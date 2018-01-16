react-offline-hoc is a React higher-order component factory to enhance your existing components
with an
isOnline prop that indicates the online/offline status of the application.
This HOC uses the browser's native
window.navigator.onLine property and its
online/
offline
events to determine the current offline state.
this.props.isOnline
A
true value for the
isOnline prop indicates that the client has an active connection to the
network. Disconnecting from the network (desktop) or enabling airplane mode (mobile) will change
isOnline to
false.
import React from 'react';
import withOfflineState from 'react-offline-hoc';
const MyComponent = ({ isOnline }) => (
<div>
Connectivity is currently: {isOnline ? 'online' : 'offline'}
</div>
);
export default withOfflineState(MyComponent);
A simple application that uses
react-offline-hoc is provided in the
example/ directory.
To run it:
$ cd example/
$ npm install
$ npm run start
# Local server available at localhost:8080
Try connecting and disconnecting from the network and observe the resulting behavior.