Simple notification badge react component
npm install --save react-notification-badge
NotificationBadge
NotificationBadge.propTypes = {
count: React.PropTypes.number,
label: React.PropTypes.string,
containerStyle: React.PropTypes.object,
style: React.PropTypes.object,
className: React.PropTypes.string,
effect: React.PropTypes.array,
duration: React.PropTypes.number
};
count: Badge count, if
count < 1, badge will not shown.
label: Badge label will be rendered instead of count.
containerStyle: custom style of container
style: custom style of badge
className: className of badge
effect: effect of notification.
effect array should be
[string, string, object, object].
effect[0] will be applied to
transform on first frame.
effect[1] will be applied to
transform on
frameLength.
effect[2] will be applied as
style[key] = value on first frame.
effect[3] will be applied to
style[key] = value on
frameLength.
Pre defined effect is available as
Effect.ROTATE_X
Effect.ROTATE_Y
Effect.SCALE
frameLength: Frame length for
effect[1] and
effect[3] (default 30.0, 60.0fps/30.0 = 0.5 second)
import NotificationBadge from 'react-notification-badge';
import {Effect} from 'react-notification-badge';
<div style={container}>
<NotificationBadge count={this.state.count} effect={Effect.SCALE}/>
</div>
See example
npm install
npm run start:example
npm test