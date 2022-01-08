A tiny library that simplifies the use of React without JSX.
JSX has simple, declarative and html-like syntax, nice extension to ECMAScript. Unfortunately, despite these cool features you deal with text. Most of time you find yourself doing js code inside html, and inside that html you make again another js code and so on. In order to reuse some jsx fragments you have to wrap them by functions. Then you may come to the main question:
And get all benefits of functional programming:
The project includes two applications written using React on lambda and JSX for comparisons.
The follow results were gained:
Render performance
8.50ms
9.97ms
Most of time RoL showed faster results from 3% up to 10% than JSX version.
Bundle size
2.03KB
2.57KB
RoL bundle size is less than JSX version 26%, but here we need to take an account the library size:
2.77KB.
So the real advantage will be if the application size is larger than
11KB.
React on lambda demo projects:
Table component is example of stateless components and function compositions.
A live demo at codesandbox.
Todos application:
Read more info about symbol
λ in the section: editor configuration.
import λ from 'react-on-lambda' // or import l from 'react-on-lambda'
import {render} from 'react-dom'
const postLink = λ.a({href: `/posts/123`})
const title = λ.compose(
λ.h1({class: `post-title`}), // or λ.h1({className: `post-title`})
postLink
)
const post = λ.div(
title(`How to use react on lambda?`),
λ.p(`
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,
Ernestina Urbanski consectetur adipiscing elit.
Ut blandit viverra diam luctus luctus...
`),
postLink(`Read more`)
)
render(
post,
document.getElementById(`app`)
)
The primary you will need to install
react-on-lambda and
react:
$ npm i react-on-lambda react -S
optionally you can install
styled-components if you are going to use it:
$ npm i styled-components -S
Creating element and component
import λ, {div} from 'react-on-lambda'
div(`Hello world!`)
// jsx equivalent
<div>Hello world!</div>
λ.section({class: `sample`}, `Hello world!`)
// jsx equivalent
<section className="sample">Hello world!</section>
λ(Provider, {store}, app)
// jsx equivalent
<Provider store={store}><App/></Provider>
Currying function
Endless currying until
children or empty parameter is applied to the function.
const onClick = () => {} // just for demo
const span = λ.span({className: `tag`})({color: green})({size: `large`}) // -> function
span()
// jsx equivalent
<span className="tag" color="green" size="large"/>
const btnPrimary = λ.button({primary: true}) // -> function
btnPrimary({onClick}, `Save`)
// jsx equivalent
<button primary onClick={onClick}>Save</button>
So with currying you can predefine some properties of components.
Or even you can override properties later.
const span = λ.span({size: `large`}) // -> function
span({size: `small`}, `Sorry we changed our mind`)
// jsx equivalent
<span size="small">Sorry we changed our mind</span>
Styling
λ wraps styled-components
and returns a function.
Installation of styled-components is optional
import λ from 'react-on-lambda'
const header = λ.h1`
color: #ff813f;
font-size: 22px;
`
const onClick = () => alert(`Hi!`)
const app = λ.div(
header(`Welcome to React on λamda!`),
λ.button({onClick}, `OK`)
)
export default app
Function mapKey
const pages = [`Home page`, `Portfolio`, `About`]
λ.ul(
λ.mapKey(λ.li, pages)
)
// jsx equivalent
<ul>
{pages.map((item, key) =>
<li key={key}>
{item}
</li>
)}
</ul>
Composition
const data = [
{id: 123, name: `Albert`, surname: `Einstein`},
{id: 124, name: `Daimaou `, surname: `Kosaka`},
]
const userList = λ.compose(
λ.div({class: `followers`}),
λ.ul,
λ.mapKey(λ.li),
λ.mapProps({key: `id`, children: `name`})
)
userList(data)
// jsx equivalent
const UserList = props => (
<div className="followers">
<ul>
{props.data.map(user =>
<li key={user.id}>
{user.name}
</li>
)}
</ul>
</div>
)
<UserList data={data}/>
Nesting
const postPage = λ.nest(
λ.main({class: `app`}),
λ.section,
λ.article(`
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,
Ernestina Urbanski consectetur adipiscing elit.
Ut blandit viverra diam luctus luctus...
`),
)
// jsx equivalent
const PostPage = () => (
<main className="app">
<section>
<article>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,
Ernestina Urbanski consectetur adipiscing elit.
Ut blandit viverra diam luctus luctus...
</article>
</section>
</main>
)
Debug
const userList = λ.compose(
λ.div,
λ.ul,
λ.log(`after mapping`), // -> will log piping value
λ.mapKey(λ.li)
)
Code highlighting in Atom
Personally I hate to use symbols
$
_ it makes code look dirty and reminds me Perl or regular expression.
I prefer to use Greek letter
λ – short and meaningful.
Of course you can use any identifier at your own choice:
import l from 'react-on-lambda'
// or
import {div, h1} from 'react-on-lambda'
If you like to try using
λ you can setup hot key and CSS syntax highlighting following the instructions bellow:
Any questions or suggestions?
You are welcome to discuss it on: