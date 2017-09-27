This project is not well maintained, have a look at other natives react sliders: https://www.google.com/search?q=react+slider

Wraps leongersen/noUiSlider in a react component.

New features

There are no added features in react-nouislider compared to the underlying noUiSlider project. If you need more features please direct them to the https://github.com/leongersen/noUiSlider repository.

Documentation

All the options used in react-nouislider are then passed to noUiSlider. See the noUiSlider documentation before opening issues.

Usage

npm install react-nouislider --save

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Nouislider from 'react-nouislider' ; ReactDOM.render( < Nouislider range = {{min: 0 , max: 200 }} start = {[0, 100 ]} tooltips /> , document.querySelector('#container') );

Development workflow