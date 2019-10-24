Toast Notifications for React.js.

Installation

The recommended way to include this sdk into your project is by using npm. Install it into your project as a dependency with

$ npm install react-notify-toast --save

How to use

To include the modules in the browser context use a bundler tool like Browserify or Webpack .

Import into your project

To include this project you need to require the module by using CommonJS syntax or ES6 Modules Syntax (recommended).

import Notifications, {notify} from 'react-notify-toast' ;

For best results, render the Notifications component in the higher DOM node possible, such as:

render() { return ( < div className = 'main' > < Notifications /> ... </ div > ) }

Then just call a notification with notify.show()

notify.show( 'Toasty!' );

Options

The toast notification function notify.show() supports message , type and timeout attributes in the following way.

notify.show(message, type, timeout, color)

message is the content of the toast notification.

type consists of three variants:

success to render a success notification.

to render a success notification. warning to render a warning notification.

to render a warning notification. error to render an error notification.

to render an error notification. custom to render user defined colors for the notification.

if type is not set, it will render a neutral notification.

timeout is the time (in milliseconds) the toast will remain on screen. if it's not set, it will display for the default 5000ms time. You can also pass -1 to cause the notification to display persistently.

color is for the background as well as the text of the notification. It accepts an object with the following properties

let myColor = { background : '#0E1717' , text : "#FFFFFF" }; notify.show( "this is sample text" , "custom" , 5000 , myColor);

Manual closing

The notification can be programmatically closed using the hide function, for example, in the click handler of a button in the notification:

notify.show( < div > this wont close until you click < button onClick = {notify.hide} > close </ button > </ div > , "error" , -1 );

Overriding Defaults

The <Notification/> component can receive an options property, which can override any value in src/defaults.js

This is usually useful to modify the zIndex to ensure the toast notifications are displayed on top of other elements with crazy z-index™

If overwritten, these options will be the default for all subsequent notifications

Supported Options:

wrapperId HTML id property added to the notification container

HTML property added to the notification container animationDuration time (in milliseconds) used for the hide and show transitions

time (in milliseconds) used for the hide and show transitions timeout time (in milliseconds) the toast will remain on screen

time (in milliseconds) the toast will remain on screen zIndex sets z-index for notification container

sets z-index for notification container top sets vertical offset from top of viewport (in any CSS units)

sets vertical offset from top of viewport (in any CSS units) colors object that contains supported styles for notifications (can be replaced to support custom color schemes)

<Notification options={{ zIndex : 200 , top : '50px' }} />

Keep in mind that it can only override topmost values, and not nested values. (i.e. not a deep merge, but a shallow assign).

Queued Notifications

A notification queue can be created using the createShowQueue function, for example, in the constructor of a component:

constructor () { super (); this .show = notify.createShowQueue(); }

This queue can then be used with the same API as the notify.show function:

this .show( 'Toasty!' );

The createShowQueue function has two optional arguments: