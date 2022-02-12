Demo & Examples

Live demo: react-obfuscate.coston.io

How it works

The user passes the contact link as an email , tel , sms , facetime , or href prop. The component obfuscates href data until a hover, click, or focus event. Links are given their proper URL schemes (mailto, facetime, etc.) The link is rendered in reverse in the dom, but reversed again with css. This making the link useless for spammers, but user friendly on screen.

Why

The world needs obfuscated links that display the link in a friendly way.

Installation

npm install --save react-obfuscate

Input

import React from 'react' ; import Obfuscate from 'react-obfuscate' ; export default () => ( <p> Phone: <Obfuscate tel="205-454-1234" /> <br /> Email:{' '} <Obfuscate email="hello@coston.io" headers={{ cc: 'dade@zero-cool.af', bcc: 'smith@machina.net', subject: 'react-obfuscate', body: 'Down with the machines!', }} /> </p> );

Output

Robot Interaction

< p > Phone: < a href = "obfuscated" style = "direction: rtl; unicode-bidi: bidi-override;" > 4321-454-502 </ a > < br /> Email: < a href = "obfuscated" style = "direction: rtl; unicode-bidi: bidi-override;" > oi.notsoc@olleh </ a > </ p >

Human Interaction

<p> Phone: < a href = "tel:205-454-1234" > 205-454-1234 </ a > < br > Email: < a href = "mailto:hello@coston.io?cc=kate%40acidburn.af&bcc=tanderson%40metacortex.net&subject=react-obfuscate&body=Down%20with%20the%20machines!" > hello@coston.io </ a > </ p >

Common Options

Prop Type Default Description email string null email address of the intended recipient headers object null subject, cc, bcc, body, etc tel string null telephone number of the intended recipient sms string null sms number of the intended recipient facetime string null facetime address of the intended recipient href string null Obfuscate any other URL type (e.g. WhatsApp)

Uncommon Options

Prop Type Default Description linkText string 'obfuscated' add custom pre-interaction href attribute placeholder text obfuscate boolean true set to false to disable obfuscation obfuscateChildren boolean true set to false to disable obfuscation of children element string 'a' use if you want to override the default a tag onClick function null called prior to setting location (e.g. for analytics tracking)

Development

npm start

Consecutive Obfuscate/inline elements

react-obfuscate is an inline element. Using consecutive inline elements inside a block element causes an issue with the bidi-override reversal on Chrome. To prevent this, add any text between the elements, wrap <Obfuscate/> with another element (like <span> ), or add style={{display:'inline-block'}} to prevent any issues.

Example Case:

<address> < Obfuscate style = {{ display: ' inline-block ' }} email = "-mail@mailbox.org" /> < br /> < Obfuscate style = {{ display: ' inline-block ' }} tel = "+69 111 222 333" /> </ address >

Obfuscating custom elements with the element prop

With the element prop, users can obfuscate any element, like paragraphs or headers. Changing the dom element also removes the href and onClick props. Custom styling is required due to handling of right-to-left direction styles. Usually, adding style={{textAlign:'left'}} will suffice.

Example Case:

<Obfuscate element= "p" style={{ textAlign : 'left' }}> This paragraph is more secret than others. < /Obfuscate>

Children

By default, objects are not reversed in the dom, but other types are. The obfuscateChildren prop set will disabled this functionality when set to false . If the child is an object, like html elements are, it will be rendered normally.

Example Use Case

<Obfuscate email= "hello@coston.io" aria-label= "Email Me" > < svg width = {24} height = {21} > < path fill = "#000" d = "M12 12.713L.0 3h23.97L12 12.713zm0 2.574L0 5.562V21h24V5" /> </ svg > </ Obfuscate >

Contributors

react-obfuscate is awesome thanks to these community members:

Contributing

Please help make this react component better. Feel free to submit an issue, or contribute through a pull request.

License

Licensed under the MIT license.