react-notification-badge

by mobilusoss
1.5.1 (see all)

Simple notification badge react component

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Notification

Readme

react-notification-badge

Simple notification badge react component

Simple notification badge react component

Installation

npm install --save react-notification-badge

API

NotificationBadge

Props

NotificationBadge.propTypes = {
  count: React.PropTypes.number,
  label: React.PropTypes.string,
  containerStyle: React.PropTypes.object,
  style: React.PropTypes.object,
  className: React.PropTypes.string,
  effect: React.PropTypes.array,
  duration: React.PropTypes.number
};

  • count: Badge count, if count < 1, badge will not shown.

  • label: Badge label will be rendered instead of count.

  • containerStyle: custom style of container

  • style: custom style of badge

  • className: className of badge

  • effect: effect of notification. effect array should be [string, string, object, object].

    effect[0] will be applied to transform on first frame. effect[1] will be applied to transform on frameLength. effect[2] will be applied as style[key] = value on first frame. effect[3] will be applied to style[key] = value on frameLength.

    Pre defined effect is available as

    • Effect.ROTATE_X
    • Effect.ROTATE_Y
    • Effect.SCALE

  • frameLength: Frame length for effect[1] and effect[3] (default 30.0, 60.0fps/30.0 = 0.5 second)

Usage example


import NotificationBadge from 'react-notification-badge';
import {Effect} from 'react-notification-badge';

<div style={container}>
  <NotificationBadge count={this.state.count} effect={Effect.SCALE}/>
</div>

npm install
npm run start:example

Tests

npm test

Update dependencies

Use npm-check-updates

License

FOSSA Status

