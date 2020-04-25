Demo

Install

npm install --save react-node-graph

Usage

node data should follow this structure (ripped from https://github.com/idflood/ThreeNodes.js):

var exampleGraph = { "nodes" :[ { "nid" : 0 , "type" : "Timer" , "x" : 89 , "y" : 82 , "fields" :{ "in" :[{ "name" : "reset" },{ "name" : "pause" },{ "name" : "max" }], "out" :[{ "name" : "out" }]}}, { "nid" : 1 , "type" : "MathMult" , "x" : 284 , "y" : 82 , "fields" :{ "in" :[{ "name" : "in" },{ "name" : "factor" }], "out" :[{ "name" : "out" }]}}, { "nid" : 2 , "type" : "Vector3" , "x" : 486 , "y" : 188 , "fields" :{ "in" :[{ "name" : "xyz" },{ "name" : "x" },{ "name" : "y" },{ "name" : "z" }], "out" :[{ "name" : "xyz" },{ "name" : "x" },{ "name" : "y" },{ "name" : "z" }]}} ], "connections" :[ { "from_node" :nid, "from" : "field_name" , "to_node" :nid, "to" : "field_name" }, ] };

and passed to our component

<ReactNodeGraph data={exampleGraph} onNodeMove={(nid, pos)=> this .onNodeMove(nid, pos)} onNodeStartMove={(nid)=> this .onNodeStartMove(nid)} onNewConnector={(n1,o,n2,i)=> this .onNewConnector(n1,o,n2,i)} onRemoveConnector={(connector)=> this .onRemoveConnector(connector)} />

OnNodeMove : triggered on a completed node drag

onNodeStartMove : triggered at the start of a node move

onNewConnector : triggered when a new connection is made

onRemoveConnector : triggered when a connection is removed