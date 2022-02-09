A delightful, easy to use and highly configurable component to help you notify your users out of the box. No messy setup, just beautiful notifications!

❗ ❗ ❗ As of version 3.3.2 (latest) react-notifications-component no longer uses default export. Rely on this import instead import { ReactNotifications, Store } from 'react-notifications-component'

Demo

https://teodosii.github.io/react-notifications-component/

Features

Touch support

Responsive notifications

Standard notification types

Custom notification types

Custom notification content

Dismissable (touch, click, timeout)

Customizable transitions

Small library

Getting started

npm install react-notifications-component

Development

First build the library

npm run build :library :dev

then run the webpack server to see the app running

npm run start

Usage

Import react-notifications-component

import { ReactNotifications } from 'react-notifications-component'

Import the CSS theme

import 'react-notifications-component/dist/theme.css'

SASS

SASS files are located in react-notifications-component/dist/scss

Render react-notifications-component at the top of your application so that it does not conflict with other absolutely positioned DOM elements.

const App = () => { return ( < div className = "app-container" > < ReactNotification /> < Application /> </ div > ) };

Import Store where needed - will be used to access addNotification and removeNotification API methods

import { Store } from 'react-notifications-component' ;

Then call addNotification and watch the magic happens

Store.addNotification({ title : "Wonderful!" , message : "teodosii@react-notifications-component" , type : "success" , insert : "top" , container : "top-right" , animationIn : [ "animate__animated" , "animate__fadeIn" ], animationOut : [ "animate__animated" , "animate__fadeOut" ], dismiss : { duration : 5000 , onScreen : true } });

Voila!

Note: We rely on animate.css in this example as animate__fadeIn and animate__fadeOut are part of animate.css . We recommend using it as it's an excellent animation library, but you're not forced to. If you prefer you may also use your custom animations as long as they're valid CSS animations.

Note: animate.css latest version ( v4 ) has breaking changes. It introduces animate__ prefix so that existing classes don't clash. If you still would like to use classes without prefix you can import animate.css/animate.compat.css

import 'animate.css/animate.min.css' ; import 'animate.css/animate.compat.css'

In the examples, we will be using classes with animate__ prefix, which is the default behaviour of latest v4 version of animate.css .

For more info on how to use animate.css , please refer to animate.css docs

API

Store.addNotification(options)

Render a new notification. Method returns a unique id for the rendered notification. Supplied options are internally validated and an exception will be thrown if validation fails.

Store.removeNotification(id)

Manually remove a notification by id.

Examples

In the following examples for brevity some options will not be mentioned. Strictly focusing on the needed options to present each example. For reference, we will be using Object spread operator on a notification object to have non relevant fields included as well.

notification = { title : "Wonderful!" , message : "Configurable" , type : "success" , insert : "top" , container : "top-right" , animationIn : [ "animate__animated animate__fadeIn" ], animationOut : [ "animate__animated animate__fadeOut" ] };

Notification container

You have in total 6 containers for desktop and 2 for mobile, if component is set to be responsive. List of containers:

top-left

top-right

top-center

center

bottom-left

bottom-right

bottom-center

Store.addNotification({ ...notification, container : 'top-right' })

Will position the notification in top right of the screen.

Notification type

List of types:

success

danger

info

default

warning

Store.addNotification({ ...notification, type : 'danger' })

Will trigger a danger notification.

Animating

Store.addNotification({ ...notification, animationIn : [ 'animate__animated animate__fadeIn' ], animationOut : [ 'animate__animated animate__fadeOut' ] })

animationIn and animationOut rely on CSS classes that toggle animations. On github pages we rely on animate.css , we suggest you to import that package and use their animations as they have plenty.

Note: Failing to have animations set properly will lead to bugs in some causes, as react-notifications-component relies on onAnimationEnd event to know when an animation has finished.

Dismiss notification automatically after timeout expires

Store.addNotification({ ...notification, dismiss : { duration : 2000 } })

Dismiss notification automatically with the time left shown on UI

Store.addNotification({ ...notification, dismiss : { duration : 2000 , onScreen : true } })

Easily subscribe to onRemoval by supplying callback as option to the notification object. Callback will get called after the removal animation finishes.

Store.addNotification({ ...notification, onRemoval : ( id, removedBy ) => { ... } })

Pause notification's timeout by hovering

Store.addNotification({ ...notification, dismiss : { duration : 2000 , pauseOnHover : true } })

Change transition

Store.addNotification({ ...notification, slidingExit : { duration : 800 , timingFunction : 'ease-out' , delay : 0 } })

slidingEnter , touchRevert and touchSlidingExit can all be configured in the same way, with the mention that touchSlidingExit has 2 transitions nested.

Store.addNotification({ ...notification, touchSlidingExit : { swipe : { duration : 400 , timingFunction : 'ease-out' , delay : 0 , }, fade : { duration : 400 , timingFunction : 'ease-out' , delay : 0 } } })

Props

Name Type Description isMobile Boolean Set whether you want component to be responsive or not. To be used together with breakpoint breakpoint Number Breakpoint for responsiveness - defaults to 768 px types Array Custom types className string Classes assigned to the container id string Id of the container

Options

Name Type Description id String Id of the notification. Supply option only if you prefer to have custom id, otherwise you should let the component handle generation for you. onRemoval Function Gets called on notification removal with id and removedBy arguments title String , React Node or Functional Component Title of the notification. Option is ignored if content is set, otherwise it is required. message String , React Node or Functional Component Message of the notification. Option is ignored if content is set, otherwise it is required. content Object Custom notification content, must be either Class Component, Functional Component or React element. If being supplied as functional or class component, id and notificationConfig will be supplied as prop. notificationConfig will return the parsed notification object as defined in the library. type String Type of the notification. Option is ignored if content is set, otherwise it is required. container String Container in which the notification will be displayed. Option is required. insert String Specify where to append notification into the container - top or bottom. Option defaults to top . dismiss Dismiss Specify how a notification should be dismissed. animationIn Array Array of CSS classes for animating the notification's entrance. animationOut Array Array of CSS classes for animating the notification's exit. slidingEnter Transition Transition to be used when sliding to show a notification. slidingExit Transition Transition to be used when sliding to remove a notification. touchRevert Transition Transition to be used when sliding back after an incomplete swipe. touchSlidingExit Transition Transition to be used when sliding on swipe. width Number Overwrite notification's width defined by CSS

#### Transition

Transition is used each time you define a transition.

Name Type Description duration Number Transition duration in ms. Its default value ranges from 300 to 600, depending on transition timingFunction String CSS timing function for the transition, defaults to linear delay Number Delay of the transition in ms, defaults to 0

Dismiss

Dismiss is used to describe how a notification should be dismissed.

Name Type Description duration Number Time in milliseconds after notification gets dismissed. 0 will act as infinite duration. Defaults to 0 onScreen Boolean Show time left directly on the notification. Defaults to false pauseOnHover Boolean Hovering over notification will pause the dismiss timer. Defaults to false waitForAnimation Boolean When removing a notification by default we trigger the exit animation and the transition to height 0 at the same time. Setting this to true will wait for the exit animation to finish and then start the transition to height 0. Defaults to false click Boolean Enable dismissal by click, defaults to true touch Boolean Enable dismiss by touch move, defaults to true showIcon Boolean Show or hide the close icon, defaults to false . If set to true , it will respond to click interaction and will remove notification

Ref usage has been deprecated. Import Store from library and use it for adding and removing notifications

from library and use it for adding and removing notifications touchSlidingBack has been renamed to touchRevert

has been renamed to Default values for transitions have been slightly changed

dismissIcon has been removed. Use showIcon instead. If you relly on customized close icon, then stick to custom content.

has been removed. Use instead. If you relly on customized close icon, then stick to custom content. dismiss supports now more options

supports now more options cubicBezier has been renamed to timingFunction

has been renamed to Validators are now no longer included in the prod build, they are only included in the dev build. If you inspect the npm package you will see that the component has 2 builds - dev and prod - and relies on ENV variable when importing.

License

## Migration from v1

MIT