React component for fancy number transitions.
npm install react-number-easing --save
import NumberEasing from 'react-number-easing';
<NumberEasing
value={15}
speed={300}
decimals={0}
ease='quintInOut' />
value: The value that you want to display at the end of the animation. This is the target value.
[speed]: How fast do you want to finish the animation? Defaults to 500ms.
[ease]: The easing equation for the animation. Defaults to
quintInOut. You can choose from mattdesl/eases.
[decimals]: Number of decimal numbers to show.
[customFunctionRender]: Function that replaces the default
Number(value).toString(decimals) render function. It takes one argument
currentRenderValue which is a
Float with the current eased value to render and should return a
string.