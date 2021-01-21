SEEKING MAINTAINERS

i've left Netlify. obviously i still care about netlify but im gonna have other stuff to do and wont be able to give this my full attention. pls open an issue if you use this and want to take over. post your npm username too. i'd love to find a good home for this project.

React Netlify Identity Widget

The easiest way to use Netlify Identity with React, no login UI coding required!

This is a React port of https://github.com/netlify/netlify-identity-widget (48kb), taking the lightweight functionality of https://github.com/sw-yx/react-netlify-identity (4kb) and adding back the nicer UI with a focus on accessibility (with @reach UI) and bundle size (only 6kb as of writing).

demo

the demo is hosted at: https://react-netlify-identity-widget.netlify.com (you can see the deploy logs here)

and the source is in /examples .

Usage

we require some peer dependencies:

yarn add react-netlify-identity react-netlify-identity-widget @reach/dialog @reach/tabs @reach/visually-hidden

and the styles are optional but provided. here's how to use IdentityModal, useIdentityContext, IdentityContextProvider :

import React from 'react' import './App.css' import { IdentityModal, useIdentityContext, IdentityContextProvider } from 'react-netlify-identity-widget' import 'react-netlify-identity-widget/styles.css' import "@reach/tabs/styles.css" function App() { const url = process.env.REACT_APP_NETLIFY_IDENTITY_URL || 'url here for running locally' // should look something like "https://foo.netlify.com" if (!url) throw new Error( 'process.env.REACT_APP_NETLIFY_IDENTITY_URL is blank2, which means you probably forgot to set it in your Netlify environment variables', ) return ( <IdentityContextProvider url={url}> <AuthStatusView /> </IdentityContextProvider> ) } // // code split the modal til you need it! // const IdentityModal = React.lazy(() => import('react-netlify-identity-widget')) function AuthStatusView() { const identity = useIdentityContext() const [dialog, setDialog] = React.useState(false) const name = (identity && identity.user && identity.user.user_metadata && identity.user.user_metadata.full_name) || 'NoName' const avatar_url = identity && identity.user && identity.user.user_metadata && identity.user.user_metadata.avatar_url return ( <div className="App"> <header className="App-header"> {identity && identity.isLoggedIn ? ( <> <h1> hello {name}!</h1> {avatar_url && <img alt="user name" src={avatar_url} style={{ height: 100, borderRadius: '50%' }} />} <button className="btn" style={{ maxWidth: 400, background: 'orangered' }} onClick={() => setDialog(true)}> LOG OUT </button> </> ) : ( <> <h1> hello! try logging in! </h1> <button className="btn" style={{ maxWidth: 400, background: 'darkgreen' }} onClick={() => setDialog(true)}> LOG IN </button> </> )} <IdentityModal showDialog={dialog} onCloseDialog={() => setDialog(false)} onLogin={(user) => console.log('hello ', user?.user_metadata)} onSignup={(user) => console.log('welcome ', user?.user_metadata)} onLogout={() => console.log('bye ', name)} /> <h3> Or{' '} <a href="https://github.com/sw-yx/react-netlify-identity-widget" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" style={{ color: 'powderblue' }} > view the source </a> </h3> </header> </div> ) } export default App

You may also code split the Modal if you wish with React.lazy and React.Suspense .

Blogposts

Gatsby plugin

You may get a little help configuring RNIW for usage with Gatsby by using https://github.com/sw-yx/gatsby-plugin-netlify-identity. Read its README for more info.

local dev

yarn yarn build yarn link cd example yarn && yarn link "react-netlify-identity" yarn start

tsdx bug

we use https://github.com/ds300/patch-package to patch this bug https://github.com/jaredpalmer/tsdx/issues/36

List of Alternatives

Lowest level JS Library: If you want to use the official Javascript bindings to GoTrue, Netlify's underlying Identity service written in Go, use https://github.com/netlify/gotrue-js

React bindings: If you want a thin wrapper over Gotrue-js for React, react-netlify-identity is a "headless" library, meaning there is no UI exported and you will write your own UI to work with the authentication. https://github.com/sw-yx/react-netlify-identity. If you want a drop-in UI, there is yet another library that wraps react-netlify-identity : https://github.com/sw-yx/react-netlify-identity-widget

High level overlay: If you want a "widget" overlay that gives you a nice UI out of the box, with a somewhat larger bundle, check https://github.com/netlify/netlify-identity-widget

High level popup: If you want a popup window approach also with a nice UI out of the box, and don't mind the popup flow, check https://github.com/netlify/netlify-auth-providers