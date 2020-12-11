count : Badge count, if count < 1 , badge will not shown.

label : Badge label will be rendered instead of count.

effect : effect of notification. effect array should be [string, string, object, object] .

effect[0] will be applied to transform on first frame. effect[1] will be applied to transform on frameLength . effect[2] will be applied as style[key] = value on first frame. effect[3] will be applied to style[key] = value on frameLength .

Pre defined effect is available as