npm install react-nice-avatar
or
yarn add react-nice-avatar
Import the component.
import Avatar, { genConfig } from 'react-nice-avatar'
Generate a random configuration, save it so that you can always rendering a same avatar with the configuration.
const config = genConfig(AvatarConfig?)
tip: AvatarConfig is an Object, plz check the Options below for what attributes can be passed in
Render the component with specific width / height and configuration.
<Avatar style={{ width: '8rem', height: '8rem' }} {...config} />
or
<Avatar className="w-32 h-32" {...config} />
The options can be passed into genConfig or as React props
|key
|type
|default
|accept
|tips
id
|string
|Only for React Props
className
|string
|Only for React Props
style
|object
|Only for React Props
shape
|string
|circle
|circle, rounded, square
|Only for React Props
sex
|string
|man, woman
faceColor
|string
earSize
|string
|small, big
hairColor
|string
hairStyle
|string
|normal, thick, mohawk, womanLong, womanShort
hairColorRandom
|boolean
|false
|thick,mohawk default only be black
hatColor
|string
hatStyle
|string
|none, beanie, turban
|Usually is none
eyeStyle
|string
|circle, oval, smile
glassesStyle
|string
|none, round, square
|Usually is none
noseStyle
|string
|short, long, round
mouthStyle
|string
|laugh, smile, peace
shirtStyle
|string
|hoody, short, polo
shirtColor
|string
bgColor
|string
isGradient
|boolean
|false
$ git clone git@github.com:chilllab/react-nice-avatar.git
$ cd react-nice-avatar
Or
$ yarn
$ npm install
$ make dev
$ open http://localhost:8080
Lint test:
$ make lint-test
code test:
$ make test
Released under MIT by @dapilab.