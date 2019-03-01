React component for NVD3 re-usable charting library

Requirements

NVD3

D3

ReactJS

Quick start

< html > < head > < title > BarChart </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.17/d3.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/nvd3/1.8.2/nv.d3.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/15.2.1/react-with-addons.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/15.2.1/react-dom.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "react-nvd3/dist/react-nvd3.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-core/5.8.23/browser.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/nvd3/1.8.1/nv.d3.min.css" > < style type = "text/css" > #barChart svg { height : 400px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div id = "barChart" > </ div > < script type = "text/babel" > ;( function ( global ) { var datum = [{ key : "Cumulative Return" , values : [ { "label" : "A" , "value" : -29.765957771107 } , { "label" : "B" , "value" : 0 } , { "label" : "C" , "value" : 32.807804682612 } , { "label" : "D" , "value" : 196.45946739256 } , { "label" : "E" , "value" : 0.19434030906893 } , { "label" : "F" , "value" : -98.079782601442 } , { "label" : "G" , "value" : -13.925743130903 } , { "label" : "H" , "value" : -5.1387322875705 } ] } ]; ReactDOM.render( < NVD3Chart id = "barChart" type = "discreteBarChart" datum = {datum} x = "label" y = "value" /> , document.getElementById('barChart') ); })(window); </ script > </ body > </ html >

How do I add this to my project?

Using bower and running bower install react-nvd3

Using npm and running npm install react-nvd3

Downloading it manually by clicking here to download minified version

How to use

<NVD3Chart id= "barChart" type= "discreteBarChart" datum={datum} x= "label" y= "value" />

Type (string):

Chart type you want to use. Posible values are:

lineChart

scatterChart

stackedAreaChart

discreteBarChart

multiBarChart

multiBarHorizontalChart

linePlusBarChart

cumulativeLineChart

lineWithFocusChart

pieChart

bulletChart

indentedTree

Datum (array|function):

A collection of data or a function that returns it.

x (string|function)

The key in the collection that should be used as x value or a function that returns it:

function getX ( d ) { return d.label; } React.render( < NVD3Chart id = "barChart" type = "discreteBarChart" datum = {datum} x = {getX} y = "value" /> , document.getElementById('barChart') );

y (string|function)

The key in the collection that should be used as y value or a function that returns it.

margin (object)

To set chart margins you should provide an object with the wanted margins. For example

React.render( < NVD3Chart id = "barChart" type = "discreteBarChart" datum = {datum} margin = {{left:200}}/ > , document.getElementById('barChart') );

Events

ready (function)

A function to be called right after the first transition ends. This event is triggered only once.

renderStart (function)

A function to be called each time the chart rendering starts.

renderEnd (function)

A function to be called each time the chart transition ends.

React.render( < NVD3Chart type = "discreteBarChart" datum = {datum} renderEnd = {mycallbackEnd} renderStart = {mycallbackStart} ready = {mycallbackReady} /> , document.getElementById('barChart') );

Available chart configurations

All the nvd3 configurations for each chart are available. For example if you are using the discreteBarChart then you could show values in this way:

React.render( < NVD3Chart id = "barChart" type = "discreteBarChart" showValues = "true" datum = {datum} x = "x" y = "value" /> , document.getElementById('barChart') );

For more information about the available options you could check the nvd3 documentation http://nvd3.org/

NOTICE: An extensive documentation with examples is embeded in the repository https://github.com/novus/nvd3/blob/master/examples/documentation.html . If you want to check it just clone it and open that file.

Configure nested nvd3 components

If you need to configure nested nvd3 components you need to pass a nested object with the configurations to the property that match with the nested component.

Suppose you need to disable tooltips in your charts:

React.render( < NVD3Chart tooltip = {{enabled: true }} id = "barChart" type = "discreteBarChart" showValues = "true" datum = {datum} x = "x" y = "value" /> , document.getElementById('barChart') );

In this case we are passing the nested object to configure the tooltip. This is also applicable to axis components.

Do you want to load a chart from your database?

Since react allow you to use a plain javascript syntax to pass props then you could do this:

var chart = { id : 'barChart' , type : 'discreteBarChart' , datum : datum, x : 'label' , y : 'value' }; React.render( React.createElement( 'NVD3Chart' , chart), document .getElementById( 'barChart' ) );

Or this:

$.getJSON( '/mychartendpoint/1' , function ( chart ) { React.render( React.createElement( 'NVD3Chart' , chart), document .getElementById( 'barChart' ) ); });

Ok, but what about axis formatters and other functions?

Formatters are functions and we don't want to stored them in a database. If you want to persist your chart state somewhere you need to have a plain json object.

Instead of persist your function implementations in your json you need to create a reference from the json object and pass those functions by context at the moment you instantiate the chart.

Suppose you have a function called getColor to assign the colors in your charts. In this case you'll need to create a context object with the getColor function implementation inside and pass the reference to the color property.

Function references have this format: {name:'functionNameInContext', type:'function'} .

Let's see an example:

var context = { getColor : function ( i ) { var colors = d3.scale.category20().range().slice( 10 ); return colors[ Math .floor( Math .random() * colors.length)]; } }; ReactDOM.render( < NVD3Chart context = {context} color = {{name: ' getColor ', type: ' function '}} type = "discreteBarChart" datum = {datum} x = "label" y = "value" /> , document.getElementById('barChart') );

Developers

Source code is pretty straightforward. You can take a look at https://github.com/NuCivic/react-nvd3/blob/master/index.js.

Requirements

nodejs

webpack

gulp

