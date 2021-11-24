openbase logo
react-notion

by splitbee
0.10.0 (see all)

A fast React renderer for Notion pages

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-notion

A React renderer for Notion pages. Use Notion as CMS for your blog, documentation or personal site.

react-notion was developed by Splitbee. Splitbee is a fast, reliable, free, and modern analytics for any team.

This package doesn't handle the communication with the API. Check out notion-api-worker for an easy solution.

Created by Timo Lins & Tobias Lins with the help of all contributors ❤️

Features

⚡️ Fast – Up to 10x faster than Notion*

🎯 Accurate – Results are almost identical

🔮 Code Highlighting – Automatic code highlighting with prismjs

🎨 Custom Styles – Styles are easily adaptable. Optional styles included

* First Meaningful Paint compared to a hosted example on Vercel.

react-notion is best suited as minimal renderer for blogs & content pages. If you're looking for a full-featured solution to render Notion-like pages, check out react-notion-x.

Install

npm install react-notion

How to use

Minimal Example

We can store the API response in a .json file and import it.

import "react-notion/src/styles.css";
import "prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css"; // only needed for code highlighting
import { NotionRenderer } from "react-notion";

import response from "./load-page-chunk-response.json"; // https://www.notion.so/api/v3/loadPageChunk

const blockMap = response.recordMap.block;

export default () => (
  <div style={{ maxWidth: 768 }}>
    <NotionRenderer blockMap={blockMap} />
  </div>
);

A working example can be found inside the example directory.

Next.js Example

In this example we use Next.js for SSG. We use notion-api-worker to fetch data from the API.

/pages/my-post.jsx

import "react-notion/src/styles.css";
import "prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css";

import { NotionRenderer } from "react-notion";

export async function getStaticProps() {
  const data = await fetch(
    "https://notion-api.splitbee.io/v1/page/<NOTION_PAGE_ID>"
  ).then(res => res.json());

  return {
    props: {
      blockMap: data
    }
  };
}

export default ({ blockMap }) => (
  <div style={{ maxWidth: 768 }}>
    <NotionRenderer blockMap={blockMap} />
  </div>
);

Sites using react-notion

List of pages that implement this library.

Supported Blocks

Most common block types are supported. We happily accept pull requests to add support for the missing blocks.

Block TypeSupportedNotes
Text✅ Yes
Heading✅ Yes
Image✅ Yes
Image Caption✅ Yes
Bulleted List✅ Yes
Numbered List✅ Yes
Quote✅ Yes
Callout✅ Yes
Column✅ Yes
iframe✅ Yes
Video✅ YesOnly embedded videos
Divider✅ Yes
Link✅ Yes
Code✅ Yes
Web Bookmark✅ Yes
Toggle List✅ Yes
Page Links✅ Yes
Header✅ YesEnable with fullPage
Databases❌ MissingNot planned. Supported by react-notion-x
Checkbox❌ MissingSupported by react-notion-x
Table Of Contents❌ MissingSupported by react-notion-x

Block Type Specific Caveats

When using a code block in your Notion page, NotionRenderer will use prismjs to detect the language of the code block. By default in most project, prismjs won't include all language packages in the minified build of your project. This tends to be an issue for those using react-notion in a next.js project. To ensure the programming language is correctly highlighted in production builds, one should explicitly imported into the project.

import 'prismjs/components/prism-{language}';

Credits

