OAuth-Popups are some pretty nasty jams that don't fit well in React. This component allows you declare an oauth-popup inline with your components and handles the nasty window navigation for you.

Please note: This component currently only supports OAuth Authorization Code grant type (see: OAuth2 Grant Types OAuth2 Simplified)

Install

NPM:

npm install react-oauth-popup --save

Yarn:

yarn add react-oauth-popup

Props

- height of the popup window (optional) title - title of the popup window (optional)

Example

const onCode = ( code, params ) => { console .log( "wooooo a code" , code); console .log( "alright! the URLSearchParams interface from the popup url" , params); } const onClose = () => console .log( "closed!" ); function Comp ( ) { return ( < OauthPopup url = "http://FriendlyMultiNationalTechConglomerate.com" onCode = {onCode} onClose = {onClose} > < div > Click me to open a Popup </ div > </ OauthPopup > ); }

License

MIT