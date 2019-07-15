openbase logo
ros

react-on-screen

by Fadi Khadra
2.1.1

Check if a react component in the viewport

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

386

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React on screen npm npm license Coverage Status

😎 Check if your react component are visible on the screen without pain and with performance in mind 😎!

react-on-screen-demo

Demo

View the demo.

Installation

$ npm install --save react-on-screen
$ yarn add react-on-screen

A UMD build is also available :

<script src="./dist/ReactOnScreen.min.js"></script>

Usage

Simple

import React from 'react';
import TrackVisibility from 'react-on-screen';

const ComponentToTrack = ({ isVisible }) => {
    const style = {
        background: isVisible ? 'red' : 'blue'
    };
    return <div style={style}>Hello</div>;
}

const YourApp = () => {
    return (
       {/* Some Stuff */}
        <TrackVisibility>
            <ComponentToTrack />
        </TrackVisibility>
       {/* Some Stuff */}
    );
}

Using a render props

You can use a render props is you want to !

const YourApp = () => {
    return (
        <TrackVisibility>
            {({ isVisible }) => isVisible && <ComponentToTrack />}
        </TrackVisibility>
    );
}

Track the visibility only once

For many cases you may want to track the visibility only once. This can be done simply as follow :

const YourApp = () => {
    return (
        <TrackVisibility once>
            <ComponentToTrack />
        </TrackVisibility>
    );
}

Defining offset

Using offset props can be usefull if you want to lazy load an image for instance.

const YourApp = () => {
    return (
        <TrackVisibility offset={1000}>
            {({ isVisible }) => isVisible ? <ComponentToTrack /> : <Loading />}
        </TrackVisibility>
    );
}

Partial visibility

You may want to consider that a component is visible as soon as a part of the component is visible on screen. You can use the partialVisibility props for that.

const YourApp = () => {
    return (
        <TrackVisibility partialVisibility>
            {({ isVisible }) => <ComponentToTrack />}
        </TrackVisibility>
    );
}

Use the html tag of your choice

const YourApp = () => {
    return (
        <TrackVisibility partialVisibility tag="h1">
            {({ isVisible }) => <ComponentToTrack />}
        </TrackVisibility>
    );
}

Api

propstypedefaultdescription
onceboolfalseIf set to true track the visibility only once and remove the event listeners
throttleIntervalint150Tweak the event listeners. See David Corbacho's article
childrenReact Components-Can be one or many react components
styleobject-Style attributes
classNamestring-Css classes
offsetnumber0Allows you to specify how far left or above of the viewport you want to set isVisible to true
partialVisibilityboolfalseSet isVisible to true on element as soon as any part is in the viewport
tagstringdivAllows specifying html tag of your choice

Contributions

Any contributions is welcome !

  • Develop: $ yarn start
  • Lint : $ yarn lint
  • Test : $ yarn test
  • Build : $ yarn build // will lint and run test before

License

Licensed under MIT

