Off-canvas menus for React.
$ npm install --save react-offcanvas
<OffCanvas
width={300}
transitionDuration={300}
isMenuOpened={false}
position={"left"}
effect={"overlay"}
>
<OffCanvasBody className={"my-body-class"} style={{ fontSize: "18px" }}>
This is the canvas body.
</OffCanvasBody>
<OffCanvasMenu className={"my-menu-class"} style={{ fontWeight: "bold" }}>
This is the canvas menu.
</OffCanvasMenu>
</OffCanvas>
You'll need to hook up your application to handle the state for toggling the menu. Check out the basic example below:
"use strict";
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { OffCanvas, OffCanvasMenu, OffCanvasBody } from "react-offcanvas";
export default class App extends Component {
componentWillMount() {
// sets the initial state
this.setState({
isMenuOpened: false
});
}
render() {
return (
<OffCanvas
width={300}
transitionDuration={300}
effect={"parallax"}
isMenuOpened={this.state.isMenuOpened}
position={"right"}
>
<OffCanvasBody
className={styles.bodyClass}
style={{ fontSize: "30px" }}
>
<p>This is the main body container.</p>
<p>
<a href="#" onClick={this.handleClick.bind(this)}>
Click here
</a>{" "}
to toggle the menu.
</p>
</OffCanvasBody>
<OffCanvasMenu className={styles.menuClass}>
<p>Placeholder content.</p>
<ul>
<li>Link 1</li>
<li>Link 2</li>
<li>Link 3</li>
<li>Link 4</li>
<li>Link 5</li>
<li>
<a href="#" onClick={this.handleClick.bind(this)}>
Toggle Menu
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</OffCanvasMenu>
</OffCanvas>
);
}
handleClick() {
// toggles the menu opened state
this.setState({ isMenuOpened: !this.state.isMenuOpened });
}
}
OffCanvas
This is the main component you will be using to compose your body and menu.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
width
number
|250
|The width of the menu and off-canvas transition.
transitionDuration
number
|250
|The time in ms for the transition.
isMenuOpened
bool
|false
|Is the menu opened or not.
position
string
|"left"
|Position the menu to the "left" or "right".
effect
string
|"push"
|Choose menu effect. "push", "overlay" or "parallax".
OffCanvasBody
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
width
number
|250
|The width of the menu and off-canvas transition.
transitionDuration
number
|250
|The time in ms for the transition.
isMenuOpened
bool
|false
|Is the menu opened or not.
position
string
|"left"
|Position the menu to the "left" or "right".
className
string
|Custom className for the element.
style
object
|CSS style object for the element.
OffCanvasMenu
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
width
number
|250
|The width of the menu and off-canvas transition.
transitionDuration
number
|250
|The time in ms for the transition.
isMenuOpened
bool
|false
|Is the menu opened or not.
position
string
|"left"
|Position the menu to the "left" or "right".
className
string
|Custom className for the element.
style
object
|CSS style object for the element.