This project is not well maintained, have a look at other natives react sliders: https://www.google.com/search?q=react+slider
Wraps leongersen/noUiSlider in a react component.
There are no added features in react-nouislider compared to the underlying noUiSlider project. If you need more features please direct them to the https://github.com/leongersen/noUiSlider repository.
All the options used in react-nouislider are then passed to noUiSlider. See the noUiSlider documentation before opening issues.
npm install react-nouislider --save
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Nouislider from 'react-nouislider';
ReactDOM.render(
<Nouislider
range={{min: 0, max: 200}}
start={[0, 100]}
tooltips
/>, document.querySelector('#container')
);
npm install
npm run dev