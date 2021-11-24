A React renderer for Notion pages. Use Notion as CMS for your blog, documentation or personal site.

This package doesn't handle the communication with the API. Check out notion-api-worker for an easy solution.

Features

⚡️ Fast – Up to 10x faster than Notion*

🎯 Accurate – Results are almost identical

🔮 Code Highlighting – Automatic code highlighting with prismjs

🎨 Custom Styles – Styles are easily adaptable. Optional styles included

* First Meaningful Paint compared to a hosted example on Vercel.

react-notion is best suited as minimal renderer for blogs & content pages. If you're looking for a full-featured solution to render Notion-like pages, check out react-notion-x.

Install

npm install react-notion

How to use

Minimal Example

We can store the API response in a .json file and import it.

import "react-notion/src/styles.css" ; import "prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css" ; import { NotionRenderer } from "react-notion" ; import response from "./load-page-chunk-response.json" ; const blockMap = response.recordMap.block; export default () => ( < div style = {{ maxWidth: 768 }}> < NotionRenderer blockMap = {blockMap} /> </ div > );

A working example can be found inside the example directory.

Next.js Example

In this example we use Next.js for SSG. We use notion-api-worker to fetch data from the API.

/pages/my-post.jsx

import "react-notion/src/styles.css" ; import "prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css" ; import { NotionRenderer } from "react-notion" ; export async function getStaticProps ( ) { const data = await fetch( "https://notion-api.splitbee.io/v1/page/<NOTION_PAGE_ID>" ).then( res => res.json()); return { props : { blockMap : data } }; } export default ({ blockMap }) => ( < div style = {{ maxWidth: 768 }}> < NotionRenderer blockMap = {blockMap} /> </ div > );

Supported Blocks

Most common block types are supported. We happily accept pull requests to add support for the missing blocks.

Block Type Supported Notes Text ✅ Yes Heading ✅ Yes Image ✅ Yes Image Caption ✅ Yes Bulleted List ✅ Yes Numbered List ✅ Yes Quote ✅ Yes Callout ✅ Yes Column ✅ Yes iframe ✅ Yes Video ✅ Yes Only embedded videos Divider ✅ Yes Link ✅ Yes Code ✅ Yes Web Bookmark ✅ Yes Toggle List ✅ Yes Page Links ✅ Yes Header ✅ Yes Enable with fullPage Databases ❌ Missing Not planned. Supported by react-notion-x Checkbox ❌ Missing Supported by react-notion-x Table Of Contents ❌ Missing Supported by react-notion-x

Block Type Specific Caveats

When using a code block in your Notion page, NotionRenderer will use prismjs to detect the language of the code block. By default in most project, prismjs won't include all language packages in the minified build of your project. This tends to be an issue for those using react-notion in a next.js project. To ensure the programming language is correctly highlighted in production builds, one should explicitly imported into the project.

import 'prismjs/components/prism-{language}' ;

