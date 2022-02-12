Live demo: react-obfuscate.coston.io
The user passes the contact link as an
tel,
sms,
facetime, or
href prop. The component obfuscates href data until a hover, click, or focus event. Links are given their proper URL schemes (mailto, facetime, etc.) The link is rendered in reverse in the dom, but reversed again with css. This making the link useless for spammers, but user friendly on screen.
The world needs obfuscated links that display the link in a friendly way.
npm install --save react-obfuscate
import React from 'react';
import Obfuscate from 'react-obfuscate';
export default () => (
<p>
Phone: <Obfuscate tel="205-454-1234" />
<br />
Email:{' '}
<Obfuscate
email="hello@coston.io"
headers={{
cc: 'dade@zero-cool.af',
bcc: 'smith@machina.net',
subject: 'react-obfuscate',
body: 'Down with the machines!',
}}
/>
</p>
);
<p>
Phone:
<a href="obfuscated" style="direction: rtl; unicode-bidi: bidi-override;"
>4321-454-502</a
><br />
Email:
<a href="obfuscated" style="direction: rtl; unicode-bidi: bidi-override;"
>oi.notsoc@olleh</a
>
</p>
<p>
Phone: <a href="tel:205-454-1234">205-454-1234</a><br>
Email: <a href="mailto:hello@coston.io?cc=kate%40acidburn.af&bcc=tanderson%40metacortex.net&subject=react-obfuscate&body=Down%20with%20the%20machines!">hello@coston.io</a>
</p>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
email
string
null
|email address of the intended recipient
headers
object
null
|subject, cc, bcc, body, etc
tel
string
null
|telephone number of the intended recipient
sms
string
null
|sms number of the intended recipient
facetime
string
null
|facetime address of the intended recipient
href
string
null
|Obfuscate any other URL type (e.g. WhatsApp)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
linkText
string
'obfuscated'
|add custom pre-interaction href attribute placeholder text
obfuscate
boolean
true
|set to false to disable obfuscation
obfuscateChildren
boolean
true
|set to false to disable obfuscation of children
element
string
'a'
|use if you want to override the default
a tag
onClick
function
null
|called prior to setting location (e.g. for analytics tracking)
npm start
react-obfuscate is an inline element. Using consecutive inline elements inside a block element causes an issue with the
bidi-override reversal on Chrome. To prevent this,
add any text between the elements, wrap
<Obfuscate/> with another element (like
<span>), or add
style={{display:'inline-block'}} to prevent any issues.
Example Case:
<address>
<Obfuscate style={{ display: 'inline-block' }} email="-mail@mailbox.org" />
<br />
<Obfuscate style={{ display: 'inline-block' }} tel="+69 111 222 333" />
</address>
element prop
With the
element prop, users can obfuscate any element, like paragraphs or headers. Changing the dom element also removes the href and onClick props. Custom styling is required due to handling of right-to-left direction styles. Usually, adding
style={{textAlign:'left'}} will suffice.
Example Case:
<Obfuscate element="p" style={{ textAlign: 'left' }}>
This paragraph is more secret than others.
</Obfuscate>
By default, objects are not reversed in the dom, but other types are. The
obfuscateChildren prop set will disabled this functionality when set to
false. If the child is an object, like html elements are, it will be rendered normally.
<Obfuscate email="hello@coston.io" aria-label="Email Me">
<svg width={24} height={21}>
<path
fill="#000"
d="M12 12.713L.0 3h23.97L12 12.713zm0 2.574L0 5.562V21h24V5"
/>
</svg>
</Obfuscate>
react-obfuscate is awesome thanks to these community members:
Please help make this react component better. Feel free to submit an issue, or contribute through a pull request.
Licensed under the MIT license.