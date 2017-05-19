ReactNotify

Module of React that shows notifications / warnings. Just pass three arguments and it's all.

Title

Message (body)

Duration (in ms)

You can use three type of notification - success, info, error. You can set different appearance to each notification by css.

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactNotify = require ( 'react-notify' ); React.createClass({ showNotification : function ( ) { this .refs.notificator.success( "Title." , "Msg - body." , 4000 ); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < ReactNotify ref = 'notificator' /> </ div > ); } });

css

You can set appearance by css. For example it may looks like this.