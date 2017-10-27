React Nested Status

A server-side utility component that passes status codes. Useful to set HTTP status codes based on which components are being rendered.

Built with React Side Effect.

Based (heavily) on React Document Title.

====================

Installation

npm install --save react-nested-status

Dependencies: React >= 0.11.0

Features

Made for isomorphic apps. Really doesn't have a use without server-side React.

Does not emit DOM, not even a <noscript> ;

; Like a normal React compoment, can use its parent's props and state ;

and ; Can be defined in many places throughout the application;

Supports arbitrary levels of nesting, so you can define app-wide and page-specific titles;

Example

Assuming you use something like react-router:

var App = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < NestedStatus code = {200} > < this.props.activeRouteHandler /> </ NestedStatus > ); } }); var HomePage = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < NestedStatus code = {200} > < h1 > Home, sweet home. </ h1 > </ NestedStatus > ); } }); var ErrorPage = React.createClass({ mixins : [LinkStateMixin], render : function ( ) { return ( < NestedStatus code = {404} > < div > < h1 > Four-oh-four </ h1 > < p > Page not found. </ p > </ div > </ NestedStatus > ); } });

Server Usage

Call NestedStatus.rewind() after rendering components to string to retrieve the status code given to the innermost NestedStatus . You can then use this to set your Express (or other web server) status code.

Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call rewind on server, or you'll get a memory leak.

Example

var markup = React.renderToString(React.createFactory(Handler)()); var status = NestedStatus.rewind(); var html = React.renderToStaticMarkup(htmlComponent({ markup : markup })); res.status(status).send( '<!DOCTYPE html>' + html);

Thank you

A huge thanks to gaearon for his open-source React Document Title that was easy to understand and modify.