rn

react-nprogress

by Rico Sta. Cruz
0.1.6 (see all)

For slim progress bars like on YouTube, Medium, etc

Documentation
Downloads/wk: 357

357

GitHub Stars

23.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors: 35

35

Package

Dependencies: 0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NProgress

Status npm version jsDelivr Hits

Minimalist progress bar

Slim progress bars for Ajax'y applications. Inspired by Google, YouTube, and Medium.

Installation

Add nprogress.js and nprogress.css to your project.

<script src='nprogress.js'></script>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='nprogress.css'/>

NProgress is available via bower and npm.

$ npm install --save nprogress

Also available via unpkg CDN:

Basic usage

Simply call start() and done() to control the progress bar.

NProgress.start();
NProgress.done();

Ensure you're using Turbolinks 5+, and use this: (explained here)

$(document).on('turbolinks:click', function() {
  NProgress.start();
});
$(document).on('turbolinks:render', function() {
  NProgress.done();
  NProgress.remove();
});

Ensure you're using Turbolinks 1.3.0+, and use this: (explained here)

$(document).on('page:fetch',   function() { NProgress.start(); });
$(document).on('page:change',  function() { NProgress.done(); });
$(document).on('page:restore', function() { NProgress.remove(); });

Pjax

Try this: (explained here)

$(document).on('pjax:start', function() { NProgress.start(); });
$(document).on('pjax:end',   function() { NProgress.done();  });

Ideas

  • Add progress to your Ajax calls! Bind it to the jQuery ajaxStart and ajaxStop events.

  • Make a fancy loading bar even without Turbolinks/Pjax! Bind it to $(document).ready and $(window).load.

Advanced usage

Percentages: To set a progress percentage, call .set(n), where n is a number between 0..1.

NProgress.set(0.0);     // Sorta same as .start()
NProgress.set(0.4);
NProgress.set(1.0);     // Sorta same as .done()

Incrementing: To increment the progress bar, just use .inc(). This increments it with a random amount. This will never get to 100%: use it for every image load (or similar).

NProgress.inc();

If you want to increment by a specific value, you can pass that as a parameter:

NProgress.inc(0.2);    // This will get the current status value and adds 0.2 until status is 0.994

Force-done: By passing true to done(), it will show the progress bar even if it's not being shown. (The default behavior is that .done() will not do anything if .start() isn't called)

NProgress.done(true);

Get the status value: To get the status value, use .status

Configuration

minimum

Changes the minimum percentage used upon starting. (default: 0.08)

NProgress.configure({ minimum: 0.1 });

template

You can change the markup using template. To keep the progress bar working, keep an element with role='bar' in there. See the default template for reference.

NProgress.configure({
  template: "<div class='....'>...</div>"
});

easing and speed

Adjust animation settings using easing (a CSS easing string) and speed (in ms). (default: ease and 200)

NProgress.configure({ easing: 'ease', speed: 500 });

trickle

Turn off the automatic incrementing behavior by setting this to false. (default: true)

NProgress.configure({ trickle: false });

trickleSpeed

Adjust how often to trickle/increment, in ms.

NProgress.configure({ trickleSpeed: 200 });

showSpinner

Turn off loading spinner by setting it to false. (default: true)

NProgress.configure({ showSpinner: false });

parent

specify this to change the parent container. (default: body)

NProgress.configure({ parent: '#container' });

Customization

Just edit nprogress.css to your liking. Tip: you probably only want to find and replace occurrences of #29d.

The included CSS file is pretty minimal... in fact, feel free to scrap it and make your own!

Resources

Support

Bugs and requests: submit them through the project's issues tracker.
Issues

Questions: ask them at StackOverflow with the tag nprogress.
StackOverflow

Chat: join us at gitter.im.
Chat

Thanks

NProgress © 2013-2017, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.

ricostacruz.com  ·  GitHub @rstacruz  ·  Twitter @rstacruz

 

