
      </ClickOutHandler>
    );
  }
}

That's pretty much it. Pull requests are more than welcome!

