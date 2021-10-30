openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-nice-avatar

by chilllab
1.2.4 (see all)

react library for generating avatar

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

414

GitHub Stars

620

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-nice-avatar

Version npm download Build Status Netlify Status

Online editor / preview

Assets

Installation

npm install react-nice-avatar

or

yarn add react-nice-avatar

Usage

  1. Import the component.

    import Avatar, { genConfig } from 'react-nice-avatar'

  2. Generate a random configuration, save it so that you can always rendering a same avatar with the configuration.

    const config = genConfig(AvatarConfig?)

    tip: AvatarConfig is an Object, plz check the Options below for what attributes can be passed in

  3. Render the component with specific width / height and configuration.

    <Avatar style={{ width: '8rem', height: '8rem' }} {...config} />

    or

    <Avatar className="w-32 h-32" {...config} />

Options

The options can be passed into genConfig or as React props

keytypedefaultaccepttips
idstringOnly for React Props
classNamestringOnly for React Props
styleobjectOnly for React Props
shapestringcirclecircle, rounded, squareOnly for React Props
sexstringman, woman
faceColorstring
earSizestringsmall, big
hairColorstring
hairStylestringnormal, thick, mohawk, womanLong, womanShort
hairColorRandombooleanfalsethick,mohawk default only be black
hatColorstring
hatStylestringnone, beanie, turbanUsually is none
eyeStylestringcircle, oval, smile
glassesStylestringnone, round, squareUsually is none
noseStylestringshort, long, round
mouthStylestringlaugh, smile, peace
shirtStylestringhoody, short, polo
shirtColorstring
bgColorstring
isGradientbooleanfalse

Development

  1. Clone the repo:
    $ git clone git@github.com:chilllab/react-nice-avatar.git
$ cd react-nice-avatar
  2. Install dependencies:
    $ yarn
    Or
    $ npm install
  3. Start the server for the demo:
    $ make dev
  4. Open the browser to reivew the demo:
    $ open http://localhost:8080
  5. Edit the files inside src.

Test

  1. Lint test:

    $ make lint-test

  2. code test:

    $ make test

License

Released under MIT by @dapilab.



Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial