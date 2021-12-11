npm install --save react-notifications
Use only one 'NotificationContainer' component in the app.
import 'react-notifications/lib/notifications.css';
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/notifications.css">
import React from 'react';
import {NotificationContainer, NotificationManager} from 'react-notifications';
class Example extends React.Component {
createNotification = (type) => {
return () => {
switch (type) {
case 'info':
NotificationManager.info('Info message');
break;
case 'success':
NotificationManager.success('Success message', 'Title here');
break;
case 'warning':
NotificationManager.warning('Warning message', 'Close after 3000ms', 3000);
break;
case 'error':
NotificationManager.error('Error message', 'Click me!', 5000, () => {
alert('callback');
});
break;
}
};
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<button className='btn btn-info'
onClick={this.createNotification('info')}>Info
</button>
<hr/>
<button className='btn btn-success'
onClick={this.createNotification('success')}>Success
</button>
<hr/>
<button className='btn btn-warning'
onClick={this.createNotification('warning')}>Warning
</button>
<hr/>
<button className='btn btn-danger'
onClick={this.createNotification('error')}>Error
</button>
<NotificationContainer/>
</div>
);
}
}
export default Example;
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-notifications/dist/react-notifications.css">
<script src="path/to/react-notifications/dist/react-notifications.js"></script>
const NotificationContainer = window.ReactNotifications.NotificationContainer;
const NotificationManager = window.ReactNotifications.NotificationManager;
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|enterTimeout
|number
|400
|false
|leaveTimeout
|number
|400
|false
|Name
|Type
|Description
|message
|string
|The message string
|title
|string
|The title string
|timeOut
|integer
|The popup timeout in milliseconds
|callback
|function
|A function that gets fired when the popup is clicked
|priority
|boolean
|If true, the message gets inserted at the top
View demo or example folder.
When contributing to this reposity, please first open an issue and discuss intended changes with maintainers. If there is already an issue open for the feature you are looking to develop, please just coordinate with maintainers before assigning issue to yourself.
master is the main branch from which we publish packages.
next is the branch from which we will publish the next release. All
issue branches should be branched from
master, unless specifically told by the maintainers to use a different branch. All pull requests should be submitted to merge with
next in order to make the next release.
next.
next.
You can add as many commits to your PR as you would like. All commits will be squashed into a single commit when merging PR.
react-notifications is one simple library to best fit in this case and yet comes with all styles which suits all your project requirements.I have used this is one of my projects and it added an extra cool way of showing things..This package comes with a stylish design and contains all the use cases one will need.
This package comes with a stylish design and contains all the use cases one will need. After trying a lot of packages in this space I finally have found one package. I’m sticking with it because of its stability and community. You can also tweak its CSS effortlessly. Very performant and lightweight.
The design of the notification components is very beautiful and is very easy to use. I was looking for a library to manage the notifications in my application. I then found this library which helped me to organize the notifications well with beautiful design. It's also very easy to install and use.
Notifications can be a headache, Thankfully I got the just right package for the same with not much hassle. React-notification has an amazing style and covers allmost all the use cases one could ever need. This is preety intutive to implement and the lightweight too. You have the freedom to modify different aspects of styles too. Preety modular and fast. This is very stable in it's space. This don't have any sevier bugs too. Defineately a 5 star and recommended. Although there exists a plathora of these package but none come even close to this.
When it comes to display notifications in your application, there any many libraries available. react-notifications is one simple library to best fit in this case and yet comes with all styles which suits all your project requirements. its has great documentations to help understand how to use and customize the api. Easy to use.