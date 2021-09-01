React OIDC

Wrapper for oidc-client-js, to be used in React apps.

Quick start

You should read the slow start and Routing Considerations too

yarn add react-oidc

You will need the config for the UserManager class.

Example using react-router

import { makeAuthenticator, makeUserManager, Callback } from 'react-oidc' import App from '../layouts/App' import userManagerConfig from '../config' const userManager = makeUserManager(userManagerConfig) const AppWithAuth = makeAuthenticator({ userManager : userManager, signinArgs : { state : { foo : 15 } } })(App) export default () => ( <Router> <Switch> <Route path="/callback" render={routeProps => ( <Callback onSuccess={user => { // `user.state` will reflect the state that was passed in via signinArgs. routeProps.history.push('/') }} userManager={userManager} /> )} /> <AppWithAuth /> </Switch> </Router> )

Slow start

There are 3 main parts to this library:

makeUserManager function;

function; makeAuthenticator function;

function; Callback component

Param Type Required Default Value Description config object ( UserManagerSettings ) Yes undefined Config object to pass to UserManager

Helper utility to create a UserManager instance.

Param Type Required Default Value Description userManager UserManager Yes undefined UserManager instance (the result of makeUserManager() ) placeholderComponent Component No null Optional component to render while auth state is being retrieved

This is a higher-order function that accepts a UserManager instance, and optionally a placeholder component to render when user auth state is being retrieved. It returns a function that accepts a React component. This component should contain all components that you want to be protected by your authentication. Ultimately you will get back a component that either renders the component you passed it (if the user is authenticated), or redirects to the OIDC login screen as defined by the Identity Provider.

The lifecycle of this component is as follows:

The component is constructed with a fetching flag set to true. On mount, the .getUser() method from UserManager is called. If the user is already authenticated, it will set the fetching flag to false and render the component you passed it. If the user is not authenticated or their token has expired, the user will be redirected to the login URL (defined by the Identity Provider) and the fetching flag will be set to false. Upon successful authentication with the Identity Provider, the user will be redirected to the redirect_uri . You should render the Callback component at this location.

Note on the fetching flag

The fetching flag is set to true initially because of the asynchronous nature of .getUser() . There is a need to ensure that we do not redirect to the login page whilst getUser is resolving. Without some way of knowing when the user auth state query is complete, we would end up always redirecting to the login page.

Prop Type Required Default Value Description userManager UserManager Yes undefined UserManager instance (the result of makeUserManager() ) children Component No null Optional component to render at the redirect page onError function No undefined Optional callback if there is an error from the Promise returned by .signinRedirectCallback() onSuccess function No undefined Optional callback when the Promise from .signinRedirectCallback() resolves

The Callback component will call the .signinRedirectCallback() method from UserManager and if successful, call the onSuccess prop. On error it will call the onError prop. You should pass the same instance of UserManager that you passed to makeAuthenticator .

This component exposes the data of the authenticated user. If you are familiar with React's Context API (the official v16.3.x one), this component is just a Context .

<UserData.Consumer> {context => < p > {context.user.id_token} </ p > } < /UserData.Consumer>

Render prop function

Argument (key of context ) Type Description signOut function Call this to sign the current user out user User This is the User object from oidc-client userManager UserManager UserManager instance from oidc-client

Routing considerations

This library is deliberately unopinionated about routing, however there are restrictions from the oidc-client library that should be considered.