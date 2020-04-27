SEEKING MAINTAINERS

i've left Netlify. obviously i still care about netlify but im gonna have other stuff to do and wont be able to give this my full attention. pls open an issue if you use this and want to take over. post your npm username too. i'd love to find a good home for this project.

Netlify Identity + React Hooks, with Typescript. Bring your own UI!

Use Netlify Identity easier with React! This is a thin wrapper over the gotrue-js library for easily accessing Netlify Identity functionality in your app, with React Context and Hooks. Types are provided.

Three demos:

This library is not officially maintained by Netlify. This is written by swyx for his own use (and others with like minds 😎) and will be maintained as a personal project unless formally adopted by Netlify. See below for official alternatives.

Blogposts

List of Alternatives

Lowest level JS Library: If you want to use the official Javascript bindings to GoTrue, Netlify's underlying Identity service written in Go, use https://github.com/netlify/gotrue-js

React bindings: If you want a thin wrapper over Gotrue-js for React, react-netlify-identity is a "headless" library, meaning there is no UI exported and you will write your own UI to work with the authentication. https://github.com/sw-yx/react-netlify-identity. If you want a drop-in UI, there is yet another library that wraps react-netlify-identity : https://github.com/sw-yx/react-netlify-identity-widget

High level overlay: If you want a "widget" overlay that gives you a nice UI out of the box, with a somewhat larger bundle, check https://github.com/netlify/netlify-identity-widget

High level popup: If you want a popup window approach also with a nice UI out of the box, and don't mind the popup flow, check https://github.com/netlify/netlify-auth-providers

Typescript

Library is written in Typescript. File an issue if you find any problems.

Install

yarn add react-netlify-identity

Usage

⚠️ Important: You will need to have an active Netlify site running with Netlify Identity turned on. Click here for instructions to get started/double check that it is on. We will need your site's url (e.g. https://mysite.netlify.com ) to initialize IdentityContextProvider .

When you call useIdentityContext(), you can destructure these variables and methods:

user: User

setUser : directly set the user object. Not advised; use carefully!! mostly you should use the methods below

: directly set the user object. Not advised; use carefully!! mostly you should use the methods below isConfirmedUser: boolean : if they have confirmed their email

: if they have confirmed their email isLoggedIn: boolean : if the user is logged in

: if the user is logged in signupUser(email: string, password: string, data: Object, directLogin: boolean = true) directLogin will internally set state to the newly created user isConfirmedUser will be false isLoggedIn will be true setting directLogin to false won't trigger the state

loginUser(email: string, password: string, remember: boolean = true) - we default the remember term to true since you'll usually want to remember the session in localStorage. set it to false if you need to

- we default the term to since you'll usually want to remember the session in localStorage. set it to false if you need to logoutUser()

requestPasswordRecovery(email: string)

updateUser(fields: object) : see updateUser @ gotrue-js

: see updateUser @ gotrue-js getFreshJWT()

authedFetch(endpoint: string, obj: RequestInit = {}) a thin axios-like wrapper over fetch that has the user's JWT attached, for convenience pinging Netlify Functions with Netlify Identity

a thin axios-like wrapper over that has the user's JWT attached, for convenience pinging Netlify Functions with Netlify Identity recoverAccount(remember?: boolean) : verifies and consumes the recovery token caught by runRoutes , sets user on success

: verifies and consumes the recovery token caught by , sets user on success param: TokenParam a token exposing Netlify tokens a dev has to implement the actions for; namely invite , recovery , email_change and access_denied important: tokens this package exposes no methods for are automatically handled and will not be passed down - see runRoutes implementation if you don't want this behaviour (added here in v.0.1.8), pass runRoutes={false} to the exposed hook for further reference, please check the type definition an example implementation for a Recovery process can be found below

verifyToken() consumes & verifies TokenParam based on the type and tries to retrieve a valid user object devs duty to show password field to afterwards call signupUser(user.email, newPassword)



import React from 'react'; import { IdentityContextProvider } from 'react-netlify-identity'; function App() { const url = 'https://your-identity-instance.netlify.com/'; // supply the url of your Netlify site instance. VERY IMPORTANT. no point putting in env var since this is public anyway return ( <IdentityContextProvider url={url}> {/* rest of your app */} </IdentityContextProvider> ); }

Click for More Example code import { useIdentityContext } from 'react-netlify-identity'; // log in/sign up example function Login() { const { loginUser, signupUser } = useIdentityContext(); const formRef = React.useRef(); const [msg, setMsg] = React.useState(''); const signup = () => { const email = formRef.current.email.value; const password = formRef.current.password.value; signupUser(email, password) .then(user => { console.log('Success! Signed up', user); navigate('/dashboard'); }) .catch(err => console.error(err) || setMsg('Error: ' + err.message)); }; return ( <form ref={formRef} onSubmit={e => { e.preventDefault(); const email = e.target.email.value; const password = e.target.password.value; load(loginUser(email, password, true)) .then(user => { console.log('Success! Logged in', user); navigate('/dashboard'); }) .catch(err => console.error(err) || setMsg('Error: ' + err.message)); }} > <div> <label> Email: <input type="email" name="email" /> </label> </div> <div> <label> Password: <input type="password" name="password" /> </label> </div> <div> <input type="submit" value="Log in" /> <button onClick={signup}>Sign Up </button> {msg && <pre>{msg}</pre>} </div> </form> ); } // log out user function Logout() { const { logoutUser } = useIdentityContext(); return <button onClick={logoutUser}>You are signed in. Log Out</button>; } // check `identity.user` in a protected route function PrivateRoute(props) { const identity = useIdentityContext(); let { as: Comp, ...rest } = props; return identity.user ? ( <Comp {...rest} /> ) : ( <div> <h3>You are trying to view a protected page. Please log in</h3> <Login /> </div> ); } // check if user has confirmed their email // use authedFetch API to make a request to Netlify Function with the user's JWT token, // letting your function use the `user` object function Dashboard() { const { isConfirmedUser, authedFetch } = useIdentityContext(); const [msg, setMsg] = React.useState('Click to load something'); const handler = () => { authedFetch.get('/.netlify/functions/authEndPoint').then(setMsg); }; return ( <div> <h3>This is a Protected Dashboard!</h3> {!isConfirmedUser && ( <pre style={{ backgroundColor: 'papayawhip' }}> You have not confirmed your email. Please confirm it before you ping the API. </pre> )} <hr /> <div> <p>You can try pinging our authenticated API here.</p> <p> If you are logged in, you should be able to see a `user` info here. </p> <button onClick={handler}>Ping authenticated API</button> <pre>{JSON.stringify(msg, null, 2)}</pre> </div> </div> ); }

How to handle a Recovery Action (since v0.2) Of course you can alternatively inline this logic into app. import { useIdentityContext } from 'react-netlify-identity'; import { BrowserRouter as Router, Switch, Route, useLocation, useHistory, } from 'react-router-dom'; export default function App() { const { isLoggedIn } = useIdentityContext(); return ( <Router> <CatchNetlifyRecoveryNullComponent /> <Switch> {isLoggedIn ? ( <> <Route path="/dashboard" exact component={DashboardPage} /> <Route component={() => <Redirect to="/dashbard" />} /> </> ) : ( <> <Route path="/" exact component={LandingPage} /> <Route path="/register" exact component={RegisterPage} /> <Route path="/login" exact component={LoginPage} /> {/* etc */} <Route path="/recovery" exact component={RecoveryPage} /> <Route component={() => <Redirect to="/" />} /> </> )} </Switch> </Router> ); } function CatchNetlifyRecoveryNullComponent() { const { param: { token, type }, } = useIdentityContext(); const { replace } = useHistory(); const { pathname } = useLocation(); // important to check for the current pathname here because else you land // in a infinite loop if (token && type === 'recovery' && pathname === '/') { replace(`/recovery`, { token }); } return null; } function RecoveryPage() { const { location: { state }, } = useHistory(); // this state _might_ not be needed, it was needed in my specific implementation const [token] = useState(state?.token); return null; // set new password in a form and call updateUser }

Lower level API: useNetlifyIdentity

If you'd like to handle your own context yourself, you can use this library as a hook as well:

function useNetlifyIdentity( url: string, onAuthChange: authChangeParam = () => {}, enableRunRoutes: boolean = true ): ReactNetlifyIdentityAPI;

License

MIT © sw-yx