React Notification System

A complete and totally customizable component for notifications in React.

Initially built for Eterpret @ Scalable Path.

Installing

This component is available as CommonJS and UMD module. Install via NPM running:

npm install react-notification-system

Important

For React ^0.14.x or React ^15.x.x, use version 0.2.x:

npm install react-notification-system @ 0 . 2 . x

For React 0.13.x, use version 0.1.x:

npm install react-notification-system @ 0 . 1 . x

Using

For optimal appearance, this component must be rendered on a top level HTML element in your application to avoid position conflicts.

Here is a basic example. For a more advanced usage, please see the example code.

Class-based components can also be used as follows

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import NotificationSystem from 'react-notification-system' ; export default class MyComponent extends React . Component { notificationSystem = React.createRef(); addNotification = event => { event.preventDefault(); const notification = this .notificationSystem.current; notification.addNotification({ message : 'Notification message' , level : 'success' }); }; render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.addNotification} > Add notification </ button > < NotificationSystem ref = {this.notificationSystem} /> </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( React.createElement(MyComponent), document.getElementById('app') );

Methods

Add a notification object. This displays the notification based on the object you passed.

Returns the notification object to be used to programmatically dismiss a notification.

Remove a notification programmatically. You can pass an object returned by addNotification() or by onAdd() callback. If passing an object, you need to make sure it must contain the uid property. You can pass only the uid too: removeNotification(uid) .

Edit a notification programmatically. You can pass an object previously returned by addNotification() or by onAdd() callback as notification . If passing an object as notification , you need to make sure it must contain the uid property. You can pass only the uid too: editNotification(uid, newProperties) .

Removes ALL notifications programatically.

Creating a notification

The notification object has the following properties:

Name Type Default Description title string null Title of the notification message string null Message of the notification level string null Level of the notification. Available: success, error, warning and info position string tr Position of the notification. Available: tr (top right), tl (top left), tc (top center), br (bottom right), bl (bottom left), bc (bottom center) autoDismiss integer 5 Delay in seconds for the notification go away. Set this to 0 to not auto-dismiss the notification dismissible string both Settings controlling how the user can dismiss the notification and whether the dismiss button is visible. Available: both (The disable button is visible and the user can click anywhere on the notification to dismiss), click (The disable button is NOT visible and the user can click anywhere on the notification to dismiss), button (The user can click on the disable button to dismiss the notifiction), none (None See more) action object null Add a button with label and callback function (callback is optional). See more children element,string null Adds custom content, and overrides action (if defined) See more onAdd function null A callback function that will be called when the notification is successfully added. The first argument is the original notification e.g. function (notification) { console.log(notification.title + 'was added'); } onRemove function null A callback function that will be called when the notification is about to be removed. The first argument is the original notification e.g. function (notification) { console.log(notification.title + 'was removed'); } uid integer/string null Overrides the internal uid . Useful if you are managing your notifications id. Notifications with same uid won't be displayed.

Dismissible

If set to 'none', the button will only be dismissible programmatically or after autoDismiss timeout. See more

Action

Add a button and a callback function to the notification. If this button is clicked, the callback function is called (if provided) and the notification is dismissed.

notification = { [...], action : { label : 'Button name' , callback : function ( ) { console .log( 'Notification button clicked!' ); } } }

Children

Add custom content / react elements

notification = { [...], children : ( < div > < h2 > Hello World </ h2 > < a > Anchor </ a > </ div > ) }

Styles

This component was made to work as plug and play. For that, a handcrafted style was added to it and is used as inline CSS.

You can change this style by overriding the default inline styles or disable all inline styles and use your own styles.

Overriding

For this, use the style prop to pass an object with your styles. Your object must be something like this:

var style = { NotificationItem : { DefaultStyle : { margin : '10px 5px 2px 1px' }, success : { color : 'red' } } } <NotificationSystem ref= "notificationSystem" style={style} />

Refer to this file to see what can you override.

Disabling inline styles

To disable all inline styles, just pass false to the prop style .

<NotificationSystem ref= "notificationSystem" style={ false } />

Here is the notification HTML:

< div class = "notifications-wrapper" > < div class = "notifications-{position}" > < div class = "notification notification-{level} notification-{state} {notification-not-dismissible}" > < h4 class = "notification-title" > Default title </ h4 > < div class = "notification-message" > Default message </ div > < span class = "notification-dismiss" > × </ span > < div class = "notification-action-wrapper" > < button class = "notification-action-button" > Action button </ button > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Important

Using this method you have to take care of every style, from containers positions to animations. To control animations, use the classes notification-visible and notification-hidden . If your CSS styles will not handle any animation (transition), you need to set the prop noAnimation to true when adding the Notification System component:

<NotificationSystem ref= "notificationSystem" noAnimation={ true } />

See #74 for more details.

Appending/Prepending notifications

You can control where should new notification appear (on the top or bottom of current notifications, defaults to bottom) by setting newOnTop boolean prop on <NotificationSystem /> component:

<NotificationSystem ref= "notificationSystem" newOnTop={ true } />

This will render new notifications on top of current ones

Roadmap

Improve tests and coverage

Improve performance

Contributions

Clone this repo by running:

git clone git @github .com:igorprado/react-notification-system.git

Enter the project folder and install the dependencies:

npm install

To start a development server and use the example app to load the component, type:

npm start

Open http://localhost:8000 .

Run the tests:

npm test

You can find the coverage details under coverage/ folder.

After that, just edit the files under src/ and example/src/app.js . It uses React hot reload.

This component is under construction. I will add more guidelines to who wants to contribute.