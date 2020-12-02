A numpad for number, date and time, built with and for React. It's written with the extensibility in mind. The idea of this project is to cover the majority of input types in a form.
Live demo: gpietro.github.io/react-numpad-demo
To use React-Numpad, install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Webpack, etc).
npm install --save react-numpad
At this point you can import react-numpad in your application
import NumPad from 'react-numpad';
React-NumPad generates an input field containing the selected value, so you can submit it as part of a standard form. You can also listen for changes with the onChange event property. When the value is changed, onChange(selectedValue) will fire.
React-NumPad is built based on a "main" component (NumPad.js). Following the higher-order component technique, is possible to create new components by simply overriding few common properties.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
onChange
function
|required
|function called when value change and is valid.
placeholder
string
|none
|text to display as input placeholder.
label
string
|none
|text to display as input label.
position
string
flex-end
|Position to the screen.
center,
flex-start,
flex-end,
startBottomLeft,
startBottomRight,
startTopLeft,
startTopRight
theme
string or
object
numpad
|string as the name of the theme or object as custom styles.
value
string or
number
|none
|value (default) for the input field.
sync
boolean
|false
|if true, callbacks calls while typing if the input is valid
inline
boolean
|false
|show the component inline always visible without input field.
keyValidator
function
|Validates the enabled keys while typing. Only for Number
displayRule
function
|Format the output value
Input field for numeric value.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
decimal
boolean or
number
|true
|True allows decimal numbers or is possible to specify the number of decimals.
negative
bolean
|true
|True allows negative numbers
<NumPad.Number
onChange={(value) => { console.log('value', value)}}
label={'Total'}
placeholder={'my placeholder'}
value={100}
decimal={2}
/>
Input field for date and time format.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
dateFormat
string
|'DD.MM.YYYY'
|Specify the date time format based on moment.js. Ex: 'DD.MM.YYYY', 'HH:mm', 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'
<NumPad.DateTime
onChange={(value) => { console.log('value', value)} }
dateFormat="DD.MM.YYYY HH:mm"
label={'Input for date and time'}
/>
<NumPad.DateTime
onChange={(value) => { console.log('value', value)} }
dateFormat="HH:mm"
label={'Input for time'}
/>
Calendar input field.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
dateFormat
string
MM/DD/YYYY
|specify a different date format.
locale
string
en
|locale for days and months
weekOffset
number
0
|First day of the week, by default is Sunday
markers
array
|[]
|list of dates to place a marker on Calendar. The string date format must be the same as dateFormat property
min
string
|none
|min value for validation
max
string
|none
|max value for validation
<NumPad.Calendar
onChange={value => console.log('changed', value)}
label='Data di nascita'
locale="it"
dateFormat="DD.MM.YYYY"
min="01.01.1900"
markers={['01.03.2018', '06.03.2018']}
/>
Version > 4.1.0
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
dateFormat
string
MM/DD/YYYY HH:mm
|specify a different date format and time.
Available date time appointments picker.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
appointmentDates
object
|required
|object representing available dates with times
dateFormat
string
MM/DD/YYYY
|specify a different date format.
locale
string
en
|locale for days and months
<NumPad.Appointment
dateFormat={"DD.MM.YYYY"}
dates={appointmentDates}
locale={"it"}
onChange={value => console.log("value", value)}
/>
const appointmentDates = {
'01.04.2018': ['08:00', '09:00', '10:00', '11:00'],
'03.04.2018': ['08:00', '09:00', '10:00'],
'04.04.2018': ['08:00', '09:00', '10:00', '11:00', '17:00'],
'09.04.2018': ['08:00', '10:00', '11:00', '15:00']
}
It's possible to override the InputField component by passing your input field as child component of NumPad.
<NumPad.Number onChange={(value) => console.log('value', value)}>
<button>Click me!</button>
</NumPad.Number>
There is only one theme available for now, in /styles folder, numpad. Any css style is customizable using styled components.
It is possible to override a theme by defining an object with the theme properties:
const myTheme = {
header: {
primaryColor: '#263238',
secondaryColor: '#f9f9f9',
highlightColor: '#FFC107',
backgroundColor: '#607D8B',
},
body: {
primaryColor: '#263238',
secondaryColor: '#32a5f2',
highlightColor: '#FFC107',
backgroundColor: '#f9f9f9',
},
panel: {
backgroundColor: '#CFD8DC'
}
};
<NumPad.Number theme={myTheme}>
0, 1, 2, ... 9: input number.
- and .: input symbol.
Esc: close keypad or calendar.
Enter: submit value.
On mobile is possible to switch between months by swipe.
git clone git@github.com:gpietro/react-numpad.git
cd react-numpad/
npm install
npm start
npm run storybook
Visit localhost:6006 to see the NumPad components available so far.
npm run build
A bundle will be created in the dist directory.
If you'd like to contribute, please fork the repository and use a feature branch. Pull requests are warmly welcome.
See our CONTRIBUTING.md for information on how to contribute.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]
MIT Licensed.