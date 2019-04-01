A React component to make using Netlify & React forms easier.
With npm:
npm install --save react-netlify-form
With Yarn:
yarn add react-netlify-form
import NetlifyForm from 'react-netlify-form'
<NetlifyForm name='Contact Form'>
{({ loading, error, success }) => (
<div>
{loading &&
<div>Loading...</div>
}
{error &&
<div>Your information was not sent. Please try again later.</div>
}
{success &&
<div>Thank you for contacting us!</div>
}
{!loading && !success &&
<div>
<input type='text' name='Name' required />
<textarea name='Message' required />
<button>Submit</button>
</div>
}
</div>
)}
</NetlifyForm>
Note: In order for Netlify to find your forms, they must be server-side rendered somewhere. If you use react-netlify-form on the client side accidently the form will still render but it won't work. You can work around this by adding a hidden form that renders server-side elsewhere.
This module uses react-google-recaptcha under the hood, so you can pass all the same options through the
recaptcha prop.
You will also need to follow Netlify's instructions on bringing your own reCAPTCHA to Netlify Forms, which basically just involves setting some environment variables.
<NetlifyForm
name='Form With Recaptcha'
recaptcha={{
sitekey: 'my_recaptcha_site_key',
size: 'normal'
}}
>
{({ loading, error, recaptchaError, success, recaptcha }) => (
<div>
{loading &&
<div>Loading...</div>
}
{error &&
<div>Your information was not sent. Please try again later.</div>
}
{recaptchaError &&
<div>Recaptcha did not match. Please make sure the box is checked.</div>
}
{success &&
<div>Thank you for contacting us!</div>
}
{!loading && !success &&
<div>
<input type='text' name='Name' required />
<textarea name='Message' required />
{recaptcha}
<button>Submit</button>
</div>
}
</div>
)}
</NetlifyForm>
<NetlifyForm
name='Form With Invisible Recaptcha'
recaptcha={{
sitekey: 'my_recaptcha_site_key',
size: 'invisible'
}}
>
{({ loading, error, recaptchaError, success, recaptcha }) => (
<div>
{loading &&
<div>Loading...</div>
}
{error &&
<div>Your information was not sent. Please try again later.</div>
}
{recaptchaError &&
<div>Recaptcha did not match. Please make sure the box is checked.</div>
}
{success &&
<div>Thank you for contacting us!</div>
}
{!loading && !success &&
<div>
<input type='text' name='Name' required />
<textarea name='Message' required />
<button>Submit</button>
</div>
}
{/* Invisible reCAPTCHA must be kept outside of conditionals */}
{recaptcha}
</div>
)}
</NetlifyForm>
name: The form name that will show up in your Netlify dashboard. Default:
"Form"
canSubmit: Set this to false to disable the form. Useful for things like live validation. Default:
true
recaptcha: Your recaptcha options object for react-google-recaptcha
onSubmit: A function that runs as soon as the form is submit.
onSuccess: A function that runs as soon as the data has successfully posted to Netlify.
onError: A function that runs if there are errors posting to Netlify.
validate: A promise function that runs before form submission. Return
true to prevent the form from submitting.
honeypotName: The name of the honeypot field. Default:
"__bf"