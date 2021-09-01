Wrapper for oidc-client-js, to be used in React apps.
You should read the slow start and Routing Considerations too
yarn add react-oidc
You will need the config for the
UserManager class.
Example using
react-router
import { makeAuthenticator, makeUserManager, Callback } from 'react-oidc'
// supply this yourself
import App from '../layouts/App'
import userManagerConfig from '../config'
const userManager = makeUserManager(userManagerConfig)
const AppWithAuth = makeAuthenticator({
userManager: userManager,
signinArgs: {
state: {
foo: 15
}
}
})(App)
export default () => (
<Router>
<Switch>
<Route
path="/callback"
render={routeProps => (
<Callback
onSuccess={user => {
// `user.state` will reflect the state that was passed in via signinArgs.
routeProps.history.push('/')
}}
userManager={userManager}
/>
)}
/>
<AppWithAuth />
</Switch>
</Router>
)
There are 3 main parts to this library:
makeUserManager function;
makeAuthenticator function;
Callback component
makeUserManager(config)
|Param
|Type
|Required
|Default Value
|Description
config
|object (
UserManagerSettings)
|Yes
undefined
|Config object to pass to
UserManager
Helper utility to create a
UserManager instance.
makeAuthenticator(params)(<ProtectedApp />)
|Param
|Type
|Required
|Default Value
|Description
userManager
UserManager
|Yes
undefined
UserManager instance (the result of
makeUserManager())
placeholderComponent
|Component
|No
null
|Optional component to render while auth state is being retrieved
This is a higher-order function that accepts a
UserManager instance, and optionally a placeholder component to render when user auth state is being retrieved. It returns a function that accepts a React component. This component should contain all components that you want to be protected by your authentication. Ultimately you will get back a component that either renders the component you passed it (if the user is authenticated), or redirects to the OIDC login screen as defined by the Identity Provider.
The lifecycle of this component is as follows:
The component is constructed with a fetching flag set to true.
On mount, the
.getUser() method from
UserManager is called. If the user is already authenticated, it will set the fetching flag to false and render the component you passed it.
If the user is not authenticated or their token has expired, the user will be redirected to the login URL (defined by the Identity Provider) and the fetching flag will be set to false.
Upon successful authentication with the Identity Provider, the user will be redirected to the
redirect_uri. You should render the
Callback component at this location.
The fetching flag is set to
trueinitially because of the asynchronous nature of
.getUser(). There is a need to ensure that we do not redirect to the login page whilst
getUseris resolving. Without some way of knowing when the user auth state query is complete, we would end up always redirecting to the login page.
<Callback />
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default Value
|Description
userManager
UserManager
|Yes
undefined
UserManager instance (the result of
makeUserManager())
children
|Component
|No
|null
|Optional component to render at the redirect page
onError
|function
|No
undefined
|Optional callback if there is an error from the Promise returned by
.signinRedirectCallback()
onSuccess
|function
|No
undefined
|Optional callback when the Promise from
.signinRedirectCallback() resolves
The
Callback component will call the
.signinRedirectCallback() method from
UserManager and if successful, call the
onSuccess prop. On error it will call the
onError prop. You should pass the same instance of
UserManager that you passed to
makeAuthenticator.
<UserData />
This component exposes the data of the authenticated user. If you are familiar with React's Context API (the official v16.3.x one), this component is just a
Context.
<UserData.Consumer>
{context => <p>{context.user.id_token}</p>}
</UserData.Consumer>
Render prop function
|Argument (key of
context)
|Type
|Description
signOut
|function
|Call this to sign the current user out
user
User
|This is the
User object from
oidc-client
userManager
UserManager
UserManager instance from
oidc-client
This library is deliberately unopinionated about routing, however there are restrictions from the
oidc-client library that should be considered.
There will be url redirects. It is highly recommended to use a routing library like
react-router to help deal with this.
The
redirect_uri should match eagerly. You should not render the result of
makeAuthenticator()() at the location of the
redirect_uri. If you do, you will end up in a redirect loop that ultimately leads you back to the authentication page. In the quick start above, a
Switch from
react-router is used, and the
Callback component is placed before
AppWithAuth. This ensures that when the user is redirected to the
redirect_uri,
AppWithAuth is not rendered. Once the user data has been loaded into storage,
onSuccess is called and the user is redirected back to a protected route. When
AppWithAuth loads now, the valid user session is in storage and the protected routes are rendered.