openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnt

react-notify-toast

by Jesús Otero
0.5.1 (see all)

Toast notifications for React.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Notification, React Toast

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Toast Notifications for React.js. Build Status

Installation

The recommended way to include this sdk into your project is by using npm. Install it into your project as a dependency with

$ npm install react-notify-toast --save

How to use

To include the modules in the browser context use a bundler tool like Browserify or Webpack.

Import into your project

To include this project you need to require the module by using CommonJS syntax or ES6 Modules Syntax (recommended).

// ES6
import Notifications, {notify} from 'react-notify-toast';
/* Notifications is the default export.
   It represents the React Component that contains the notifications.

   You can give the default export any name
   but in this example it will be referenced as Notifications */

For best results, render the Notifications component in the higher DOM node possible, such as:

// react's app render function
render() {
    return (
        <div className='main'>
            <Notifications />
            ...
        </div>
    )
}

Then just call a notification with notify.show()


notify.show('Toasty!');

Options

The toast notification function notify.show() supports message, type and timeout attributes in the following way.

notify.show(message, type, timeout, color)

message is the content of the toast notification.

type consists of three variants:

  • success to render a success notification.
  • warning to render a warning notification.
  • error to render an error notification.
  • custom to render user defined colors for the notification.

if type is not set, it will render a neutral notification.

timeout is the time (in milliseconds) the toast will remain on screen. if it's not set, it will display for the default 5000ms time. You can also pass -1 to cause the notification to display persistently.

color is for the background as well as the text of the notification. It accepts an object with the following properties

let myColor = { background: '#0E1717', text: "#FFFFFF" };
notify.show("this is sample text", "custom", 5000, myColor);

Manual closing

The notification can be programmatically closed using the hide function, for example, in the click handler of a button in the notification:

notify.show(
  <div>
    this wont close until you click
    <button onClick={notify.hide}>close</button>
  </div>, "error", -1
);

Overriding Defaults

The <Notification/> component can receive an options property, which can override any value in src/defaults.js

This is usually useful to modify the zIndex to ensure the toast notifications are displayed on top of other elements with crazy z-index™

If overwritten, these options will be the default for all subsequent notifications

Supported Options:

  • wrapperId HTML id property added to the notification container
  • animationDuration time (in milliseconds) used for the hide and show transitions
  • timeout time (in milliseconds) the toast will remain on screen
  • zIndex sets z-index for notification container
  • top sets vertical offset from top of viewport (in any CSS units)
  • colors object that contains supported styles for notifications (can be replaced to support custom color schemes)

Example:

// Will display the notifications at z-index: 200, and with a vertical offset of 50px
<Notification options={{zIndex: 200, top: '50px'}} />

Note:

Keep in mind that it can only override topmost values, and not nested values. (i.e. not a deep merge, but a shallow assign).

Queued Notifications

A notification queue can be created using the createShowQueue function, for example, in the constructor of a component:

constructor() {
    super();
    this.show = notify.createShowQueue();
}

This queue can then be used with the same API as the notify.show function:

this.show('Toasty!');

The createShowQueue function has two optional arguments:

  • initialRecallDelay is how long (in ms) to wait if the first attempt at showing a notification fails (because a non-queued notification was already being shown). Default: 500ms

  • recallDelayIncrement is a time (in ms) added to the recallDelay after each failed attempt. This is to mitigate numerous rapidly-repeated calls in the case of a non-queued notification being shown without a timeout. Default 500ms

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rt
react-toastifyReact notification made easy 🚀 !
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
932K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
rc-notificationReact Notification
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
730K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
not
notistackHighly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rtn
react-toast-notifications🍞 A toast notification system for react
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
290K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rn
react-notificationsNotification component for ReactJS
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
@chakra-ui/alert⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
216K
See 43 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial