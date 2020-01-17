Page still in development.
const flux = createFlux();
const app = <App flux={flux} />;
await Nexus.prepare(app);
ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup(app);
Flux.create({
actions: [
action('changeStatus'), async function changeStatus(status) {
// change user status
},
action('setAge'), async function setAge(age) {
// set user age
},
]
stores: [
store('channels').set({}, {
'public': 'channels/public',
})
]
});
Flux.create({
actions: [
action('/user/create'),
action('/user/:id/delete'),
]
stores: [
store('/users'),
]
});
This component will receive the builded
Flux. This should be done by decorating the component with
root() method:
root()(class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div></div>;
}
});
By decorating each component with
deps() method:
export default deps(({ userId }) => ({
actions: {
deleteUser: '/delete/${userId}/delete', // HTTP action
changeStatus: 'changeStatus', // memory action
},
stores: {
users: '/users', // HTTP store
channels: 'channels', // memory store
},
}))
(class Users extends React.Component {
render() {
if(users.isPending()) {
return <div className='User pending'>
{'Loading...'}
</div>;
}
if(users.isRejected()) {
return <div className='User rejected'>
{'Error: '}{users.reason}
</div>;
}
return <ul>
users.value.map((user) => <li>user</li>);
</ul>;
}
});
Or by decorating directly with
stores (or
actions):
export default stores(({ userId }) => ({
users: '/users',
}))
(class Users extends React.Component {
render() {
if(users.isPending()) {
return <div className='User pending'>
{'Loading...'}
</div>;
}
if(users.isRejected()) {
return <div className='User rejected'>
{'Error: '}{users.reason}
</div>;
}
return <ul>
users.value.map((user) => <li>user</li>);
</ul>;
}
});
prepare method recursively browses the root component, looking for child components wrapped by
deps() method. This method may contains actions and stores references. These stores and actions are injected as component props. Stores are beforehand fetched by React Nexus.
By applicating
React.renderToString on root component.
Selenium's config will run tests with 2 default browsers:
So you have to install both browser or change the following configuration:
/config/wdio/${env}/wdio.config.js
capabilities: [{
browserName: '${browser1}',
}, {
browserName: '${browser2}',
}],
You can check platform-configurator to configure your own platform.
In order to perform tests with Selenium, just run the automated test :
gulp test-selenium
If you want run selenium headlessly, on linux you can use
xvfb as:
xvfb-run --server-args="-screen ${screenNumber}, ${pixels}" gulp test-selenium
# xvfb-run --server-args="-screen 0, 1366x768x24" gulp test-selenium