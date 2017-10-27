A server-side utility component that passes status codes. Useful to set HTTP status codes based on which components are being rendered.
Built with React Side Effect.
Based (heavily) on React Document Title.
npm install --save react-nested-status
Dependencies: React >= 0.11.0
Assuming you use something like react-router:
var App = React.createClass({
render: function () {
// Use "My Web App" if no child overrides this
return (
<NestedStatus code={200}>
<this.props.activeRouteHandler />
</NestedStatus>
);
}
});
var HomePage = React.createClass({
render: function () {
// Use "Home" while this component is mounted
return (
<NestedStatus code={200}>
<h1>Home, sweet home.</h1>
</NestedStatus>
);
}
});
var ErrorPage = React.createClass({
mixins: [LinkStateMixin],
render: function () {
// Update using value from state while this component is mounted
return (
<NestedStatus code={404}>
<div>
<h1>Four-oh-four</h1>
<p>Page not found.</p>
</div>
</NestedStatus>
);
}
});
Call
NestedStatus.rewind() after rendering components to string to retrieve the status code given to the innermost
NestedStatus. You can then use this to set your Express (or other web server) status code.
Because this component keeps track of mounted instances, you have to make sure to call
rewind on server, or you'll get a memory leak.
var markup = React.renderToString(React.createFactory(Handler)());
var status = NestedStatus.rewind();
var html = React.renderToStaticMarkup(htmlComponent({
markup: markup
}));
// Express
res.status(status).send('<!DOCTYPE html>' + html);
A huge thanks to gaearon for his open-source React Document Title that was easy to understand and modify.