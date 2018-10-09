React Number Input component

HTML input element clone with support for post-edit formatting of number values. An input of 1000000 will format to 1,000,000 under en-AU locale.

Usage

yarn add react-number- input

By default it points to dist/index.js which is a pre-built using babel and compatible with CommonJS or ES6.

Demo (Storybook)

git clone git@github .com :hongymagic/react-number- input .git cd react-number- input yarn yarn storybook

Screencast demo

Screencast demo has the following configuration:

* Optionally format to 2 decimal places * No minimum * No maximum

Install

npm install --save react-number-input

or

Use

Use it like a normal react form element.

<NumberInput id= "price" type= "tel" onChange={ this .onPriceChange} value={ this .state.price} placeholder= "Enter price" min={ 0 } max={ 100 } format= "0,0[.]00" />

All properties supplied to NumberInput will also be transferred to the resulting input element (e.g., style or className ).

Supported event handlers

All event handlers supported by <input /> are supported. Except onChange received the current number as its first argument and the Event object as second argument.

Contributing / Developing / Running demo

If you're thinking of contributing, there are a number of npm scripts you can run to speed up the process.

Building react-number-input

yarn yarn build

Testing react-number-input

yarn flow yarn test

Building and running the storybook

yarn build yarn storybook

Then head to http://localhost:6006/ to see the demo.

Note

Renders input[type=tel] element, can be overriden by providing type property

element, can be overriden by providing property Number formatting is removed on focus

Number formatting is applied on blur

If input contains all zeroes, zeroes are left in place until blur

