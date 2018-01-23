A react component to easily use number inputs. This one acts like those in After Effects or similar software.

Click and drag to slide the value.

Double-click to enter manually a new value.

Use your Up/Down keys to increment/decrement the value.

Hold shift key to step by bigger value.

Hold control/command key to step by smaller value.

Example

var React = require ( 'react' ); var NumberEditor = require ( 'react-number-editor' ); React.render( < NumberEditor min = {0} max = {1} step = {0.01} decimals = {2} onValueChange = {onValueChange} /> , document.body );

Usage

Here are the list of properties available for the component:

min (number) the minimum value. Default no minimum

(number) the minimum value. Default no minimum max (number) the maximum value. Default no maximum

(number) the maximum value. Default no maximum step (number) the step to increment when sliding and with up/down arrows. Default 1.

(number) the step to increment when sliding and with up/down arrows. Default 1. stepModifier (number) how much to multiply/divide with the modifier keys (shift and control/command). Default is 10.

(number) how much to multiply/divide with the modifier keys (shift and control/command). Default is 10. decimals (number) the number of decimals to show. Default 0.

(number) the number of decimals to show. Default 0. initialValue (number) the default value to show. Default 0.

(number) the default value to show. Default 0. className (string) the class name to apply to the DOM element. Default empty.

(string) the class name to apply to the DOM element. Default empty. onValueChange (function) The callback when the value changes. The value is passed as the parameter.

(function) The callback when the value changes. The value is passed as the parameter. onKeyDown (function) This callback is called when a key is pressed, after the control has processed the key press, and allows developers to implement their own shortcuts, etc.

demo

To run the demo, executes this command and go to http://localhost:8080 : npm run demo

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Thanks

Thanks to @mattdesl for his work on number-editor.