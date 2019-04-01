A React component to make using Netlify & React forms easier.

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save react-netlify-form

With Yarn:

yarn add react-netlify-form

Usage

import NetlifyForm from 'react-netlify-form' <NetlifyForm name= 'Contact Form' > {({ loading, error, success }) => ( < div > {loading && < div > Loading... </ div > } {error && < div > Your information was not sent. Please try again later. </ div > } {success && < div > Thank you for contacting us! </ div > } {!loading && !success && < div > < input type = 'text' name = 'Name' required /> < textarea name = 'Message' required /> < button > Submit </ button > </ div > } </ div > )} </ NetlifyForm >

Note: In order for Netlify to find your forms, they must be server-side rendered somewhere. If you use react-netlify-form on the client side accidently the form will still render but it won't work. You can work around this by adding a hidden form that renders server-side elsewhere.

Usage with reCAPTCHA

This module uses react-google-recaptcha under the hood, so you can pass all the same options through the recaptcha prop.

You will also need to follow Netlify's instructions on bringing your own reCAPTCHA to Netlify Forms, which basically just involves setting some environment variables.

reCAPTCHA v2

<NetlifyForm name= 'Form With Recaptcha' recaptcha={{ sitekey : 'my_recaptcha_site_key' , size : 'normal' }} > {({ loading, error, recaptchaError, success, recaptcha }) => ( < div > {loading && < div > Loading... </ div > } {error && < div > Your information was not sent. Please try again later. </ div > } {recaptchaError && < div > Recaptcha did not match. Please make sure the box is checked. </ div > } {success && < div > Thank you for contacting us! </ div > } {!loading && !success && < div > < input type = 'text' name = 'Name' required /> < textarea name = 'Message' required /> {recaptcha} < button > Submit </ button > </ div > } </ div > )} </ NetlifyForm >

Invisible reCAPTCHA

<NetlifyForm name= 'Form With Invisible Recaptcha' recaptcha={{ sitekey : 'my_recaptcha_site_key' , size : 'invisible' }} > {({ loading, error, recaptchaError, success, recaptcha }) => ( < div > {loading && < div > Loading... </ div > } {error && < div > Your information was not sent. Please try again later. </ div > } {recaptchaError && < div > Recaptcha did not match. Please make sure the box is checked. </ div > } {success && < div > Thank you for contacting us! </ div > } {!loading && !success && < div > < input type = 'text' name = 'Name' required /> < textarea name = 'Message' required /> < button > Submit </ button > </ div > } {/* Invisible reCAPTCHA must be kept outside of conditionals */} {recaptcha} </ div > )} </ NetlifyForm >

Optional properties