Minimalist progress bar
Slim progress bars for Ajax'y applications. Inspired by Google, YouTube, and Medium.
Add nprogress.js and nprogress.css to your project.
<script src='nprogress.js'></script>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='nprogress.css'/>
NProgress is available via bower and npm.
$ npm install --save nprogress
Also available via unpkg CDN:
Simply call
start() and
done() to control the progress bar.
NProgress.start();
NProgress.done();
Ensure you're using Turbolinks 5+, and use this: (explained here)
$(document).on('turbolinks:click', function() {
NProgress.start();
});
$(document).on('turbolinks:render', function() {
NProgress.done();
NProgress.remove();
});
Ensure you're using Turbolinks 1.3.0+, and use this: (explained here)
$(document).on('page:fetch', function() { NProgress.start(); });
$(document).on('page:change', function() { NProgress.done(); });
$(document).on('page:restore', function() { NProgress.remove(); });
Try this: (explained here)
$(document).on('pjax:start', function() { NProgress.start(); });
$(document).on('pjax:end', function() { NProgress.done(); });
Add progress to your Ajax calls! Bind it to the jQuery
ajaxStart and
ajaxStop events.
Make a fancy loading bar even without Turbolinks/Pjax! Bind it to
$(document).ready and
$(window).load.
Percentages: To set a progress percentage, call
.set(n), where n is a
number between
0..1.
NProgress.set(0.0); // Sorta same as .start()
NProgress.set(0.4);
NProgress.set(1.0); // Sorta same as .done()
Incrementing: To increment the progress bar, just use
.inc(). This
increments it with a random amount. This will never get to 100%: use it for
every image load (or similar).
NProgress.inc();
If you want to increment by a specific value, you can pass that as a parameter:
NProgress.inc(0.2); // This will get the current status value and adds 0.2 until status is 0.994
Force-done: By passing
true to
done(), it will show the progress bar
even if it's not being shown. (The default behavior is that .done() will not
do anything if .start() isn't called)
NProgress.done(true);
Get the status value: To get the status value, use
.status
minimum
Changes the minimum percentage used upon starting. (default:
0.08)
NProgress.configure({ minimum: 0.1 });
template
You can change the markup using
template. To keep the progress
bar working, keep an element with
role='bar' in there. See the default template
for reference.
NProgress.configure({
template: "<div class='....'>...</div>"
});
easing and
speed
Adjust animation settings using easing (a CSS easing string)
and speed (in ms). (default:
ease and
200)
NProgress.configure({ easing: 'ease', speed: 500 });
trickle
Turn off the automatic incrementing behavior by setting this to
false. (default:
true)
NProgress.configure({ trickle: false });
trickleSpeed
Adjust how often to trickle/increment, in ms.
NProgress.configure({ trickleSpeed: 200 });
showSpinner
Turn off loading spinner by setting it to false. (default:
true)
NProgress.configure({ showSpinner: false });
parent
specify this to change the parent container. (default:
body)
NProgress.configure({ parent: '#container' });
Just edit
nprogress.css to your liking. Tip: you probably only want to find
and replace occurrences of
#29d.
The included CSS file is pretty minimal... in fact, feel free to scrap it and make your own!
