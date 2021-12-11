React Notifications

Installation

npm install --save react-notifications

Usage

Note

Use only one 'NotificationContainer' component in the app.

CSS

import 'react-notifications/lib/notifications.css' ;

Other

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "path/to/notifications.css" >

JS

import React from 'react' ; import {NotificationContainer, NotificationManager} from 'react-notifications' ; class Example extends React . Component { createNotification = ( type ) => { return () => { switch (type) { case 'info' : NotificationManager.info( 'Info message' ); break ; case 'success' : NotificationManager.success( 'Success message' , 'Title here' ); break ; case 'warning' : NotificationManager.warning( 'Warning message' , 'Close after 3000ms' , 3000 ); break ; case 'error' : NotificationManager.error( 'Error message' , 'Click me!' , 5000 , () => { alert( 'callback' ); }); break ; } }; }; render() { return ( < div > < button className = 'btn btn-info' onClick = {this.createNotification( ' info ')}> Info </ button > < hr /> < button className = 'btn btn-success' onClick = {this.createNotification( ' success ')}> Success </ button > < hr /> < button className = 'btn btn-warning' onClick = {this.createNotification( ' warning ')}> Warning </ button > < hr /> < button className = 'btn btn-danger' onClick = {this.createNotification( ' error ')}> Error </ button > < NotificationContainer /> </ div > ); } } export default Example;

UMD

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "path/to/react-notifications/dist/react-notifications.css" > < script src = "path/to/react-notifications/dist/react-notifications.js" > </ script >

const NotificationContainer = window .ReactNotifications.NotificationContainer; const NotificationManager = window .ReactNotifications.NotificationManager;

NotificationContainer Props

Name Type Default Required enterTimeout number 400 false leaveTimeout number 400 false

NotificationManager API

NotificationManager.info(message, title, timeOut, callback, priority);

NotificationManager.success(message, title, timeOut, callback, priority);

NotificationManager.warning(message, title, timeOut, callback, priority);

NotificationManager.error(message, title, timeOut, callback, priority);

Name Type Description message string The message string title string The title string timeOut integer The popup timeout in milliseconds callback function A function that gets fired when the popup is clicked priority boolean If true, the message gets inserted at the top

Example

View demo or example folder.

Contributing

When contributing to this reposity, please first open an issue and discuss intended changes with maintainers. If there is already an issue open for the feature you are looking to develop, please just coordinate with maintainers before assigning issue to yourself.

Branches

master is the main branch from which we publish packages. next is the branch from which we will publish the next release. All issue branches should be branched from master , unless specifically told by the maintainers to use a different branch. All pull requests should be submitted to merge with next in order to make the next release.

Workflow

Fork repo

Create an issue branch

Commit your changes

Open a PR against next .

. Link the Issue to your PR.

Pull Request Guidelines

PRs should be submitted to merge with next .

. PRs should be small in scope, work on 1 issue in a single PR.

Link the Issue you are working to your PR.

You can add as many commits to your PR as you would like. All commits will be squashed into a single commit when merging PR.