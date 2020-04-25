openbase logo
rng

react-node-graph

by Lights in the Sky
1.1.1 (see all)

React node graph component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Graph

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Demo

IMAGE ALT TEXT

Install

Npm:

npm install --save react-node-graph

Usage

node data should follow this structure (ripped from https://github.com/idflood/ThreeNodes.js):


var exampleGraph = {
  "nodes":[
    {"nid":0,"type":"Timer","x":89,"y":82,"fields":{"in":[{"name":"reset"},{"name":"pause"},{"name":"max"}],"out":[{"name":"out"}]}},
    {"nid":1,"type":"MathMult","x":284,"y":82,"fields":{"in":[{"name":"in"},{"name":"factor"}],"out":[{"name":"out"}]}},
    {"nid":2,"type":"Vector3","x":486,"y":188,"fields":{"in":[{"name":"xyz"},{"name":"x"},{"name":"y"},{"name":"z"}],"out":[{"name":"xyz"},{"name":"x"},{"name":"y"},{"name":"z"}]}}
  ],
  "connections":[
    {"from_node":nid,"from":"field_name","to_node":nid,"to":"field_name"},
  ]
};

and passed to our component


<ReactNodeGraph 
            data={exampleGraph} 
            onNodeMove={(nid, pos)=>this.onNodeMove(nid, pos)}
            onNodeStartMove={(nid)=>this.onNodeStartMove(nid)}
            onNewConnector={(n1,o,n2,i)=>this.onNewConnector(n1,o,n2,i)} 
            onRemoveConnector={(connector)=>this.onRemoveConnector(connector)}
/>

Events:

OnNodeMove : triggered on a completed node drag

onNodeStartMove : triggered at the start of a node move

onNewConnector : triggered when a new connection is made

onRemoveConnector : triggered when a connection is removed

