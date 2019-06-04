ARCHIVED REPO.

Deprecated in favor of react-async-hook which permit the same thing with a better hooks-based api, with useAsyncCallback .

React Nested Loader

Manage loading/error state of nested views/buttons triggering async actions

Not an UI lib, you provide the UI. Works with ReactNative.

No boilerplate at all, no need to use setState/Redux

Main usecase: button triggering api calls

You have a submit button on your form. For good UX you may want to:

show temporarily a spinner into the button

disable the button during the async operation

make the button blink on api errors

Unfortunately, you are using Redux/setState/whatever, and implementing this kind of UX detail takes too much time/pollutes state/creates boilerplate so it is left for later while it doesn't have to.

Demo

Here is a CodeSandbox demo

Usage

npm install react-nested-loader

1) Create a button:

const Button = ({ onClick, loading, error, }) => ( < button onClick = {onClick} disabled = {loading} > {error ? "Error" : loading ? "..." : "Click me "} </ button > );

The button UI should be able to display appropriately loading/error states. You define the styling entirely.

2) Wrap your button:

import ReactNestedLoader from "react-nested-loader" ; const LoadingButton = ReactNestedLoader({ onError : ( error, remove ) => setTimeout(remove, 1000 ), })(Button);

The ReactNestedLoader HOC will by default inject a loading=false and error=undefined prop to the wrapped component.

3) Return a promise in container/smartComp/controller:

const SomeIntermediateComp = ( {onButtonClick} ) => ( <WhateverYouWant> <LoadingButton onClick={onButtonClick}/> </WhateverYouWant> ); class Container extends React.Component { handleClick = () => { const promise = MyAPI.doSomethingAsync(); // VERY IMPORTANT: the promise MUST be returned to the button (or you can use "async handleClick") return promise; }; render() { return ( <WhateverYouWant> <SomeIntermediateComp onButtonClick={this.handleClick}/> </WhateverYouWant> ) } }

Using the LoadingButton into a top-level component.

No need to use any local state, you just need to return the promise to the button, and the loading / error prop of your button will be automatically updated according to the state of the last intercepted promise.

API

const LoadingButton = ReactNestedLoader(Button);

Or

const LoadingButton = ReactNestedLoader(config)(Button);

Options

const DefaultConfig = { loadingProp : "loading" , errorProp : "error" , successProp : false , apiProp : false , onError : ( error, remove, isCurrentPromise ) => {}, onSuccess : ( result, remove, isCurrentPromise ) => {}, delay : true , forwardRef : true , refProp : 'ref' , };

Features

Works with React and React-Native

The callback proxies are cached appropriately so that the underlying button does not render unnecessarily. If you provide stable callbacks, the HOC will pass-down stable proxies and your pure component button can bypass rendering

Will only handle the loading state of the last returned promise, to avoid concurrency issues (think takeLatest of Redux-saga`)

of Redux-saga`) API injected as prop into button ( props.reactNestedLoader.handlePromise(promise))

Can use React.forwardRef() (2.*)

Imperative API, when not forwarding ref ( componentRef.api.handlePromise(promise) )

Limits

The HOC does hold the button loading state as React component state. This means it won't be in your state management system (Redux/Apollo/Mobx...) and as any local state you will loose ability to use devtools to replay that state (or other fancy features). In my opinion it is not critical state that is worth putting in your Redux store anyway. I assume perfectly using this lib as well as Redux/Redux-saga/Apollo mutations.

Currently the lib only support injecting a single loading prop. As a component may receive multiple callbacks, we could inject multiple loading props. Please open issues with your specific usecase if needed.

Advices

Wrap generic app button with ReactNestedLoader and manage the loading prop inside it to show some alternative content like a spinner

and manage the prop inside it to show some alternative content like a spinner When button component change from loading=false to loading=true , make sure the component dimension is not affected for better UX

to , make sure the component dimension is not affected for better UX A nice UX is to make the text disappear and make the spinner appear, as it does not mess-up with button dimensions (make sure to use a small-enough spinner)

If needed, pass spinner size in button props

TODOS

Find more explicit name?

Support more advanced usecases?

Tests

