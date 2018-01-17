Number input component that can replace the native number input which is not yet very well supported and where it is, it does not have the same appearance across the browsers. Additionally this component offers more flexible options and can be used for any values (differently formatted representations of the internal numeric value).
npm install react-numeric-input --save
Then in your scripts:
// es6
import NumericInput from 'react-numeric-input';
// or es5
var NumericInput = require('react-numeric-input');
// or TypeScript
import * as NumericInput from "react-numeric-input";
This will behave exactly like
<input type="number">. It will create an empty
numeric input that starts changing from zero. The difference that this works on
any browser and does have the same appearance on each browser.
<NumericInput/>
// or:
<NumericInput className="form-control"/>
Most of the time you will need to specify
min,
max and
value:
<NumericInput min={0} max={100} value={50}/>
You can use
step and
precision props to make your input working with
floating point numbers:
<NumericInput step={0.1} precision={2} value={50.3}/>
If you want your component to "snap" to the closest step value while incrementing
or decrementing (up/down buttons or arrow keys) you can use the
snap prop:
<NumericInput step={0.5} precision={2} value={50.3} snap/>
You can type any value in the input as long as it is in focus. On blur, or when
you attempt to increment/decrement it, the value will be converted to number.
If you don't want this behaviour, pass
strict in the props and any value that
cannot be converted to number will be rejected immediately.
By default the component displays the value number as is. However, you can
provide your own
format function that will be called with the numeric value
and is expected to return the string that will be rendered in the input:
function myFormat(num) {
return num + '$';
}
<NumericInput precision={2} value={50.3} step={0.1} format={myFormat}/>
Please note that the example above is fine but in most situations if you have custom
format function you will also need to provide custom
parse function that is able to
convert whatever the
format returns back to numeric value. In the example above the
built-in
parse function will strip the "$" suffix because internally it uses
parseFloat.
However, if the
format function was returning
"$" + num, then the
parse function
should do something like:
function parse(stringValue) {
return stringValue.replace(/^\$/, "");
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|value
number or
string
"" which converts to 0
|min
number or
function
Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER
|max
number or
function
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
|step
number or
function
|1
|precision
number or
function
|0
|parse
function
|parseFloat
|format
function
|none
|className
string
|none
|disabled
boolean
|none
|readOnly
boolean
|none
|style
object or
false
|none
|size
number or
string
|none
|mobile
true,
false, 'auto' or
function
auto
|snap
boolean
|none (false)
|componentClass
string or
function
"input"
|strict
boolean
false
Any other option is passed directly the input created by the component. Just
don't forget to camelCase the attributes. For example
readonly must be
readOnly.
See examples/index.html for examples.
You can pass callback props like
onClick,
onMouseOver etc. and they will be
attached to the input element and React will call them with
null scope and the corresponding event. However, there are few special cases to be aware of:
onChange - Called with
valueAsNumber,
valueAsString and the
input element. The
valueAsNumber represents the internal numeric value while
valueAsString is the same as the input value and might be completely different from the numeric one if custom formatting is used.
onInvalid - Will be called with
errorMessage,
valueAsNumber and
valueAsString.
onValid - There is no corresponding event in browsers. It will be called when the component transitions from invalid to valid state with the same arguments as onChange:
valueAsNumber and
valueAsString.
The component uses inline styles which you can customize. The
style prop is not added
directly to the component but instead it is a container for styles which you can overwrite.
For example
<NumericInput style={{
input: {
color: 'red'
}
}}>
You can modify the styles for everything including states like
:hover,
:active and
:disabled. Take a look at the source to see what styles are supported. Also, the style is
stored as static class property so that you can change it and affect all the components
from your script. Example:
import NumericInput from 'react-numeric-input';
NumericInput.style.input.color = 'red';
Finally, you can still use CSS if you want. Each component's root element has the
react-numeric-input class so that it is easy to find these widgets on the page. However,
keep in mind that because of the inline styles you might need to use
!important for some
rules unless you pass
style={false} which will disable the inline styles and you will
have to provide your own CSS styles for everything. Example:
.react-numeric-input input {
color: red;
}
step / 10).
Note that this will only work if you have specified a
precision option that supports it.
step * 10).
This component aims to provide good integration not only with React but with any third party script that might want to work with it on the current page.
The native number inputs have special property called
valueAsNumber. It provides access to the
value as number to be used by scripts. In this react component this becomes even more desirable as
the display value might be formatted and have nothing in common with the underlying value meaning
that one might need to call parse to find out what the numeric value is. For that reason this
component exposes
getValueAsNumber() method on the input element. Also keep in mind
that this really returns a number (float) so it might be different from the displayed value. For
example an input showing "12.30" will have
getValueAsNumber() returning
12.3 and if the input
is empty the result would be
0.
An external script that does not "understand" React can still work with this
component by reading the
getValueAsNumber() or by calling the
setValue()
method exposed on the input element. Here is an example with jQuery:
$('input[name="some-input"]')[0].setValue('123mph');
Calling this method will invoke the component's
parse method with the provided
argument and then it will
setState causing the usual re-rendering.
In rare cases it might be better to "decide" what the value of certain prop is at
runtime without having to through the entire ceremony of redux, flux, or whatever
will make your component to be re-rendered with other props. For example one might
want to have a variable
step prop based on the current input value and the change
direction:
<NumericInput step={(component, direction) => {
// for values smaller than 10 the step is 0.1
// for values greater than 10 the step is 0.01
return component.state.value < 10 ? 0.1 : 0.01
// or have different step depending on the direction
return direction === NumericInput.DIRECTION_UP ? 0.01 : 0.1;
// or just obtain it from somewhere
return window.outerWidth % 100 + 1;
}}>
The props that support being a function are currently
min,
max,
step and
precision. All those function will be passed the component instance as argument
and the
step will also receive the direction as second parameter.
MIT