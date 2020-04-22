openbase logo
Readme

React Off-Canvas

Off-canvas menus for React.

Installation

$ npm install --save react-offcanvas

Usage

Basic Usage

<OffCanvas
  width={300}
  transitionDuration={300}
  isMenuOpened={false}
  position={"left"}
  effect={"overlay"}
>
  <OffCanvasBody className={"my-body-class"} style={{ fontSize: "18px" }}>
    This is the canvas body.
  </OffCanvasBody>
  <OffCanvasMenu className={"my-menu-class"} style={{ fontWeight: "bold" }}>
    This is the canvas menu.
  </OffCanvasMenu>
</OffCanvas>

Within An Application

You'll need to hook up your application to handle the state for toggling the menu. Check out the basic example below:

"use strict";

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { OffCanvas, OffCanvasMenu, OffCanvasBody } from "react-offcanvas";

export default class App extends Component {
  componentWillMount() {
    // sets the initial state
    this.setState({
      isMenuOpened: false
    });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <OffCanvas
        width={300}
        transitionDuration={300}
        effect={"parallax"}
        isMenuOpened={this.state.isMenuOpened}
        position={"right"}
      >
        <OffCanvasBody
          className={styles.bodyClass}
          style={{ fontSize: "30px" }}
        >
          <p>This is the main body container.</p>
          <p>
            <a href="#" onClick={this.handleClick.bind(this)}>
              Click here
            </a>{" "}
            to toggle the menu.
          </p>
        </OffCanvasBody>
        <OffCanvasMenu className={styles.menuClass}>
          <p>Placeholder content.</p>
          <ul>
            <li>Link 1</li>
            <li>Link 2</li>
            <li>Link 3</li>
            <li>Link 4</li>
            <li>Link 5</li>
            <li>
              <a href="#" onClick={this.handleClick.bind(this)}>
                Toggle Menu
              </a>
            </li>
          </ul>
        </OffCanvasMenu>
      </OffCanvas>
    );
  }

  handleClick() {
    // toggles the menu opened state
    this.setState({ isMenuOpened: !this.state.isMenuOpened });
  }
}

Components

OffCanvas

This is the main component you will be using to compose your body and menu.

PropTypeDefaultDescription
widthnumber250The width of the menu and off-canvas transition.
transitionDurationnumber250The time in ms for the transition.
isMenuOpenedboolfalseIs the menu opened or not.
positionstring"left"Position the menu to the "left" or "right".
effectstring"push"Choose menu effect. "push", "overlay" or "parallax".

OffCanvasBody

PropTypeDefaultDescription
widthnumber250The width of the menu and off-canvas transition.
transitionDurationnumber250The time in ms for the transition.
isMenuOpenedboolfalseIs the menu opened or not.
positionstring"left"Position the menu to the "left" or "right".
classNamestringCustom className for the element.
styleobjectCSS style object for the element.

OffCanvasMenu

PropTypeDefaultDescription
widthnumber250The width of the menu and off-canvas transition.
transitionDurationnumber250The time in ms for the transition.
isMenuOpenedboolfalseIs the menu opened or not.
positionstring"left"Position the menu to the "left" or "right".
classNamestringCustom className for the element.
styleobjectCSS style object for the element.

