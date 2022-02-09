A delightful, easy to use and highly configurable component to help you notify your users out of the box. No messy setup, just beautiful notifications!
❗ ❗ ❗ As of version 3.3.2 (latest)
react-notifications-component no longer uses default export. Rely on this import instead
import { ReactNotifications, Store } from 'react-notifications-component'
npm install react-notifications-component
First build the library
npm run build:library:dev
then run the webpack server to see the app running
npm run start
Import
react-notifications-component
import { ReactNotifications } from 'react-notifications-component'
Import the
CSS theme
import 'react-notifications-component/dist/theme.css'
SASS files are located in
react-notifications-component/dist/scss
Render
react-notifications-component at the top of your application so that it does not conflict with other absolutely positioned DOM elements.
const App = () => {
return (
<div className="app-container">
<ReactNotification />
<Application />
</div>
)
};
Import
Store where needed - will be used to access
addNotification and
removeNotification API methods
import { Store } from 'react-notifications-component';
Then call
addNotification and watch the magic happens
Store.addNotification({
title: "Wonderful!",
message: "teodosii@react-notifications-component",
type: "success",
insert: "top",
container: "top-right",
animationIn: ["animate__animated", "animate__fadeIn"],
animationOut: ["animate__animated", "animate__fadeOut"],
dismiss: {
duration: 5000,
onScreen: true
}
});
Voila!
Note: We rely on
animate.css in this example as
animate__fadeIn and
animate__fadeOut are part of
animate.css. We recommend using it as it's an excellent animation library, but you're not forced to. If you prefer you may also use your custom animations as long as they're valid CSS animations.
Note:
animate.css latest version (
v4) has breaking changes. It introduces
animate__ prefix so that existing classes don't clash. If you still would like to use classes without prefix you can import
animate.css/animate.compat.css
// preferred way to import (from `v4`). Uses `animate__` prefix.
import 'animate.css/animate.min.css';
// Alternate way to use classes without prefix like `animated fadeIn`
import 'animate.css/animate.compat.css'
In the examples, we will be using classes with
animate__ prefix, which is the default behaviour of latest
v4 version of
animate.css.
For more info on how to use
animate.css, please refer to animate.css docs
Store.addNotification(options)
Render a new notification. Method returns a unique id for the rendered notification. Supplied options are internally validated and an exception will be thrown if validation fails.
Store.removeNotification(id)
Manually remove a notification by id.
In the following examples for brevity some options will not be mentioned. Strictly focusing on the needed options to present each example. For reference, we will be using Object spread operator on a
notification object to have non relevant fields included as well.
notification = {
title: "Wonderful!",
message: "Configurable",
type: "success",
insert: "top",
container: "top-right",
animationIn: ["animate__animated animate__fadeIn"], // `animate.css v4` classes
animationOut: ["animate__animated animate__fadeOut"] // `animate.css v4` classes
};
You have in total 6 containers for desktop and 2 for mobile, if component is set to be responsive. List of containers:
top-left
top-right
top-center
center
bottom-left
bottom-right
bottom-center
Store.addNotification({
...notification,
container: 'top-right'
})
Will position the notification in top right of the screen.
List of types:
success
danger
info
default
warning
Store.addNotification({
...notification,
type: 'danger'
})
Will trigger a
danger notification.
Store.addNotification({
...notification,
animationIn: ['animate__animated animate__fadeIn'], // `animate.css v4` classes
animationOut: ['animate__animated animate__fadeOut'] // `animate.css v4` classes
})
animationIn and
animationOut rely on CSS classes that toggle animations. On github pages we rely on
animate.css, we suggest you to import that package and use their animations as they have plenty.
Note: Failing to have animations set properly will lead to bugs in some causes, as
react-notifications-component relies on
onAnimationEnd event to know when an animation has finished.
Store.addNotification({
...notification,
dismiss: {
duration: 2000
}
})
Store.addNotification({
...notification,
dismiss: {
duration: 2000,
onScreen: true
}
})
Easily subscribe to
onRemoval by supplying callback as option to the notification object. Callback will get called after the removal animation finishes.
Store.addNotification({
...notification,
onRemoval: (id, removedBy) => {
...
}
})
Store.addNotification({
...notification,
dismiss: {
duration: 2000,
pauseOnHover: true
}
})
Store.addNotification({
...notification,
slidingExit: {
duration: 800,
timingFunction: 'ease-out',
delay: 0
}
})
slidingEnter,
touchRevert and
touchSlidingExit can all be configured in the same way, with the mention that
touchSlidingExit has 2 transitions nested.
Store.addNotification({
...notification,
touchSlidingExit: {
swipe: {
duration: 400,
timingFunction: 'ease-out',
delay: 0,
},
fade: {
duration: 400,
timingFunction: 'ease-out',
delay: 0
}
}
})
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
isMobile
|
Boolean
|Set whether you want component to be responsive or not. To be used together with
breakpoint
|
breakpoint
|
Number
|Breakpoint for responsiveness - defaults to
768px
|
types
|
Array
|Custom types
|
className
|
string
|Classes assigned to the container
|
id
|
string
|Id of the container
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
id
|
String
|Id of the notification. Supply option only if you prefer to have custom id, otherwise you should let the component handle generation for you.
|
onRemoval
|
Function
|Gets called on notification removal with
id and
removedBy arguments
|
title
|
String,
React Node or
Functional Component
|Title of the notification. Option is ignored if
content is set, otherwise it is required.
|
message
|
String,
React Node or
Functional Component
|Message of the notification. Option is ignored if
content is set, otherwise it is required.
|
content
|
Object
|Custom notification content, must be either Class Component, Functional Component or React element. If being supplied as functional or class component,
id and
notificationConfig will be supplied as prop.
notificationConfig will return the parsed notification object as defined in the library.
|
type
|
String
|Type of the notification. Option is ignored if
content is set, otherwise it is required.
|
container
|
String
|Container in which the notification will be displayed. Option is required.
|
insert
|
String
|Specify where to append notification into the container - top or bottom. Option defaults to
top.
|
dismiss
|
Dismiss
|Specify how a notification should be dismissed.
|
animationIn
|
Array
|Array of CSS classes for animating the notification's entrance.
|
animationOut
|
Array
|Array of CSS classes for animating the notification's exit.
|
slidingEnter
|
Transition
|Transition to be used when sliding to show a notification.
|
slidingExit
|
Transition
|Transition to be used when sliding to remove a notification.
|
touchRevert
|
Transition
|Transition to be used when sliding back after an incomplete swipe.
|
touchSlidingExit
|
Transition
|Transition to be used when sliding on swipe.
|
width
|
Number
|Overwrite notification's
width defined by CSS
Transition is used each time you define a transition.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
duration
|
Number
|Transition duration in ms. Its default value ranges from 300 to 600, depending on transition
|
timingFunction
|
String
|CSS timing function for the transition, defaults to
linear
|
delay
|
Number
|Delay of the transition in ms, defaults to 0
Dismiss is used to describe how a notification should be dismissed.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
duration
|
Number
|Time in milliseconds after notification gets dismissed. 0 will act as infinite duration. Defaults to
0
|
onScreen
|
Boolean
|Show time left directly on the notification. Defaults to
false
|
pauseOnHover
|
Boolean
|Hovering over notification will pause the dismiss timer. Defaults to
false
|
waitForAnimation
|
Boolean
|When removing a notification by default we trigger the exit animation and the transition to height 0 at the same time. Setting this to
true will wait for the exit animation to finish and then start the transition to height 0. Defaults to
false
|
click
|
Boolean
|Enable dismissal by click, defaults to
true
|
touch
|
Boolean
|Enable dismiss by touch move, defaults to
true
|
showIcon
|
Boolean
|Show or hide the close icon, defaults to
false. If set to
true, it will respond to click interaction and will remove notification
Store from library and use it for adding and removing notifications
touchSlidingBack has been renamed to
touchRevert
dismissIcon has been removed. Use
showIcon instead. If you relly on customized close icon, then stick to custom content.
dismiss supports now more options
cubicBezier has been renamed to
timingFunction
dev and
prod - and relies on ENV variable when importing.
