Wraps react-notification-system into a component and exposes actions and reducer.
Open for PR's and contributions!
Use versions below v2.0.0 for react versions lower than 16.
Live demo: gor181.github.io/react-notification-system-redux
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
npm start
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
npm install react-notification-system-redux react-notification-system --save
Import the reducer and pass it to your store:
import {createStore, combineReducers} from 'redux';
import {reducer as notifications} from 'react-notification-system-redux';
export function configureStore(initialState = {}) {
return createStore(
combineReducers({
notifications
}),
initialState
);
}
Include the Notifications component and pass the data from the reducer by using
connect:
import React, {PropTypes} from 'react';
import {connect} from 'react-redux';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Notifications from 'react-notification-system-redux';
class DemoComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
const {notifications} = this.props;
//Optional styling
const style = {
NotificationItem: { // Override the notification item
DefaultStyle: { // Applied to every notification, regardless of the notification level
margin: '10px 5px 2px 1px'
},
success: { // Applied only to the success notification item
color: 'red'
}
}
};
return (
<Notifications
notifications={notifications}
style={style}
/>
);
}
}
DemoComponent.contextTypes = {
store: PropTypes.object
};
DemoComponent.propTypes = {
notifications: PropTypes.array
};
export default connect(
state => ({ notifications: state.notifications })
)(DemoComponent);
Dispatch notification actions from any other component:
import React, {PropTypes} from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Notifications, { success } from 'react-notification-system-redux';
const notificationOpts = {
// uid: 'once-please', // you can specify your own uid if required
title: 'Hey, it\'s good to see you!',
message: 'Now you can see how easy it is to use notifications in React!',
position: 'tr',
autoDismiss: 0,
action: {
label: 'Click me!!',
callback: () => alert('clicked!')
}
};
class OtherComponent extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.handleClick = this.handleClick.bind(this);
}
handleClick() {
this.context.store.dispatch(
success(notificationOpts)
);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.handleClick}>
Spawn some notifications!!!
</button>
</div>
);
}
}
OtherComponent.contextTypes = {
store: PropTypes.object
};
export default OtherComponent;
There is a working example in example/src/**
It accepts all properties as react-notification-system does, actually it pipes them in the react-notification-system.
import Notifications from 'react-notification-system-redux';
dispatch(Notifications.show(notification, level));
dispatch(Notifications.success(notification));
dispatch(Notifications.error(notification));
dispatch(Notifications.warning(notification));
dispatch(Notifications.info(notification));
dispatch(Notifications.hide(uid)); // Hides notification based on uid
dispatch(Notifications.removeAll()); // Removes all notifications
// OR //
import { show, success, error, warning, info, hide, removeAll } from 'react-notification-system-redux';
dispatch(show(notification, level));
dispatch(success(notification));
dispatch(error(notification));
dispatch(warning(notification));
dispatch(info(notification));
dispatch(hide(uid)); // Hides notification based on uid
dispatch(removeAll()); // Removes all notifications
src,
lib and the build process)
NOTE: The source code for the component is in
src. A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in
lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to
dist, which can be included without the need for any build system.
To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run
npm start. If you just want to watch changes to
src and rebuild
lib, run
npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with
npm link).
Jed Watson for making react-component yo builder!
MIT Licensed
Copyright (c) 2016 Goran Udosic