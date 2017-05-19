Module of React that shows notifications / warnings. Just pass three arguments and it's all.
You can use three type of notification - success, info, error. You can set different appearance to each notification by css.
var React = require('react');
var ReactNotify = require('react-notify');
React.createClass({
showNotification: function() {
//this.refs.notificator.error("Title.", "Msg - body.", duration);
//this.refs.notificator.info("Title.", "Msg - body.", duration);
this.refs.notificator.success("Title.", "Msg - body.", 4000);
},
render: function() {
return (
<div>
<ReactNotify ref='notificator'/>
</div>
);
}
});
You can set appearance by css. For example it may looks like this.
.notify-container {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: flex-end;
align-items: flex-start;
align-content: flex-start;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
}
.notify-item {
width: 250px;
margin: 5px 10px;
color: #FFF;
border-radius: 5px;
}
.notify-item:hover {
opacity: 0.8;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px 0 rgb(15, 15, 15);
}
.notify-item > p {
font-family: 'Lora', serif;
margin: 10px;
opacity: .8;
}
.notify-item.success {
background-color: rgba(81, 163, 81, 0.4);
}
.notify-item.error {
background-color: rgba(203, 100, 94, 0.8);
}
.notify-item.info {
background-color: rgba(33, 150, 243, 0.8);
}
.notify-title {
font-weight: 700;
}