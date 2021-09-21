OAuth-Popups are some pretty nasty jams that don't fit well in React. This component allows you declare an oauth-popup inline with your components and handles the nasty window navigation for you.
Please note: This component currently only supports OAuth Authorization Code grant type (see: OAuth2 Grant Types OAuth2 Simplified)
NPM:
npm install react-oauth-popup --save
Yarn:
yarn add react-oauth-popup
const onCode = (code, params) => {
console.log("wooooo a code", code);
console.log("alright! the URLSearchParams interface from the popup url", params);
}
const onClose = () => console.log("closed!");
function Comp() {
return (
<OauthPopup
url="http://FriendlyMultiNationalTechConglomerate.com"
onCode={onCode}
onClose={onClose}
>
<div>Click me to open a Popup</div>
</OauthPopup>
);
}
MIT