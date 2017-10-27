openbase logo
rns

react-nested-status

by Ambroos Vaes
0.2.1 (see all)

Declarative, nested, stateful, isomorphic document.title for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

465

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Nested Status

A server-side utility component that passes status codes. Useful to set HTTP status codes based on which components are being rendered.

Built with React Side Effect.

Based (heavily) on React Document Title.

====================

Installation

npm install --save react-nested-status

Dependencies: React >= 0.11.0

Features

  • Made for isomorphic apps. Really doesn't have a use without server-side React.
  • Does not emit DOM, not even a <noscript>;
  • Like a normal React compoment, can use its parent's props and state;
  • Can be defined in many places throughout the application;
  • Supports arbitrary levels of nesting, so you can define app-wide and page-specific titles;

Example

Assuming you use something like react-router:

var App = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    // Use "My Web App" if no child overrides this
    return (
      <NestedStatus code={200}>
        <this.props.activeRouteHandler />
      </NestedStatus>
    );
  }
});

var HomePage = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    // Use "Home" while this component is mounted
    return (
      <NestedStatus code={200}>
        <h1>Home, sweet home.</h1>
      </NestedStatus>
    );
  }
});

var ErrorPage = React.createClass({
  mixins: [LinkStateMixin],

  render: function () {
    // Update using value from state while this component is mounted
    return (
      <NestedStatus code={404}>
        <div>
          <h1>Four-oh-four</h1>
          <p>Page not found.</p>
        </div>
      </NestedStatus>
    );
  }
});

Server Usage

Call NestedStatus.rewind() after rendering components to string to retrieve the status code given to the innermost NestedStatus. You can then use this to set your Express (or other web server) status code.

Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call rewind on server, or you'll get a memory leak.

Example

var markup = React.renderToString(React.createFactory(Handler)());
var status = NestedStatus.rewind();
var html = React.renderToStaticMarkup(htmlComponent({
    markup: markup
}));

// Express
res.status(status).send('<!DOCTYPE html>' + html);

Thank you

A huge thanks to gaearon for his open-source React Document Title that was easy to understand and modify.

