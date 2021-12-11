openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rn

react-notifications

by Tim Rexer
1.7.3 (see all)

Notification component for ReactJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Notification

Reviews

Average Rating

4.9/57
Read All Reviews
praneeth2004
ankiiitraj
HarthSid
Vishal19111999
rajesh-tirupathi
akashz19

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

React Notifications

Installation

npm install --save react-notifications

Usage

Note

Use only one 'NotificationContainer' component in the app.

CSS

Webpack:

import 'react-notifications/lib/notifications.css';

Other

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/notifications.css">

JS

import React from 'react';
import {NotificationContainer, NotificationManager} from 'react-notifications';

class Example extends React.Component {
  createNotification = (type) => {
    return () => {
      switch (type) {
        case 'info':
          NotificationManager.info('Info message');
          break;
        case 'success':
          NotificationManager.success('Success message', 'Title here');
          break;
        case 'warning':
          NotificationManager.warning('Warning message', 'Close after 3000ms', 3000);
          break;
        case 'error':
          NotificationManager.error('Error message', 'Click me!', 5000, () => {
            alert('callback');
          });
          break;
      }
    };
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <button className='btn btn-info'
          onClick={this.createNotification('info')}>Info
        </button>
        <hr/>
        <button className='btn btn-success'
          onClick={this.createNotification('success')}>Success
        </button>
        <hr/>
        <button className='btn btn-warning'
          onClick={this.createNotification('warning')}>Warning
        </button>
        <hr/>
        <button className='btn btn-danger'
          onClick={this.createNotification('error')}>Error
        </button>

        <NotificationContainer/>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export default Example;

UMD

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="path/to/react-notifications/dist/react-notifications.css">
<script src="path/to/react-notifications/dist/react-notifications.js"></script>

const NotificationContainer = window.ReactNotifications.NotificationContainer;
const NotificationManager = window.ReactNotifications.NotificationManager;

NotificationContainer Props

NameTypeDefaultRequired
enterTimeoutnumber400false
leaveTimeoutnumber400false

NotificationManager API

  • NotificationManager.info(message, title, timeOut, callback, priority);
  • NotificationManager.success(message, title, timeOut, callback, priority);
  • NotificationManager.warning(message, title, timeOut, callback, priority);
  • NotificationManager.error(message, title, timeOut, callback, priority);
NameTypeDescription
messagestringThe message string
titlestringThe title string
timeOutintegerThe popup timeout in milliseconds
callbackfunctionA function that gets fired when the popup is clicked
prioritybooleanIf true, the message gets inserted at the top

Example

View demo or example folder.

Contributing

When contributing to this reposity, please first open an issue and discuss intended changes with maintainers. If there is already an issue open for the feature you are looking to develop, please just coordinate with maintainers before assigning issue to yourself.

Branches

master is the main branch from which we publish packages. next is the branch from which we will publish the next release. All issue branches should be branched from master, unless specifically told by the maintainers to use a different branch. All pull requests should be submitted to merge with next in order to make the next release.

Workflow

  • Fork repo
  • Create an issue branch
  • Commit your changes
  • Open a PR against next.
  • Link the Issue to your PR.

Pull Request Guidelines

  • PRs should be submitted to merge with next.
  • PRs should be small in scope, work on 1 issue in a single PR.
  • Link the Issue you are working to your PR.

You can add as many commits to your PR as you would like. All commits will be squashed into a single commit when merging PR.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use4
Performant1
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Praneeth Reddy6 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago

react-notifications is one simple library to best fit in this case and yet comes with all styles which suits all your project requirements.I have used this is one of my projects and it added an extra cool way of showing things..This package comes with a stylish design and contains all the use cases one will need.

0
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

This package comes with a stylish design and contains all the use cases one will need. After trying a lot of packages in this space I finally have found one package. I’m sticking with it because of its stability and community. You can also tweak its CSS effortlessly. Very performant and lightweight.

0
HarthSid53 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

The design of the notification components is very beautiful and is very easy to use. I was looking for a library to manage the notifications in my application. I then found this library which helped me to organize the notifications well with beautiful design. It's also very easy to install and use.

6
Harshsidh
spartan269
harssid3
harthsid2-hub
sawan-hardcoder
nikhil2882
Vishal Pratap SinghIndia51 Ratings0 Reviews
👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.
1 year ago
Easy to Use

Notifications can be a headache, Thankfully I got the just right package for the same with not much hassle. React-notification has an amazing style and covers allmost all the use cases one could ever need. This is preety intutive to implement and the lightweight too. You have the freedom to modify different aspects of styles too. Preety modular and fast. This is very stable in it's space. This don't have any sevier bugs too. Defineately a 5 star and recommended. Although there exists a plathora of these package but none come even close to this.

0
rajesh-tirupathiHyderabad, India73 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

When it comes to display notifications in your application, there any many libraries available. react-notifications is one simple library to best fit in this case and yet comes with all styles which suits all your project requirements. its has great documentations to help understand how to use and customize the api. Easy to use.

0

Alternatives

rt
react-toastifyReact notification made easy 🚀 !
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
932K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
rc-notificationReact Notification
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
730K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
not
notistackHighly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rtn
react-toast-notifications🍞 A toast notification system for react
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
290K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/alert⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
216K
See 43 Alternatives

Tutorials

Adding spinners and notifications to your React app - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com2 years agoAdding spinners and notifications to your React app - LogRocket BlogNotifications and loading spinners can go a long way toward making your React app more user-friendly. Learn how to implement them in an existing project.