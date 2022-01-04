openbase logo
rne

react-number-easing

by Javier Bórquez
1.0.1 (see all)

React component for fancy number transitions.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

236

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Number Easing

React component for fancy number transitions.

› Online Demo.

react-number-easing screenshot

Installation

npm install react-number-easing --save

Usage.

import NumberEasing from 'react-number-easing';

<NumberEasing
  value={15}
  speed={300}
  decimals={0}
  ease='quintInOut' />

Props

  • value: The value that you want to display at the end of the animation. This is the target value.
  • [speed]: How fast do you want to finish the animation? Defaults to 500ms.
  • [ease]: The easing equation for the animation. Defaults to quintInOut. You can choose from mattdesl/eases.
  • [decimals]: Number of decimal numbers to show.
  • [customFunctionRender]: Function that replaces the default Number(value).toString(decimals) render function. It takes one argument currentRenderValue which is a Float with the current eased value to render and should return a string.

