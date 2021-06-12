OnImagesLoaded

OnImagesLoaded Control an action after every image is fully loaded, for HTML elements wrapped inside OnImagesLoaded .

Demo

Live demo: andrew1007.github.io/react-on-images-loaded

Installation

npm install react- on -images-loaded --save

Usage

Use OnImagesLoaded as a parent container to HTML elements. The function call is triggered after all images are fully loaded.

import OnImagesLoaded from 'react-on-images-loaded' ; < OnImagesLoaded onLoaded = {this.runAfterImagesLoaded} onTimeout = {this.runTimeoutFunction} timeout = {7000} > {'child HTML elements and components with images'} </ OnImagesLoaded >

Controlling images in a ternary (important!)

OnImagesLoaded uses getElementsByTagName . It can't find images that are not loaded in the DOM. Make sure the images exist when OnImagesLoaded mounts.

import OnImagesLoaded from 'react-on-images-loaded' class Parent extends React . Component { render() { return ( <div> {this.props.images.length > 0 ? <ImageElements images={this.props.images} /> : <LoadingState />} </div> ) } } class ImageElements extends React.Component { constructor() { super() this.state = { showImages: false } } render() { return ( <OnImagesLoaded onLoaded={() => this.setState({ showImages: true })} onTimeout={() => this.setState({ showImages: true })} timeout={7000} > <div style={{ opacity: this.state.showImages ? 1 : 0 }}> {this.props.images.map(imgUrl => <img src={imgUrl} />)} </div> </OnImagesLoaded> ) } }

Properties

Props Information onLoaded Function to run after images are loaded. onTimeout Function if timeout is reached. default: onLoaded function. timeout Time (ms) to wait before resolving component before all images are loaded. default: 7000

Notes

Depreciated props Information classNameOnMount Initial className to use while images are still loading. default: none classNameOnLoaded className after images are loaded. default: none onWillMount Function to run on componentWillMount. default: null onDidMount Function to run on componentDidMount. default: null placeholder HTML element to render while images are loading. default: null delay Time (ms) to wait before className change and function call when all images are loaded. default: 0

From the demo, you can see that my main intention was to make a component to control className, for hidden -> visible, to prevent html elements pushing each other during image loading. But much more can be done than just that.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 Andrew Yueh.