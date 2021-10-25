Inspired by David Gilbertson's article.
window.open api.
ReactDOM.createPortal).
onBlock prop).
npm i react-new-window --save
import React from 'react'
import NewWindow from 'react-new-window'
const Demo = () => (
<NewWindow>
<h1>Hi 👋</h1>
</NewWindow>
)
When
<NewWindow /> is mounted a popup window will be opened. When unmounted then the popup will be closed.
The
children contents is what will be rendered into the new popup window. In that case
Hi 👋 will be the content. The content can include any react-stateful code.
|Properties
|Type
|Default
|Description
url
String
|The URL to open, if specified any
children will be overriden (more details on
url).
name
String
|The name of the window (more details on
windowName).
title
String
|The title of the new window document.
features
Object
{}
|The set of window features (more details on
windowFeatures).
onUnload
Function
undefined
|A function to be triggered before the new window unload.
onBlock
Function
undefined
|A function to be triggered when the new window could not be opened.
onOpen
Function
undefined
|A function to be triggered when window open by library.
center
String
parent
|Indicate how to center the new window. Valid values are:
parent or
screen.
parent will center the new window according to its parent window.
screen will center the new window according to the screen.
copyStyles
Boolean
true
|If specified, copy styles from parent window's document.
closeOnUnmount
Boolean
true
|If specified, close the new window on unmount.
Tests are manually done using Storybook. It can be run locally with:
yarn storybook.
To start contributing to this project, please do:
npm version
Made with ❤️ by Rubens Mariuzzo.
Why would anyone need a package like this when a simple task of opening a tab in a new window can be easily implemented, still saw this package in one of my company projects. Also, I saw this package documentation and I was not able to see any use cases of it. I mean why would anyone think of publishing such a package.
There is no example to use and the documentation is not easy to understand. I'm still tring to use it in a component