Installation

npm install react-navigation-transitions --save

Instructions

These functions are meant to be used as the transitionConfig with react-navigation. So far it includes the following transitions:

fromLeft

fromTop

fromRight

fromBottom

fadeIn

fadeout

zoomIn

zoomOut

flipY

flipX

More will be added in future versions.

Example

import { createStackNavigator } from 'react-navigation' ; import { fromLeft } from 'react-navigation-transitions' ; const appStack = createStackNavigator( { ScreenA : { screen : ScreenA, }, ScreenB : { screen : ScreenB, }, }, { initialRouteName : 'ScreenA' , transitionConfig : () => fromLeft(), }, );

The default duration is 300 milliseconds but you can pass is a custom transition duration like so:

transitionConfig: () => fromLeft( 1000 ),

Adding transitions to specific screens

In the example above, the same transition animation will be used for all screens within the navigator. The example below shows how to use different transitions for specific screens.

Thank you to SebLambla for coming up with this great example.

import { fromLeft, zoomIn, zoomOut } from 'react-navigation-transitions' const handleCustomTransition = ( { scenes } ) => { const prevScene = scenes[scenes.length - 2 ]; const nextScene = scenes[scenes.length - 1 ]; if (prevScene && prevScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenA' && nextScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenB' ) { return zoomIn(); } else if (prevScene && prevScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenB' && nextScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenC' ) { return zoomOut(); } return fromLeft(); } const PrimaryNav = createStackNavigator({ ScreenA : { screen : ScreenA }, ScreenB : { screen : ScreenB }, ScreenC : { screen : ScreenC }, }, { transitionConfig : ( nav ) => handleCustomTransition(nav) })

Use with SafeAreaView

If you are having trouble with SafeAreaView like in this issue, try adding forceInset={{ top: 'always', bottom: 'always' }}

GIFS

fromLeft

fromTop

fadeIn

zoomIn

zoomOut

flipY

flipX