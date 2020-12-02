openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rn

react-numpad

by Pietro Ghezzi
5.1.3 (see all)

A numpad for number, date and time, built with and for React.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

603

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Validated/Masked Input, React Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo of the project

React numpad

Financial Contributors on Open Collective Greenkeeper badge BCH compliance npm version PRs Welcome

A numpad for number, date and time, built with and for React. It's written with the extensibility in mind. The idea of this project is to cover the majority of input types in a form.

Demo / Examples

Live demo: gpietro.github.io/react-numpad-demo

Installation

To use React-Numpad, install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Webpack, etc).

npm install --save react-numpad

At this point you can import react-numpad in your application

import NumPad from 'react-numpad';

Usage

React-NumPad generates an input field containing the selected value, so you can submit it as part of a standard form. You can also listen for changes with the onChange event property. When the value is changed, onChange(selectedValue) will fire.

React-NumPad is built based on a "main" component (NumPad.js). Following the higher-order component technique, is possible to create new components by simply overriding few common properties.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
onChangefunctionrequiredfunction called when value change and is valid.
placeholderstringnonetext to display as input placeholder.
labelstringnonetext to display as input label.
positionstringflex-endPosition to the screen. center, flex-start, flex-end, startBottomLeft, startBottomRight, startTopLeft, startTopRight
themestring or objectnumpadstring as the name of the theme or object as custom styles.
valuestring or numbernonevalue (default) for the input field.
syncbooleanfalseif true, callbacks calls while typing if the input is valid
inlinebooleanfalseshow the component inline always visible without input field.
keyValidatorfunction Validates the enabled keys while typing. Only for Number 
displayRulefunction Format the output value 

NumPad.Number

Input field for numeric value.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
decimalboolean or numbertrueTrue allows decimal numbers or is possible to specify the number of decimals.
negativeboleantrueTrue allows negative numbers
<NumPad.Number
    onChange={(value) => { console.log('value', value)}}
    label={'Total'}
    placeholder={'my placeholder'}
    value={100}
    decimal={2}
/>

NumPad.DateTime

Input field for date and time format.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
dateFormatstring'DD.MM.YYYY'Specify the date time format based on moment.js. Ex: 'DD.MM.YYYY', 'HH:mm', 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'
<NumPad.DateTime
    onChange={(value) => { console.log('value', value)} }
    dateFormat="DD.MM.YYYY HH:mm"
    label={'Input for date and time'}
/>

<NumPad.DateTime
    onChange={(value) => { console.log('value', value)} }
    dateFormat="HH:mm"
    label={'Input for time'}
/>

NumPad.Calendar

Calendar input field.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
dateFormatstringMM/DD/YYYYspecify a different date format.
localestringenlocale for days and months
weekOffsetnumber0First day of the week, by default is Sunday
markersarray[]list of dates to place a marker on Calendar. The string date format must be the same as dateFormat property
minstringnonemin value for validation
maxstringnonemax value for validation
<NumPad.Calendar
    onChange={value => console.log('changed', value)}
    label='Data di nascita'
    locale="it"
    dateFormat="DD.MM.YYYY"
    min="01.01.1900"
    markers={['01.03.2018', '06.03.2018']}
/>

Version > 4.1.0

NumPad.Calendar with Times Picker ( can pick only hours for now )

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
dateFormatstringMM/DD/YYYY HH:mmspecify a different date format and time.

NumPad.Appointment

Available date time appointments picker.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
appointmentDatesobjectrequiredobject representing available dates with times
dateFormatstringMM/DD/YYYYspecify a different date format.
localestringenlocale for days and months
<NumPad.Appointment
    dateFormat={"DD.MM.YYYY"}
    dates={appointmentDates}
    locale={"it"}
    onChange={value => console.log("value", value)}
/>

const appointmentDates = {
    '01.04.2018': ['08:00', '09:00', '10:00', '11:00'],
    '03.04.2018': ['08:00', '09:00', '10:00'],
    '04.04.2018': ['08:00', '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '17:00'],
    '09.04.2018': ['08:00', '10:00', '11:00', '15:00']
}

Custom input

It's possible to override the InputField component by passing your input field as child component of NumPad.

<NumPad.Number onChange={(value) => console.log('value', value)}>
    <button>Click me!</button>
</NumPad.Number>

Themes

There is only one theme available for now, in /styles folder, numpad. Any css style is customizable using styled components.

It is possible to override a theme by defining an object with the theme properties:

const myTheme = {
  header: {
    primaryColor: '#263238',
    secondaryColor: '#f9f9f9',
    highlightColor: '#FFC107',
    backgroundColor: '#607D8B',
  },
  body: {
    primaryColor: '#263238',
    secondaryColor: '#32a5f2',
    highlightColor: '#FFC107',
    backgroundColor: '#f9f9f9',
  },
  panel: {
    backgroundColor: '#CFD8DC'
  }
};


<NumPad.Number theme={myTheme}>

Keyboard support

0, 1, 2, ... 9: input number.

- and .: input symbol.

Esc: close keypad or calendar.

Enter: submit value.

Calendar swipe support

On mobile is possible to switch between months by swipe.

Developing

git clone git@github.com:gpietro/react-numpad.git
cd react-numpad/
npm install
npm start
npm run storybook

Visit localhost:6006 to see the NumPad components available so far.

Build

npm run build

A bundle will be created in the dist directory.

Contribute

If you'd like to contribute, please fork the repository and use a feature branch. Pull requests are warmly welcome.

See our CONTRIBUTING.md for information on how to contribute.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT Licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnf
react-number-formatReact component to format numbers in an input or as a text.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
650K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
2Great Documentation
ri
react-imaskvanilla javascript input mask
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
69K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rci
react-code-inputReact component for entering and validating PIN code.
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-text-maskInput mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Abandoned
cj
cleave.jsFormat input text content when you are typing...
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
215K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rm
react-maskedinputMasked <input/> React component
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
25K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial