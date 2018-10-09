HTML
input element clone with support for post-edit formatting of number
values. An input of
1000000 will format to
1,000,000 under
en-AU locale.
yarn add react-number-input
By default it points to
dist/index.js which is a pre-built using babel and
compatible with CommonJS or ES6.
git clone git@github.com:hongymagic/react-number-input.git
cd react-number-input
yarn
yarn storybook
Screencast demo has the following configuration:
* Optionally format to 2 decimal places
* No minimum
* No maximum
npm install --save react-number-input
or
yarn add react-number-input --save
Use it like a normal react form element.
<NumberInput
id="price"
type="tel" // optional, input[type]. Defaults to "tel" to allow non numeric characters
onChange={this.onPriceChange} // function (value: number | null, event: Event)
value={this.state.price} // normal react input binding
placeholder="Enter price" // all other input properties are supported
min={0} // optional, set minimum allowed value
max={100} // optional, set maximum allowed value
format="0,0[.]00" // optional, numbro.js format string. Defaults to "0,0[.][00]"
/>
All properties supplied to
NumberInput will also be transferred to the
resulting
input element (e.g.,
style or
className).
All event handlers supported by
<input /> are supported. Except
onChange
received the current number as its first argument and the
Event object as
second argument.
If you're thinking of contributing, there are a number of npm scripts you can run to speed up the process.
yarn
yarn build
yarn flow
yarn test
yarn build
yarn storybook
Then head to http://localhost:6006/ to see the demo.
input[type=tel] element, can be overriden by providing
type property