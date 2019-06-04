Deprecated in favor of react-async-hook which permit the same thing with a better hooks-based api, with
useAsyncCallback.
You have a submit button on your form. For good UX you may want to:
Unfortunately, you are using Redux/setState/whatever, and implementing this kind of UX detail takes too much time/pollutes state/creates boilerplate so it is left for later while it doesn't have to.
Here is a CodeSandbox demo
npm install react-nested-loader
const Button = ({
onClick,
loading,
error,
}) => (
<button onClick={onClick} disabled={loading}>
{error ? "Error" : loading ? "..." : "Click me "}
</button>
);
The button UI should be able to display appropriately loading/error states. You define the styling entirely.
import ReactNestedLoader from "react-nested-loader";
const LoadingButton = ReactNestedLoader({
// optional but convenient: only inject the error for 1sec for blinking effect
onError: (error, remove) => setTimeout(remove,1000),
})(Button);
The
ReactNestedLoader HOC will by default inject a
loading=false and
error=undefined prop to the wrapped component.
const SomeIntermediateComp = ({onButtonClick}) => (
<WhateverYouWant>
<LoadingButton onClick={onButtonClick}/>
</WhateverYouWant>
);
class Container extends React.Component {
handleClick = () => {
const promise = MyAPI.doSomethingAsync();
// VERY IMPORTANT: the promise MUST be returned to the button (or you can use "async handleClick")
return promise;
};
render() {
return (
<WhateverYouWant>
<SomeIntermediateComp onButtonClick={this.handleClick}/>
</WhateverYouWant>
)
}
}
Using the
LoadingButton into a top-level component.
No need to use any local state, you just need to return the promise to the button, and the
loading /
error prop of your button will be automatically updated according to the state of the last intercepted promise.
const LoadingButton = ReactNestedLoader(Button);
Or
const LoadingButton = ReactNestedLoader(config)(Button);
const DefaultConfig = {
// The "loading" prop to use for injecting the loading boolean value
loadingProp: "loading",
// The "error" prop to use for injecting the rejection error on failed async operation
errorProp: "error",
// The "success" prop to use for injecting the success boolean on successful async operation
successProp: false,
// The "api" prop that will be injected into your component for manual control
apiProp: false,
// You might want to log the intercepted errors?
// Sometimes you want to only display the promise error temporarily (for example, make the button blink on error)
// You can do so with: onError: (error, remove, isCurrentPromise) => setTimeout(remove,1000)
onError: (error, remove, isCurrentPromise) => {},
// You can also inject a success boolean prop, and schedule its removal to give user feedback (like congratulations)
onSuccess: (result, remove, isCurrentPromise) => {},
// It is safer to delay by default slightly the loader removal
// For example if your promise has 2 then() callbacks (removal of a view and loader removal),
// this ensures that the loader is not removed just before view removal, leading to flicker
delay: true,
// Should we use React.forwardRef (meaning it won't be possible to get this comp instance, just the wrapped comp)
forwardRef: true,
// To which prop should the ref be forwarded
// - if wrapped component use forwardRef, then "ref" makes sense
// - else you may want to get the instance of the wrapped component, or it probably expose an "innerRef" prop...
refProp: 'ref',
};
The HOC does hold the button loading state as React component state. This means it won't be in your state management system (Redux/Apollo/Mobx...) and as any local state you will loose ability to use devtools to replay that state (or other fancy features). In my opinion it is not critical state that is worth putting in your Redux store anyway. I assume perfectly using this lib as well as Redux/Redux-saga/Apollo mutations.
Currently the lib only support injecting a single
loading prop. As a component may receive multiple callbacks, we could inject multiple loading props. Please open issues with your specific usecase if needed.
ReactNestedLoader and manage the
loading prop inside it to show some alternative content like a spinner
loading=false to
loading=true, make sure the component dimension is not affected for better UX
