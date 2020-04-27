i've left Netlify. obviously i still care about netlify but im gonna have other stuff to do and wont be able to give this my full attention. pls open an issue if you use this and want to take over. post your npm username too. i'd love to find a good home for this project.
Netlify Identity + React Hooks, with Typescript. Bring your own UI!
Use Netlify Identity easier with React! This is a thin wrapper over the gotrue-js library for easily accessing Netlify Identity functionality in your app, with React Context and Hooks. Types are provided.
Three demos:
This library is not officially maintained by Netlify. This is written by swyx for his own use (and others with like minds 😎) and will be maintained as a personal project unless formally adopted by Netlify. See below for official alternatives.
Lowest level JS Library: If you want to use the official Javascript bindings to GoTrue, Netlify's underlying Identity service written in Go, use https://github.com/netlify/gotrue-js
React bindings: If you want a thin wrapper over Gotrue-js for React,
react-netlify-identity is a "headless" library, meaning there is no UI exported and you will write your own UI to work with the authentication. https://github.com/sw-yx/react-netlify-identity. If you want a drop-in UI, there is yet another library that wraps
react-netlify-identity: https://github.com/sw-yx/react-netlify-identity-widget
High level overlay: If you want a "widget" overlay that gives you a nice UI out of the box, with a somewhat larger bundle, check https://github.com/netlify/netlify-identity-widget
High level popup: If you want a popup window approach also with a nice UI out of the box, and don't mind the popup flow, check https://github.com/netlify/netlify-auth-providers
Library is written in Typescript. File an issue if you find any problems.
yarn add react-netlify-identity
⚠️ Important: You will need to have an active Netlify site running with Netlify Identity turned on. Click here for instructions to get started/double check that it is on. We will need your site's url (e.g.
https://mysite.netlify.com) to initialize
IdentityContextProvider.
When you call useIdentityContext(), you can destructure these variables and methods:
user: User
setUser: directly set the user object. Not advised; use carefully!! mostly you should use the methods below
isConfirmedUser: boolean: if they have confirmed their email
isLoggedIn: boolean: if the user is logged in
signupUser(email: string, password: string, data: Object, directLogin: boolean = true)
directLogin will internally set state to the newly created user
isConfirmedUser will be false
isLoggedIn will be true
directLogin to false won't trigger the state
loginUser(email: string, password: string, remember: boolean = true) - we default the
remember term to
true since you'll usually want to remember the session in localStorage. set it to false if you need to
logoutUser()
requestPasswordRecovery(email: string)
updateUser(fields: object): see updateUser @ gotrue-js
getFreshJWT()
authedFetch(endpoint: string, obj: RequestInit = {}) a thin axios-like wrapper over
fetch that has the user's JWT attached, for convenience pinging Netlify Functions with Netlify Identity
recoverAccount(remember?: boolean): verifies and consumes the recovery token caught by
runRoutes, sets user on success
param: TokenParam
invite,
recovery,
email_change and
access_denied
runRoutes={false} to the exposed hook
verifyToken()
signupUser(user.email, newPassword)
import React from 'react';
import { IdentityContextProvider } from 'react-netlify-identity';
function App() {
const url = 'https://your-identity-instance.netlify.com/'; // supply the url of your Netlify site instance. VERY IMPORTANT. no point putting in env var since this is public anyway
return (
<IdentityContextProvider url={url}>
{/* rest of your app */}
</IdentityContextProvider>
);
}
import { useIdentityContext } from 'react-netlify-identity';
// log in/sign up example
function Login() {
const { loginUser, signupUser } = useIdentityContext();
const formRef = React.useRef();
const [msg, setMsg] = React.useState('');
const signup = () => {
const email = formRef.current.email.value;
const password = formRef.current.password.value;
signupUser(email, password)
.then(user => {
console.log('Success! Signed up', user);
navigate('/dashboard');
})
.catch(err => console.error(err) || setMsg('Error: ' + err.message));
};
return (
<form
ref={formRef}
onSubmit={e => {
e.preventDefault();
const email = e.target.email.value;
const password = e.target.password.value;
load(loginUser(email, password, true))
.then(user => {
console.log('Success! Logged in', user);
navigate('/dashboard');
})
.catch(err => console.error(err) || setMsg('Error: ' + err.message));
}}
>
<div>
<label>
Email:
<input type="email" name="email" />
</label>
</div>
<div>
<label>
Password:
<input type="password" name="password" />
</label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="submit" value="Log in" />
<button onClick={signup}>Sign Up </button>
{msg && <pre>{msg}</pre>}
</div>
</form>
);
}
// log out user
function Logout() {
const { logoutUser } = useIdentityContext();
return <button onClick={logoutUser}>You are signed in. Log Out</button>;
}
// check `identity.user` in a protected route
function PrivateRoute(props) {
const identity = useIdentityContext();
let { as: Comp, ...rest } = props;
return identity.user ? (
<Comp {...rest} />
) : (
<div>
<h3>You are trying to view a protected page. Please log in</h3>
<Login />
</div>
);
}
// check if user has confirmed their email
// use authedFetch API to make a request to Netlify Function with the user's JWT token,
// letting your function use the `user` object
function Dashboard() {
const { isConfirmedUser, authedFetch } = useIdentityContext();
const [msg, setMsg] = React.useState('Click to load something');
const handler = () => {
authedFetch.get('/.netlify/functions/authEndPoint').then(setMsg);
};
return (
<div>
<h3>This is a Protected Dashboard!</h3>
{!isConfirmedUser && (
<pre style={{ backgroundColor: 'papayawhip' }}>
You have not confirmed your email. Please confirm it before you ping
the API.
</pre>
)}
<hr />
<div>
<p>You can try pinging our authenticated API here.</p>
<p>
If you are logged in, you should be able to see a `user` info here.
</p>
<button onClick={handler}>Ping authenticated API</button>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(msg, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
</div>
);
}
Of course you can alternatively inline this logic into app.
import { useIdentityContext } from 'react-netlify-identity';
import {
BrowserRouter as Router,
Switch,
Route,
useLocation,
useHistory,
} from 'react-router-dom';
export default function App() {
const { isLoggedIn } = useIdentityContext();
return (
<Router>
<CatchNetlifyRecoveryNullComponent />
<Switch>
{isLoggedIn ? (
<>
<Route path="/dashboard" exact component={DashboardPage} />
<Route component={() => <Redirect to="/dashbard" />} />
</>
) : (
<>
<Route path="/" exact component={LandingPage} />
<Route path="/register" exact component={RegisterPage} />
<Route path="/login" exact component={LoginPage} />
{/* etc */}
<Route path="/recovery" exact component={RecoveryPage} />
<Route component={() => <Redirect to="/" />} />
</>
)}
</Switch>
</Router>
);
}
function CatchNetlifyRecoveryNullComponent() {
const {
param: { token, type },
} = useIdentityContext();
const { replace } = useHistory();
const { pathname } = useLocation();
// important to check for the current pathname here because else you land
// in a infinite loop
if (token && type === 'recovery' && pathname === '/') {
replace(`/recovery`, { token });
}
return null;
}
function RecoveryPage() {
const {
location: { state },
} = useHistory();
// this state _might_ not be needed, it was needed in my specific implementation
const [token] = useState(state?.token);
return null; // set new password in a form and call updateUser
}
useNetlifyIdentity
If you'd like to handle your own context yourself, you can use this library as a hook as well:
function useNetlifyIdentity(
url: string,
onAuthChange: authChangeParam = () => {},
enableRunRoutes: boolean = true
): ReactNetlifyIdentityAPI;
MIT © sw-yx