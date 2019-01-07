As the popularity of this module has grown (modestly) I've realized that all OAuth implementations doesn't look the same. I was naive in thinking that there was some form of standardized simple way of doing this.
So just a heads up – during the winter and spring I will take another look at this and hopefully come up with a library that has some sensible defaults together with the ability to customize it to your needs.
As of now I recommend anyone who wants some customization to run your own fork. And if you have any ideas fow how to rewrite the api of this module – please reach out!
– Adam Bergman
react-oauth-flow
react-oauth-flow is a small library to simplify the use of OAuth2
authentication inside your react applications.
It will bring you a simple component to generate the necessary link to send your users to the correct location and it will give you a component to perform the authorization process once the user is back on your site.
npm install react-oauth-flow
yarn add react-oauth-flow
There is also a umd-build available for usage directly inside a browser, via
https://unkpg.com/react-oauth-flow/dist/react-oauth-flow.umd.min.js.
<script src="https://unkpg.com/react-oauth-flow/dist/react-oauth-flow.umd.min.js"></script>
<script>
// The umd-build exports a global variable ReactOauthFlow
const { createOauthFlow, OauthSender, OauthReceiver } = ReactOauthFlow;
</script>
react-oauth-flow requires
fetch to be
available on the
window-object. In modern browsers it's there by default. But
for older browsers you might need to provide it yourself as a polyfill.
If you are using
create-react-app
it's already included as a polyfill. Otherwise I recommend
whatwg-fetch (which
create-react-app also
uses).
react-oauth-flow exports three functions:
<OauthSender />
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { OauthSender } from 'react-oauth-flow';
export default class SendToDropbox extends Component {
render() {
return (
<OauthSender
authorizeUrl="https://www.dropbox.com/oauth2/authorize"
clientId={process.env.CLIENT_ID}
redirectUri="https://www.yourapp.com/auth/dropbox"
state={{ from: '/settings' }}
render={({ url }) => <a href={url}>Connect to Dropbox</a>}
/>
);
}
}
Use
<OauthSender /> to send your users to the correct endpoints at your OAuth2
service.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
authorizeUrl
string
|yes
|-
|The full url to the authorize endpoint, provided by the service
clientId
string
|yes
|-
|Your client id from the service provider (remember to keep it secret!)
redirectUri
string
|yes
|-
|The URL where the provider should redirect your users back
state
object
|no
|-
|Additional state to get back from the service provider (read more below)
args
object
|no
|-
|Additional args to send to service provider, e.g.
scope. Will be serialized by qs
<OauthSender /> can be used in three ways, either by a render-prop,
children-function or component-prop. In either way they will recieve the
generated
url as a prop/arg.
const RenderProp = props => (
<OauthSender {...props} render={({ url }) => <a href={url}>Connect</a>} />
);
const ChildrenFunction = props => (
<OauthSender {...props}>{({ url }) => <a href={url}>Connect</a>}</OauthSender>
);
const Link = ({ url }) => <a href={url}>Connect</a>;
const ComponentProp = props => <OauthSender {...props} component={Link} />;
You can pass some state along with the auth process. This state will be sent back by the OAuth-provider once the process is done. This state can for example then be used to redirect the user back to where they started the auth process.
<OauthReceiver />
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { OauthReceiver } from 'react-oauth-flow';
export default class ReceiveFromDropbox extends Component {
handleSuccess = async (accessToken, { response, state }) => {
console.log('Successfully authorized');
await setProfileFromDropbox(accessToken);
await redirect(state.from);
};
handleError = error => {
console.error('An error occurred');
console.error(error.message);
};
render() {
return (
<OauthReceiver
tokenUrl="https://api.dropbox.com/oauth2/token"
clientId={process.env.CLIENT_ID}
clientSecret={process.env.CLIENT_SECRET}
redirectUri="https://www.yourapp.com/auth/dropbox"
onAuthSuccess={this.handleSuccess}
onAuthError={this.handleError}
render={({ processing, state, error }) => (
<div>
{processing && <p>Authorizing now...</p>}
{error && (
<p className="error">An error occurred: {error.message}</p>
)}
</div>
)}
/>
);
}
}
Use
<OauthReceiver /> to handle authorization when the user is being
redirected from the OAuth2-provider.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
tokenUrl
string
|yes
|-
|The full url to the token endpoint, provided by the service
clientId
string
|yes
|-
|Your client id from the service provider (remember to keep it secret!)
clientSecret
string
|yes
|-
|Your client secret from the service provider (remember to keep it secret!)
redirectUri
string
|yes
|-
|The URL where the provider has redirected your user (used to verify auth)
args
object
|no
|-
|Args will be attatched to the request to the token endpoint. Will be serialized by
qz
location
{ search: string }
|no
|-
|Used to extract info from querystring (read more below)
querystring
string
|no
|-
|Used to extract info from querystring (read more below)
tokenFetchArgs
object
|no
{}
|Used to fetch the token endpoint (read more below)
tokenFn
func
|no
null
|Used to bypass default fetch function to fetch the token (read more below)
onAuthSuccess(accessToken, result)
|Arg
|Type
|Description
accessToken
string
|Access token recieved from OAuth2 provider
result
object
result.response
object
|The full response from the call to the token-endpoint
result.state
object
|The state recieved from provider, if it was provided earlier
onAuthError(error)
|Arg
|Type
|Description
error
Error
|Error with message as description of what happened
<OauthReceiver /> can be used in three ways, either by a render-prop,
children-function or component-prop. Either way they will recieve three
props/args:
processing: boolean: True if authorization is in progress
state: object: The state received from provider (might be null)
error: Error: An error object if an error occurred
const RenderProp = props => (
<OauthReceiver
{...props}
render={({ processing, state, error }) => (
<div>
{processing && <p>Authorization in progress</p>}
{state && <p>Will redirect you to {state.from}</p>}
{error && <p className="error">Error: {error.message}</p>}
</div>
)}
/>
);
const ChildrenFunction = props => (
<OauthReceiver {...props}>
{({ processing, state, error }) => (
<div>
{processing && <p>Authorization in progress</p>}
{state && <p>Will redirect you to {state.from}</p>}
{error && <p className="error">Error: {error.message}</p>}
</div>
)}
</OauthReceiver>
);
const View = ({ processing, state, error }) => (
<div>
{processing && <p>Authorization in progress</p>}
{state && <p>Will redirect you to {state.from}</p>}
{error && <p className="error">Error: {error.message}</p>}
</div>
);
const ComponentProp = props => <OauthReceiver {...props} component={View} />;
location and
querystring
The props
location and
querystring actually do the same thing but both can
be ommitted. But what they do is still important. When the OAuth2-provider
redirects your users back to your app they do so with a querystring attatched to
the call.
<OauthReceiver /> parses this string to extract information that it
needs to request an access token.
location is especially useful if you're using
react-router. Because it
provides you with a
location-prop with all the information that
<OauthReceiver /> needs.
querystring can be used if you want some control over the process, but
basically it's
window.location.search. So if it is not provided
<OauthReceiver /> will fetch the information from
window.location.search.
tokenFetchArgs
The prop
tokenFetchArgs can be used to change how the token is received from
the service. For example, the token service for Facebook requires a
GET
request but the token service for Dropbox requires a
POST request. You can
change
tokenFetchArgs to make this necessary change.
The following are the default fetch args used to fetch the token but they can be
merged and overriden with the
tokenFetchArgs:
{ method: 'GET', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }}
tokenFn
The prop
tokenFn can be used to change how the token is fetched and received from
the service. It's a way to bypass the default fetch all together and use your own.
For example, if your
access-token comes in the headers instead of the response body
you will have to use your own fetch function to get those. Or perhaps you already
have a custom built fetch function that communicates with your backend and you want
to make use of it.
Your function will receive the
url from the OauthReceiver, it takes the
tokenUrl and builds it up with all the other needed parameters so you don't have to.
It will also receive the
tokenFetchArgs parameter just in case you need it. if you don't,
just ignore it.
createOauthFlow
import { createOauthFlow } from 'react-oauth-flow';
const { Sender, Receiver } = createOauthFlow({
authorizeUrl: 'https://www.dropbox.com/oauth2/authorize',
tokenUrl: 'https://api.dropbox.com/oauth2/token',
clientId: process.env.CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: process.env.CLIENT_SECRET,
redirectUri: 'https://www.yourapp.com/auth/dropbox',
});
export { Sender, Receiver };
createOauthFlow is a shorthand to create instances of both
<OauthSender />
and
<OauthReceiver /> with equal settings to keep things DRY.
These instances can then be used as described above. All arguments can also be overridden when you use the created components.
|Arg
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
options
object
|yes
|-
|Options object
options.authorizeUrl
string
|yes
|-
|The full url to the authorize endpoint, provided by the service
options.tokenUrl
string
|yes
|-
|The full url to the token endpoint, provided by the service
options.clientId
string
|yes
|-
|Your client id from the service provider (remember to keep it secret!)
options.clientSecret
string
|yes
|-
|Your client secret from the service provider (remember to keep it secret!)
options.redirectUri
string
|yes
|-
|The URL where the provider should redirect your users back
