openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-nouislider

by algolia
2.0.1 (see all)

React component wrapping leongersen/noUiSlider

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Range Slider

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This project is not well maintained, have a look at other natives react sliders: https://www.google.com/search?q=react+slider

react-nouislider

Wraps leongersen/noUiSlider in a react component.

New features

There are no added features in react-nouislider compared to the underlying noUiSlider project. If you need more features please direct them to the https://github.com/leongersen/noUiSlider repository.

Documentation

All the options used in react-nouislider are then passed to noUiSlider. See the noUiSlider documentation before opening issues.

Usage

npm install react-nouislider --save

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';

import Nouislider from 'react-nouislider';

ReactDOM.render(
  <Nouislider
    range={{min: 0, max: 200}}
    start={[0, 100]}
    tooltips
  />, document.querySelector('#container')
);

Development workflow

npm install
npm run dev

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rc-sliderReact Slider
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
5Hard to Use
4Easy to Use
react-sliderAccessible, CSS agnostic, slider component for React.
GitHub Stars
725
Weekly Downloads
95K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/range-selectionThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
77K
@chakra-ui/slider⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
241K
@radix-ui/react-sliderAn open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
43K
@reach/sliderThe Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
39K
See 49 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial