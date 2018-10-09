openbase logo
rni

react-number-input

by David Hong
15.5.1 (see all)

React input field component designed to display formatted currency values

Documentation
504

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

React Number Input component

HTML input element clone with support for post-edit formatting of number values. An input of 1000000 will format to 1,000,000 under en-AU locale.

Usage

yarn add react-number-input

By default it points to dist/index.js which is a pre-built using babel and compatible with CommonJS or ES6.

Demo (Storybook)

git clone git@github.com:hongymagic/react-number-input.git
cd react-number-input
yarn
yarn storybook

Screencast demo

in flight

Screencast demo has the following configuration:

* Optionally format to 2 decimal places
* No minimum
* No maximum

Install

npm install --save react-number-input

or

yarn add react-number-input --save

Use

Use it like a normal react form element.

<NumberInput
    id="price"
    type="tel"                      // optional, input[type]. Defaults to "tel" to allow non numeric characters
    onChange={this.onPriceChange}   // function (value: number | null, event: Event)
    value={this.state.price}        // normal react input binding
    placeholder="Enter price"       // all other input properties are supported
    min={0}                         // optional, set minimum allowed value
    max={100}                       // optional, set maximum allowed value
    format="0,0[.]00"               // optional, numbro.js format string. Defaults to "0,0[.][00]"
/>

All properties supplied to NumberInput will also be transferred to the resulting input element (e.g., style or className).

Supported event handlers

All event handlers supported by <input /> are supported. Except onChange received the current number as its first argument and the Event object as second argument.

Contributing / Developing / Running demo

If you're thinking of contributing, there are a number of npm scripts you can run to speed up the process.

Building react-number-input

yarn
yarn build

Testing react-number-input

yarn flow
yarn test

Building and running the storybook

yarn build
yarn storybook

Then head to http://localhost:6006/ to see the demo.

Note

  • Renders input[type=tel] element, can be overriden by providing type property
  • Number formatting is removed on focus
  • Number formatting is applied on blur
  • If input contains all zeroes, zeroes are left in place until blur

TODO

  • Add support for different locales

