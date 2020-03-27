Wraps react-notification-system into a component and exposes actions and reducer.

Open for PR's and contributions!

Use versions below v2.0.0 for react versions lower than 16.

Demo & Examples



To build the examples locally, run:

npm install npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Installation via NPM

npm install react-notification- system -redux react-notification- system

Usage

Import the reducer and pass it to your store:

import {createStore, combineReducers} from 'redux' ; import {reducer as notifications} from 'react-notification-system-redux' ; export function configureStore ( initialState = {} ) { return createStore( combineReducers({ notifications }), initialState ); }

Include the Notifications component and pass the data from the reducer by using connect :

import React, {PropTypes} from 'react' ; import {connect} from 'react-redux' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Notifications from 'react-notification-system-redux' ; class DemoComponent extends React . Component { render() { const {notifications} = this .props; const style = { NotificationItem : { DefaultStyle : { margin : '10px 5px 2px 1px' }, success : { color : 'red' } } }; return ( < Notifications notifications = {notifications} style = {style} /> ); } } DemoComponent.contextTypes = { store: PropTypes.object }; DemoComponent.propTypes = { notifications: PropTypes.array }; export default connect( state => ({ notifications: state.notifications }) )(DemoComponent);

Dispatch notification actions from any other component:

import React, {PropTypes} from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Notifications, { success } from 'react-notification-system-redux' ; const notificationOpts = { title : 'Hey, it\'s good to see you!' , message : 'Now you can see how easy it is to use notifications in React!' , position : 'tr' , autoDismiss : 0 , action : { label : 'Click me!!' , callback : () => alert( 'clicked!' ) } }; class OtherComponent extends React . Component { constructor () { super (); this .handleClick = this .handleClick.bind( this ); } handleClick() { this .context.store.dispatch( success(notificationOpts) ); } render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.handleClick} > Spawn some notifications!!! </ button > </ div > ); } } OtherComponent.contextTypes = { store : PropTypes.object }; export default OtherComponent;

There is a working example in example/src/**

Properties

It accepts all properties as react-notification-system does, actually it pipes them in the react-notification-system.

Actions

import Notifications from 'react-notification-system-redux' ; dispatch(Notifications.show(notification, level)); dispatch(Notifications.success(notification)); dispatch(Notifications.error(notification)); dispatch(Notifications.warning(notification)); dispatch(Notifications.info(notification)); dispatch(Notifications.hide(uid)); dispatch(Notifications.removeAll()); import { show, success, error, warning, info, hide, removeAll } from 'react-notification-system-redux' ; dispatch(show(notification, level)); dispatch(success(notification)); dispatch(error(notification)); dispatch(warning(notification)); dispatch(info(notification)); dispatch(hide(uid)); dispatch(removeAll());

Development ( src , lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist , which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start . If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib , run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link ).

