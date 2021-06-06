npm install -save react-nestable
import Nestable from 'react-nestable';
// this usually goes once
// to the entry point of the whole app
// (e.g. src/index.js)
import 'react-nestable/dist/styles/index.css';
every item must have a unique
id in order to distinguish elements
const items = [
{ id: 0, text: 'Andy' },
{
id: 1, text: 'Harry',
children: [
{ id: 2, text: 'David' }
]
},
{ id: 3, text: 'Lisa' }
];
const renderItem = ({ item }) => item.text;
const Example = () => (
<Nestable
items={items}
renderItem={renderItem}
/>
)
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|className
|string
undefined
|Extra class name which can be passed to a root element.
|items
|array
[]
|Array of items. Every item must be of shape
{id: @uniq}.
|threshold
|number
30
|Amount of pixels which mouse should move horizontally before increasing/decreasing level (nesting) of current element.
|maxDepth
|number
10
|Maximum available level of nesting.
|collapsed
|boolean
false
|Are groups collapsed by default.
|group
|string or number
random string
|Different group numbers may be passed if you have more than one nestable component on a page and want some extra styles for portal instances.
|handler
|node
|If you pass it, it will get wrapped with drag handlers and you may use it in your render method.
|idProp
|string
"id"
|Optional name of property for id.
|childrenProp
|string
"children"
|Optional name of property for children.
|renderItem
|function
({item}) => String(item)
|Function for rendering every item. Has a single parameter with keys:
item - item from your array,
index - number, index of the item,
depth - number, depth of the item,
collapseIcon - node, icon for items with children (allows you to collapse the group),
handler - node, which you have passed via the same property, but wrapped with some additional events.
|renderCollapseIcon
|function
() => <DefaultIcon />
|Function for rendering collapse icon. Has a single parameter with keys:
isCollapsed - boolean, true if this group has children and is collapsed.
|onChange
|function
() => {}
|Callback which has a single parameter with keys:
items - new array after position was changed,
dragItem - item which has been moved,
targetPath - array of numbers, those numbers are indices and they make path to a location, to where item has been moved.
|confirmChange
|function
() => true
|Callback which has a single parameter with keys:
dragItem - item which is being dragged,
destinationParent - item where dragItem is about to land (or
null if moving to root). Let function return
false if this movement should not happen.
|Method
|Accepts
|Description
|collapse
|string or array
"NONE" - expand all groups;
"ALL" - collapse all groups;
[] - collapse all groups with ids from given array
PS: Please, make an issue or create a PR if you need any more functionality.
ISC