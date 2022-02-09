openbase logo
react-on-rails

by shakacode
12.4.0 (see all)

Integration of React + Webpack + Rails + rails/webpacker including server-side rendering of React, enabling a better developer experience and faster client performance.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.9K

GitHub Stars

4.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

195

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

reactrails

License Build Status Gem Version npm version Code Climate Coverage Status

News

  • ShakaCode now maintains the official successor to rails/webpacker, shakapacker.
  • Project is updated to support Rails 7 and Shakapacker v6+!

These are the docs for React on Rails 13. To see the older docs: v12 and v11.

About

React on Rails integrates Rails with (server rendering of) Facebook's React front-end framework.

This project is maintained by the software consulting firm ShakaCode. We focus on Ruby on Rails applications with React front-ends, often using TypeScript or ReScript (ReasonML). We also build React Native apps and Gatsby sites. See our recent work for examples of what we do. ShakaCode.com (HiChee.com) is hiring developers that like working on open-source.

Are you interested in optimizing your webpack setup for React on Rails including code splitting with react-router and loadable-components with server-side rendering for SEO and hot-reloading for developers? We did this for Popmenu, lowering Heroku costs 20-25% while getting a 73% decrease in average response times. Several years later, Popmenu is serving millions of SSR requests per day React on Rails.

Check out React on Rails Pro. For more information, feel free to contact Justin Gordon, justin@shakacode.com, maintainer of React on Rails.

Documentation

See the documentation at shakacode.com/react-on-rails/docs.

Project Objective

To provide a high performance framework for integrating Ruby on Rails with React via the Webpacker gem, especially regarding React Server-Side Rendering for better SEO and improved performance.

Features and Why React on Rails?

Given that rails/webpacker gem already provides basic React integration, why would you use "React on Rails"?

  1. Easy passing of props directly from your Rails view to your React components rather than having your Rails view load and then make a separate request to your API.
  2. Tight integration with shakapacker (or it's predecessor [rails/webpacker](https://github.com/rails/webpacker].
  3. Server-Side Rendering (SSR), often used for SEO crawler indexing and UX performance.
  4. Redux and React Router integration with server-side-rendering.
  5. Internationalization (I18n) and (localization)
  6. A supportive community. This web search shows how live public sites are using React on Rails.
  7. ReScript Support.

See Rails/Webpacker React Integration Options for comparisons to other gems.

Online demo

ShakaCode Forum Premium Content

Requires creating a free account.

Prerequisites

Ruby on Rails >=5, rails/webpacker >= 4.2, Ruby >= 2.7

Support

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome. See Contributing to get started, and the list of help wanted issues.

Supporters

The following companies support this open source project, and ShakaCode uses their products! Justin writes React on Rails on RubyMine. We use Scout to monitor the live performance of HiChee.com, Rails AutoScale to scale the dynos of HiChee, and HoneyBadger to monitor application errors. We love BrowserStack to solve problems with oddball browsers. Status Hero keeps the team posted on daily progress; it's so much better than live standups.

RubyMine Scout Rails AutoScale BrowserStack HoneyBadger StatusHero

ShakaCode's favorite project tracking tool is Shortcut. If you want to try Shortcut and get 2 months free beyond the 14-day trial period, click here to use ShakaCode's referral code. We're participating in their awesome triple-sided referral program, which you can read about here. By using our referral code you'll be supporting ShakaCode and, thus, React on Rails!

Aloha and best wishes from Justin and the ShakaCode team!

Work with Us

ShakaCode is hiring passionate software engineers to work on our projects, including HiChee!

License

The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

