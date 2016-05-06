[DEPRECATION WARNING] future development will be at https://github.com/xyc/react-inspector
Simple object inspector made with React styled similarly to Chrome DevTools. You can use this tool to inspect Javascript Objects as an alternative to
<pre>JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)</pre>. Check out the playground here
Tree state is saved at root. If you click to expand some elements in the hierarchy, the state will be preserved after the element is unmounted.
NPM:
npm install react-object-inspector
Starting from 0.2.0, react-object-inspector uses inline styles and you don't need to include any additional CSS files.
The component accepts the following props:
data: the Javascript object you would like to inspect
name: specify the name of the root node, default to
undefined
initialExpandedPaths: an array containing all the paths that should be expanded when the component is initialized.
root.foo.bar
'root', or the name prop if name is defined
['root'] expands the first level nodes
['myCustomName'] can also expand the first level nodes if the component is setup as
<ObjectInspector name="myCustomName" data={{/*...*/}} initialExpandedPaths={['myCustomName', /*...*/]}>.
['root.foo.bar'] expands the path
root.foo.bar if
root.foo.bar is an existing property
['root', 'root.*']
import ObjectInspector from 'react-object-inspector';
let data = { /* ... */ };
React.render(
<ObjectInspector data={ data } />,
document.getElementById('objectInspector')
);
One common usage is embedding this in a component's render() method to provide a view for its props/state.
npm install && npm start
Open http://localhost:3000/example/index.html