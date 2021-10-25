openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnw

react-new-window

by Rubens Mariuzzo
0.2.1 (see all)

🔲 Pop new windows in React, using `window.open`.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13K

GitHub Stars

340

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Popup

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews
akjha9721
mnmarco89
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React New Window - Pop new windows in React, using window.open API.

Inspired by David Gilbertson's article.

Features

  • Only 4.05KB (gzipped!).
  • Support the full window.open api.
  • Built for React 16 (uses ReactDOM.createPortal).
  • Handler for blocked popups (via onBlock prop).
  • Center popups according to the parent window or screen.

Installation

npm i react-new-window --save

Usage

import React from 'react'
import NewWindow from 'react-new-window'

const Demo = () => (
  <NewWindow>
    <h1>Hi 👋</h1>
  </NewWindow>
)

When <NewWindow /> is mounted a popup window will be opened. When unmounted then the popup will be closed.

The children contents is what will be rendered into the new popup window. In that case Hi 👋 will be the content. The content can include any react-stateful code.

Documentation

PropertiesTypeDefaultDescription
urlString The URL to open, if specified any children will be overriden (more details on url).
nameString The name of the window (more details on windowName).
titleString The title of the new window document.
featuresObject{}The set of window features (more details on windowFeatures).
onUnloadFunctionundefinedA function to be triggered before the new window unload.
onBlockFunctionundefinedA function to be triggered when the new window could not be opened.
onOpenFunctionundefinedA function to be triggered when window open by library.
centerStringparentIndicate how to center the new window. Valid values are: parent or screen. parent will center the new window according to its parent window. screen will center the new window according to the screen.
copyStylesBooleantrueIf specified, copy styles from parent window's document.
closeOnUnmountBooleantrueIf specified, close the new window on unmount.

Tests

Tests are manually done using Storybook. It can be run locally with: yarn storybook.

Development

To start contributing to this project, please do:

  1. Fork and clone this repo.
  2. Do your work.
  3. Create a PR.

Releases

npm version

Prior work

Made with ❤️ by Rubens Mariuzzo.

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
AmarjeetNew Delhi , INDIA73 Ratings78 Reviews
22 days ago

Why would anyone need a package like this when a simple task of opening a tab in a new window can be easily implemented, still saw this package in one of my company projects. Also, I saw this package documentation and I was not able to see any use cases of it. I mean why would anyone think of publishing such a package.

0
Marco NanniItaly3 Ratings1 Review
September 14, 2020

There is no example to use and the documentation is not easy to understand. I'm still tring to use it in a component

0

Alternatives

rrm
react-responsive-modalSimple responsive react modal
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@reach/popoverThe Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
182K
@clayui/modalA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
@clayui/alertA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
sweetalert2-react-contentOfficial SweetAlert2 enhancer adding support for React elements as content
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
28K
See 48 Alternatives

Tutorials

Google
www.google.comGoogleAdvertisingBusiness How Search works