openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnt

react-navigation-transitions

by Phil Mok
1.0.12 (see all)

Custom transitions for react-navigation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

449

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-navigation-transitions

Installation

npm install react-navigation-transitions --save

Instructions

These functions are meant to be used as the transitionConfig with react-navigation. So far it includes the following transitions:

fromLeft

fromTop

fromRight

fromBottom

fadeIn

fadeout

zoomIn

zoomOut

flipY

flipX

More will be added in future versions.

Example

import { createStackNavigator } from 'react-navigation';
import { fromLeft } from 'react-navigation-transitions';

const appStack = createStackNavigator(
  {
    ScreenA: {
      screen: ScreenA,
    },
    ScreenB: {
      screen: ScreenB,
    },
  },
  {
    initialRouteName: 'ScreenA',
    transitionConfig: () => fromLeft(),
  },
);

The default duration is 300 milliseconds but you can pass is a custom transition duration like so:

transitionConfig: () => fromLeft(1000),

Adding transitions to specific screens

In the example above, the same transition animation will be used for all screens within the navigator. The example below shows how to use different transitions for specific screens.

Thank you to SebLambla for coming up with this great example.

import { fromLeft, zoomIn, zoomOut } from 'react-navigation-transitions'

const handleCustomTransition = ({ scenes }) => {
  const prevScene = scenes[scenes.length - 2];
  const nextScene = scenes[scenes.length - 1];

  // Custom transitions go there
  if (prevScene
    && prevScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenA'
    && nextScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenB') {
    return zoomIn();
  } else if (prevScene
    && prevScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenB'
    && nextScene.route.routeName === 'ScreenC') {
    return zoomOut();
  }
  return fromLeft();
}

const PrimaryNav = createStackNavigator({
  ScreenA: { screen: ScreenA },
  ScreenB: { screen: ScreenB },
  ScreenC: { screen: ScreenC },
}, {
  transitionConfig: (nav) => handleCustomTransition(nav)
})

Use with SafeAreaView

If you are having trouble with SafeAreaView like in this issue, try adding forceInset={{ top: 'always', bottom: 'always' }}

GIFS

fromLeft

fromTop

fadeIn

zoomIn

zoomOut

flipY

flipX

The basis for these functions can be found in the react-navigation docs here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

lottie-webRender After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
812K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant
react-native-reanimatedReact Native's Animated library reimplemented
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
407K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
lottie-react-nativeLottie wrapper for React Native.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
159K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
24
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
rnr
react-native-redashThe React Native Reanimated and Gesture Handler Toolbelt
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
114K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rna
react-native-animatableStandard set of easy to use animations and declarative transitions for React Native
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
244K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
14
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
rnf
react-native-flip-cardThe card component which has a motion of flip for React Native(iOS/Android)
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
9K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial