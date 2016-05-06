openbase logo
roi

react-object-inspector

by Xiaoyi Chen
0.2.1

Please see https://github.com/xyc/react-inspector for the latest

Documentation
3K

GitHub Stars

185

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
react-object-inspector has been deprecated. Please use https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-inspector

Readme

[DEPRECATION WARNING] future development will be at https://github.com/xyc/react-inspector

react-object-inspector

build status npm version npm downloads

Simple object inspector made with React styled similarly to Chrome DevTools. You can use this tool to inspect Javascript Objects as an alternative to <pre>JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)</pre>. Check out the playground here

Tree state is saved at root. If you click to expand some elements in the hierarchy, the state will be preserved after the element is unmounted.

Install

NPM:

npm install react-object-inspector

Starting from 0.2.0, react-object-inspector uses inline styles and you don't need to include any additional CSS files.

API

<ObjectInspector />

The component accepts the following props:

data: the Javascript object you would like to inspect

name: specify the name of the root node, default to undefined

initialExpandedPaths: an array containing all the paths that should be expanded when the component is initialized.

  • A path is a dot separated string like root.foo.bar
  • By default you can refer to root's path as 'root', or the name prop if name is defined
    • For example, ['root'] expands the first level nodes
    • ['myCustomName'] can also expand the first level nodes if the component is setup as <ObjectInspector name="myCustomName" data={{/*...*/}} initialExpandedPaths={['myCustomName', /*...*/]}>.
    • ['root.foo.bar'] expands the path root.foo.bar if root.foo.bar is an existing property
  • You can use wildcard to expand all paths on a specific level
    • For example, to expand all first level and second level nodes, use ['root', 'root.*']

Usage

import ObjectInspector from 'react-object-inspector';
let data = { /* ... */ };

React.render(
    <ObjectInspector data={ data } />,
    document.getElementById('objectInspector')
);

One common usage is embedding this in a component's render() method to provide a view for its props/state.

Install the example

npm install && npm start

Open http://localhost:3000/example/index.html

