className string undefined Extra class name which can be passed to a root element.

items array [] Array of items. Every item must be of shape {id: @uniq} .

threshold number 30 Amount of pixels which mouse should move horizontally before increasing/decreasing level (nesting) of current element.

maxDepth number 10 Maximum available level of nesting.

collapsed boolean false Are groups collapsed by default.

group string or number random string Different group numbers may be passed if you have more than one nestable component on a page and want some extra styles for portal instances.

handler node If you pass it, it will get wrapped with drag handlers and you may use it in your render method.

idProp string "id" Optional name of property for id.

childrenProp string "children" Optional name of property for children.

renderItem function ({item}) => String(item) Function for rendering every item. Has a single parameter with keys: item - item from your array, index - number, index of the item, depth - number, depth of the item, collapseIcon - node, icon for items with children (allows you to collapse the group), handler - node, which you have passed via the same property, but wrapped with some additional events.

renderCollapseIcon function () => <DefaultIcon /> Function for rendering collapse icon. Has a single parameter with keys: isCollapsed - boolean, true if this group has children and is collapsed.

onChange function () => {} Callback which has a single parameter with keys: items - new array after position was changed, dragItem - item which has been moved, targetPath - array of numbers, those numbers are indices and they make path to a location, to where item has been moved.