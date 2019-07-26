npm install react-navigation-transitions --save
These functions are meant to be used as the
transitionConfig with react-navigation. So far it includes the following transitions:
fromLeft
fromTop
fromRight
fromBottom
fadeIn
fadeout
zoomIn
zoomOut
flipY
flipX
More will be added in future versions.
import { createStackNavigator } from 'react-navigation';
import { fromLeft } from 'react-navigation-transitions';
const appStack = createStackNavigator(
{
ScreenA: {
screen: ScreenA,
},
ScreenB: {
screen: ScreenB,
},
},
{
initialRouteName: 'ScreenA',
transitionConfig: () => fromLeft(),
},
);
The default duration is 300 milliseconds but you can pass is a custom transition duration like so:
transitionConfig: () => fromLeft(1000),
In the example above, the same transition animation will be used for all screens within the navigator. The example below shows how to use different transitions for specific screens.
Thank you to SebLambla for coming up with this great example.
import { fromLeft, zoomIn, zoomOut } from 'react-navigation-transitions'
const handleCustomTransition = ({ scenes }) => {
const prevScene = scenes[scenes.length - 2];
const nextScene = scenes[scenes.length - 1];
// Custom transitions go there
if (prevScene
&& prevScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenA'
&& nextScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenB') {
return zoomIn();
} else if (prevScene
&& prevScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenB'
&& nextScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenC') {
return zoomOut();
}
return fromLeft();
}
const PrimaryNav = createStackNavigator({
ScreenA: { screen: ScreenA },
ScreenB: { screen: ScreenB },
ScreenC: { screen: ScreenC },
}, {
transitionConfig: (nav) => handleCustomTransition(nav)
})
If you are having trouble with
SafeAreaView like in this issue, try adding
forceInset={{ top: 'always', bottom: 'always' }}
The basis for these functions can be found in the
react-navigation docs here.